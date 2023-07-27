KEARNEY — Sarah Krahulik Lenz’s father gave her an antique family photograph of her relatives taken more than a century ago.

“It was a portrait of my three great uncles taken in 1914,” she said in an interview from her home in Corpus Christi, Texas. “They were all lined up, propped in their coffins. They had been killed by the same strike of lightning while standing in the doorway of their barn in Valley County, Neb.”

Lenz’s father wanted her to have the photograph because he considered her the family historian.

“I was so creeped out,” she said. “I thought, no, that’s awful and it’s gory. But I was also really fascinated. I couldn’t look away. It was so startling and so odd.”

Lenz took the feeling of looking at a photograph of dead bodies and wanted to know why she reacted so intensely to it.

“That thread took me to lots of different places of grief and death,” she said. “I wrote essays about living through the pandemic with my son who was a preschooler, essays about missing my grandmother and feeling that I missed out really knowing her as a person because I was so young when she died.”

Lenz felt a connection through the books her grandmother gave her.

“So here’s the problem: I’m going to die, everyone I know is going to die,” the writer said. “That’s the human condition. No one gets out alive. So how do we live with that?”

Lenz will address these issues when she reads from her book, “What Will Outlast Me?” at 6 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library. The free event will include kolaches baked by her mother who lives in Loop City.

“I will read an excerpt, called ‘Making Head Cheese,’ from an essay in my newly published book,” Lenz said. “It’s about my experience of trying to replicate my Czech grandma’s head cheese recipe. The experience was as crazy and audacious as you might imagine; to get a hold of an entire hog’s head and try to cook it.”

Lenz wanted to explore what a sense of “place” means to her through the people who live in those locations.

“I explore my connection to place, to rural Nebraska and to my ancestors and the memories we have of our ancestors — and the love filtered through those memories that keep our ancestors alive,” she said. “Place is connected to home. I grew up in central rural Nebraska in Valley County and later in Sherman County. That specific place feels like home because that’s the first place where I felt a sense of belonging to family and culture.”

Every place has a specific and unique culture, Lenz noted.

“Nebraska gets overlooked,” she said. “We call it the ‘Flyover State,’ right? It really wasn’t until I left Nebraska to go to graduate school in Idaho that I had this longing and this love for Nebraska.”

The essayist returned for visits to her home state and found herself attracted to the beauty of rural Nebraska including the big sky, the vivid sunsets and the rolling plains.

“These are all the things I didn’t get in Idaho,” Lens said. “I was near the mountains — and I felt claustrophobic because I couldn’t see the horizon line like you can in Nebraska. That longing and that homesickness and missing my family in Nebraska became something I started writing about.”

The essays in “What Will Outlast Me?” circle around anticipating grief and living with it. Writing in essay form allows Lenz to bring what she calls “the truth of research” into her writing.

“I often begin my essays with a question or something that is perplexing to me that I want to figure out,” she said. “I write to figure it out.”

In the book Lenz writes about driving the section lines of rural Nebraska with her father so he can point out where he wants his ashes spread when the time comes. She explores the complexities of being sandwiched between aging parents and mothering a young child, while also navigating her own thyroid cancer diagnosis.

Lenz studied creative writing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Her nonfiction has appeared in “Colorado Review,” “New Letters,” “Triquarterly,” “The Fourth River,” “Pen Dust Radio” and elsewhere. She currently works as an assistant professor of English at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas.

While her essays explore serious topics on life and death, Lenz came up with a simple solution: “You just have to live life to the fullest and try to soak it all in.”

Stories and kolaches What: Reading by essayist Sarah Krahulik Lenz. When: 6 p.m. Monday. Where: Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-233-3282; kearneylib.org.