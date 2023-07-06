KEARNEY — You know you’ve done well with your landscaping when neighbors use your yard as a landmark.

Kim and Gerald Rehtus say they receive some of the best compliments when folks say things like, “Turn left at the house with all of the flowers.”

The Rehtuses' place stands out in the Fountain Hills neighborhood in northwest Kearney.

The couple moved to Kearney 11 years ago and immediately began transforming their yard into a relaxing retreat for themselves and for people passing by.

For their landscaping efforts, the Kearney Sertoma Club selected Kim and Gerald as the recipients of the Yard of the Month Award for June.

“The people, the cars, the dog walkers, we like watching them all from our front porch,” Kim said about the pleasure she and Gerald get from seeing the enjoyment others get from their tasteful and eclectic assortment of flowers, blooming plants, colorful trees, berries, fruit producing vines, herbs and vegetables.

Kim said she enjoyed designing the landscape and appreciates the professional direction she received from Steinbrink Landscaping and Garden Center.

There’s a lot of rhyme and reason in the arrangement and selection of plants.

For example, Kim can snip herbs and pick vegetables from planters on the deck outside the kitchen. The landscape is designed to provide Kim and Gerald with seasonal bursts of colors and scents.

There’s even a treat for the ears when leaves on the prairie aspen rustle in the crisp fall breeze.

Gerald manages the Cabela's Bass Pro Shop in Kearney. He said he’s no stranger to aching feet after logging years on the sales floors at various major retailers. To him, tending the landscape is a source of pride. Seeing the carpet-thick turf soothes his spirit and recharges his batteries.

“As far as the keeper of the turf, I do that,” he said.

Kim added her compliments for Gerald’s grass-growing success.

“With the corner lot there’s a lot of turf to take care of,” she said.

Kim said the couple’s daughters, Rachel and Emma, haven’t been bitten by the landscaping bug, but the girls enjoy plucking grapes and raspberries from plants growing on the deck. Emma will be a senior at Kearney High School, and Rachel is studying for a master’s degree in mental health counseling.

Kim is an office associate at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Kearney. She agrees with Gerald that tending their attractive landscape brings rewards as varied as the plants surrounding her home.

For example, the south bed is a mix of iris and hibiscus plants and red twig dogwood. Nearby stand dwarf arctic willows and maples with blood red leaves.

Encircling the deck that’s off the kitchen are a variety of edibles with planters in easy reach. Beneath the deck is Kim’s private space. Her hammock swings in the shade between two deck pillars.

It’s not every day that a person hangs a hammock in the tight space under a deck, but Kim finds it hard to resist trying something different.

