KEARNEY — Deb Miller wants children to get close — but not too close — to birds of prey in a series of programs focusing on raptorology.

“It’s kind of a made up word,” she said. “I combined ‘raptor’ and then I put the ‘ology’ on there because that’s the study of things.”

Like biology or zoology.

“I use raptorology because it’s the study of raptors, their habitat, their lives, their conversation because all of those things are talked about, at least a little bit, within these programs,” said the educator at Edgerton Explorit Center. “It’s a good way to get kids close to these birds which are birds that most people don’t get a chance to spend much time with. We usually see them high up in a tree or sitting somewhere. If you even get close to them, they fly away.”

The opportunity to learn more about the birds gives children and adults a better understanding of the natural world around us.

“To see them up close, to understand them just a little bit more, is amazing,” Miller said. “I have to say that even with as many programs as I’ve done for children, they are always very good when I bring the birds out. The kids can be kind of wild and squirrely before, but when I bring out the birds, they’re intent on listening to me speak and on watching the birds.”

Miller will come to Kearney to present four programs on Tuesday at Kearney Public Library. The programs are:

■ 2-2:30 p.m. — Owl Eyesight Lab, for ages 6-9.

■ 3-3:45 p.m. — Nest Engineering Lab, for ages 6-9.

■ 4-4:30 p.m. — Owl Pellet Dissection, ages 9-18.

■ 6:30 p.m. — Raptorology, all ages.

Admission to all the programs is free.

For many children, the size of a predator can be surprising.

“Even on top of the telephone pole, you can tell that it’s a bigger bird than a robin,” Miller said. “We often talk about the talons and their beaks, and how they are specific to a raptor versus a robin hopping around in the grass. Yes, robins have little talons, too, but the massiveness of a raptor’s feet and talons are amazing.”

Miller compares the talons and beak of raptors as their “silverware to eat food.” Those kinds of comparisons help children better understand the lives of animals in our habitat.

“The faces of the children are always interesting to watch,” she said about her audiences when talking about raptors. “I like to put the glove on and walk around with a bird. That’s when you get a little bit closer to the children. Some have a queasiness of a big bird coming close to them, but I tell them that I have the bird leashed. The bird may flap its wings but it won’t come after you.”

Miller reminds her audience that although raptors are a top predator, humans still represent a threat.

“They’re afraid of us,” she said. “There is no way they want to be close to us. We put up big poles and power lines that they can fly into and break their wings. We drive very fast cars and we hurt them that way.”

The birds also get sick from consuming other animals that have been killed using lead shot from guns. Other people poison pests that the birds eat.

“Those things are all detrimental to the raptors,” Miller said. “That’s where conservation comes in.”

She cites the bald eagle as an example of a predator that has rebounded due to a change in attitude and practices by conservation groups and government agencies. The species was on the brink of extinction late in the 20th century. In 2007 bald eagles were removed from the endangered list.

“Through conservation and education, the bald eagle has rebounded,” Miller said. “We are now proud to say that they are not on the endangered list. We can make a difference.”

Offering workshops and labs to children about birds of prey can often open a window to the world of natural history.

Squawk squawk What: Raptorology presented by Edgerton Explorit Center. When: Tuesday. Where: Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org.