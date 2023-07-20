KEARNEY — For children, learning a few magic tricks can work magic in other areas of their lives.

“For many years I was a instructor in the Society of Young Magicians, which is a branch of the Society of American Magicians,” said Jeff Quinn in an interview while on tour in Iowa. “I taught kids for several years. It’s wonderful to see them bloom and blossom. So many times, the kids who came into the program were shy and introverted. Sometimes they would grab a seat at the back of the room.”

As their confidence increased, Quinn could see the children change.

“It was their way of finding their voice,” he said. “So many times magic attracts people who aren’t so good at sports or aren’t good at other things. And then they find that they have a knack for magic. That’s what happened for me.”

Quinn sees them progress with their presentational skills and their ability to speak in public.

“It’s really rewarding for me to see that,” he said. “I’ve had kids in the program with physical disabilities. We had one child who had a stutter. As he became more confident, he became like a different person. It’s nice to see them grow like that.”

Quinn will offer two classes at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library. The 2 p.m. class is designed for ages 7-18 and the 4 p.m. class is for budding magicians 18 and older. Admission is free although advance registration is required.

Magicians can design their own shows based on their strengths. For someone uncomfortable with speaking in front of a group, an act can be designed without using words.

“There are silent acts out there and several years ago there was a group on the East Coast who formed a group of magicians who all had learning disabilities,” Quinn said. “They could do a whole act. It was great.”

The secret to magic? Practice.

“When I was teaching kids, one thing I heard was ‘I can’t do this,’” he said. “I would tell them, ‘We don’t recognize that word in this class.’ You may not be able to do it now, but if we practice and work on it, you get the moves down, you’ll be able to do it just as well, if not better, than anyone else.”

Quinn recognized that some magicians, especially in the 1970s or '80s, used children more as a prop.

“They would make fun of the child,” he said. “But things have changed over the years. In general, there’s a kinder, gentler approach. When I use a child as an assistant, more than likely, I’m going to make them the star of the trick. They’re the ones who did the magic, even if they’re just holding a scarf or a box.”

Quinn began his career as a magician and hypnotist in 1991. In 2000 he devoted all of his energies into magic, working full time as an entertainer.

“It amazes me every time I think that I’ve been doing it for close to 25 years,” he said. “There’s always something new to learn. There’s always something to work on. It never becomes stale or old. There are tricks I still do that I’ve been doing for 25 or 30 years. I still love them.”

Each time Quinn executes an illusion or a magical trick, the reaction from the audience keeps him going.

“It just makes the trick fresh for me,” he said. “And I’m always learning new stuff. When I put a trick or a new routine into my show, I’m just giddy. I’m like that little kid who wants to go out on stage and just do it. It’s refreshing for me. It doesn’t get old and it doesn’t get stale.”

For adults learning a magic trick, Quinn thinks it does the same thing as with children — boost of confidence.

“There’s that sense of awe and maybe the ability to do something that your friends can’t do,” he said. “For younger adults, it’s a great way to meet other people. When I was single, I admit to using magic more than I should have to meet young ladies. It’s a nice ice breaker.”

On a more professional level, Quinn has worked with pediatricians in a medical setting.

“When a kid goes to the doctor, they are usually scared to death,” he said. “By doing a magic trick, doctors have found that it can relax their patient and make them laugh. It breaks that tension. Magic has a lot of applications and can be very useful in anyone’s life.”