When the Dead Sea Scrolls were exhibited in the Denver Art Museum in 2018, my wife and I decided to make the drive to see them. It was stunning to look at scrolls more ancient than even the historical Jesus.

Yet another artifact gripped me more than the scrolls. On display was a small female figurine, not much larger than a pop can. It was discovered in Israel and dates to around the ninth century B.C. I couldn’t help but think that 3,000 years ago an entire family was bowing to this household god as an act of worship.

I would imagine that none of us today are bowing down to carved images in our living rooms, but is it possible that smartphones and other screens have become one of the chief idols of modern day? I admit that comparing smartphones to ancient figurines is apples to oranges. After all, no one worships their phone or reckons it to be divine.

Yet I have a growing concern that for most people, smartphones have become a functional god. The statistics are utterly astonishing. According to recent data, smartphone users spend an average of three hours and 15 minutes on their phones daily and check their phone 58 times per day.

Globally, nearly 5 billion people now use social media, and the average time spent on social media is 2 hours and 24 minutes per day. This pales in comparison to the screen time of American teenagers who, according to recent surveys, spend over eight hours per day looking at their screens.

The heavy usage is understandable given the endless capabilities and conveniences that smartphones provide. Beyond that, smartphones provide a seemingly wonderful escape from our lingering anxieties. What better way to get your mind off something or to avoid difficult conversations than spending countless hours watching mindless videos and reading useless posts?

Like all other idols, smartphones give false hope. They hold out the promise of bringing people together and yet leave people feeling lonely and isolated, detached from the very real world around us. We pride smartphones for allowing our families to stay better connected.

Yet most people who have them end up ignoring the family members living in the same house, exchanging face to face conversations for more screen time. Smartphones offer peace of mind, and yet depression and anxiety are increasing exponentially.

I was grieved to see a recent CDC report indicating that 58% of teenage girls now feel persistently sad or hopeless, and I can’t help but think that increased screen time is at least partly to blame. The promises of smartphones are limitless, but in the end they only provide an escape from our problems and distract us from what we need most, which is to be reconciled to God. That, however, is something that can only be accomplished through Christ.

What then am I suggesting? Should we get rid of smartphones? Most certainly not. I don’t have a problem with phones, nor do I consider them to be the problem. The problem, rather, is in our misguided desires to constantly seek comfort in the things of this world.

Like most other things in life, smartphones have their place and can be incredible blessings so long as we use them with discretion. However, when we allow good things to become god things and expect to find in them what only the true God can give us, they end up bringing us to nothing.