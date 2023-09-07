KEARNEY — Kenny Mitchell wrote a piece of flash fiction about four people on their way “down.”

“A lot of my writing deals with making sense of the ‘odd,’ and finding sense in chaos,” he said. “I really like working with stories in which nothing quite makes sense at the beginning. As pieces fit together, those stories resonate with different aspects of who we are as people — and how we’ve come to be.”

Mitchell, originally from Norfolk, now lives in Kearney where he studies creative writing and language arts for grades 7-12 at the University of Nebraska.

“One of my favorite pieces of flash fiction that I’ve written is called ‘What the Goose Saw Before Her Demise,’” he said. “It’s about four people who suddenly find consciousness as they are floating to the Earth. It’s based on a scene from ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ where a whale is suddenly brought to life in midair as it falls. It has to come to terms with what it means to be alive as it’s floating.”

As the four characters in Mitchell’s story fall, they must come to terms to confront everything, all at once.

“I describe a lot of my work as the tensions brought forth by things that don’t quite make sense,” the writer said.

Mitchell will share more of his work in a reading at 7 p.m. Saturday at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, presented by Prairie Art Brothers. Admission to the event is free.

Brad Aaron Modlin, the Paul and Clarice Reynolds Endowed Chair of Creative Writing and an associate professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will also read from his work in a program called “Mitchell & Modlin,” part of “From the Rooftop” series. Modlin is the author of the book, “Everyone at This Party Has Two Names” published in 2016 by Southeast Missouri State University Press.

As a writer, Mitchell tries to makes sense of the confusing.

“So much doesn’t make sense,” he said. “I think part of art is to ask those questions that don’t have answers. By asking those questions that don’t have answers, we can find that sliver, in this short space of time, that resonates with us and answers those questions in ways that it needs to.”

Mitchell’s work has been published in various journals including “The Carillon,” “The Airgonaut,” “The Anti-Literary Magazine,” “Flash Fiction Magazine” and “The Good Life Review.” Mitchell, along with Coleman Riggins, co-founded the literary magazine “Do Geese See God.” The magazine features poetry, fiction, visual art and creative nonfiction. The magazine can be found at Wixsite.com.

For his own writing, Mitchell looks to the works of Fredrik Backman, Donald Barthelme, Chen Chen and Mary Oliver. He feels drawn to stories that explore tangents of living.

“The little tangents showcase what it’s like to live in the human brain,” he said. “Those aspects of writing, of seeing all those tangents, even from both first person and third person narration, are fun to see for me. Another fiction writer I’ve really enjoyed is George Saunders because his stuff is just weird. And I think that’s what draws me to it. I also really like weird stuff in literature.”

Mitchell recognizes how reading a poem on a page differs from listening to an author read the same work. He feels that a printed story doesn’t “live” on the page, it merely exists there until the reader encounters it.

“When you get to read it out loud, it gets to exist in a space with others,” he said. “You get to use that literature. Whenever you talk about a piece of literature with someone in a discussion, it comes more alive and the same is doubly true when you read the work aloud because it resonates in that space.”

Mitchell believes that everything he puts on a page is true.

“Even when it’s not logical and it doesn’t make sense, the resonance of that is true for me,” he said. “When you put it onto the page and when you read it aloud again, it allows the artifice and the truth to come to life within the work that I have written, as well as the work that other people put out.”

Above all, a writer needs to encourage a reader to turn the page and continue reading. Mitchell understands that need. Through experience and education, he has worked on those basic tenets of storytelling.

“The tensions of keeping someone interested in a story is something that, as I’ve learned more about writing, I’ve come to mess around with,” Mitchell said. “Literature can be impactful. In order for it to have an impact, people have to want to read it. There’s that balance of finding what is compelling from who the characters are on the page, how the characters drive the plot — and how the prose or the phrases are affecting the movement of the story.”

He uses prose in places where the dialogue might be less effective.

“You always want great prose and you always want good plot, but sometimes you have to turn up the dial on one and turn down the dial on the other,” Mitchell said. “That way you can push things forward a bit.”