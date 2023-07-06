KEARNEY — Joanne Hoatson, executive director of The Archway, hopes to remind the community about the museum — and Summerfest does exactly that.

“This year we’ve made it bigger again,” she said. “Each year it just seems to grow. We’ve added a petting zoo, two rock climbing walls, a free fall, a small Ferris wheel and some activities for toddlers. We’ve moved the laser tag to an area across the bridge and we have more food vendors than last year. We’re expecting an amazing turnout this year.”

Proceeds from the third annual event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, will help support the mission The Archway. Admission to Summerfest is $10 per person.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Hoatson said. “This is our signature summer event. The proceeds from Summerfest helps us keep operating throughout the rest of the year. Just like any other business, we need revenue to operate.”

While Summerfest includes many new activities, the old ones will return as well.

“The dunk tank was very popular last year with the kids and even the adults,” Hoatson said.

For a quieter activity, patrons can enjoy a ride around the grounds.

“The trackless train is back,” Hoatson said. “That’s always a popular ride. We’ll also have a drawing for a ‘Staycation’ along with gift certificates. We’ve had so many businesses donate to this year’s Summerfest. We also have a coupon for $2 off on admission to The Archway. People can make a whole day of this.”

Another poplar activity was the bungee jump. Hoatson guaranteed that it will return.

“We’ll also have an obstacle course and the Kearney High School cheerleaders will be here doing face painting,” she noted. “We have a little bit of everything.”

Funding from Summerfest will help to support other programs at The Archway throughout the year like the Soda Fountain Sundae with Nancy Johnson, an independent scholar of the great plains, who will give a presentation at 2 p.m. July 23 at The Archway.

“This is our biggest event,” Hoatson said. “We’re always looking for volunteers. This is a family event so children need to be supervised by an adult. And this year we’re doing it on Sunday instead of Saturday like we did in previous years. I think this will be another successful event.”