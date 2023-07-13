KEARNEY — A more powerful sound, more interesting options — and more fun.

That’s how longtime Kearney musician Greg Tesdall described the change from the jazz/pop trio called Thalken, Tesdall & Thalken into TeZZ.

The band started with Todd and Lois Thalken on piano and vocals, along with Tesdall on woodwinds.

After expanding the personnel to include Craig Link on percussion, Terry Speed and Terry Ryan on saxophones, Tesdall suggested that the band should have a name that explains the group.

“We didn’t want to confuse anybody with this new group so we decided to change the name to one that would include everybody,” he said. “Lois Thalken said, ‘How about TeZZ?’ and I said, ‘That doesn’t make any sense to me.’ I think maybe she suggested it because I’ve been called ‘Tes’ before as a nickname. I think that’s why we have that name.”

The experience of playing in TeZZ reminded Tesdall that talent and skill remain important, but the enjoyment ranks up there quite importantly, too.

“People seemed to enjoy the result,” he said. “It all comes down to not necessarily working with the greatest players, but it’s having fun and working with people who are fun to be around. And it helps that they’re good players, too.”

TeZZ will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park as part of Concerts in the Park, presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be provided by Budas Meats and TropicalSno.

Tesdall points out that even with a larger group, the core of the music stays nimble and fresh.

“We still do some of the songs we did before,” he said. “We might start with a simple piece and then bring the horns on for some other songs. We try to do both.”

Members of TeZZ started out by learning swing music from the 1930s and 40s.

Tesdall noted, “There’s that kind of feel to it. Then we added in some improvisation on some of the solos. That’s certainly a part of jazz. Sometimes I use the ‘jazz’ term and it scares people away. They think it’s going to be avant-garde.”

Instead, the set list includes titles like “You Are the Sunshine of my Life,” “Let the Good Times Roll,” “Hit The Road Jack,” “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Women” and “Just the Way You Are.”

The new members add another dimension to the group’s sound.

“Originally it was piano, bass and saxophone,” Tesdall said. “With percussion and the additional saxophones — and me on sax — that frees up Todd because we can lay down chord tones. Sometimes we sound like a synthesizer pad, just having the horns. It adds so much more color to our sound.”

Let the good times roll What: TeZZ performs as part of Concerts in the Park presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. When: 7 p.m. Sunday. Where: Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3100 Fifth Ave. Admission: Free. Upcoming performances in the series: ■ July 23 — BD and the Boys. ■ July 30 — Blackberry Winter.