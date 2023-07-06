All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

■ Chalk the Walk — 9-10 a.m., Monday. Create your own masterpiece on the sidewalk outside of the library.

■ Trivia: I Saw That In Kearney! — 2 p.m. , Monday. See if you can identify places and things in Kearney during this program to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary. Designed for ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for July is “These Precious Days.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Dot to Dots — 9 a.m., Tuesday. The activity features easy- to medium-level dot to dot puzzles. For ages 4-9. Advance registration required.

■ Extreme Dot to Dots — 9 a.m., Tuesday. The activity features puzzles with 500 to 1,400 dots to connect, almost like a job. For ages 10-18. Advance registration required.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Fall Prevention for Seniors — 11 a.m., Tuesday. This workshop will address preventing falls, hosted by CHI Health Good Samaritan. Register in advance.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Tuesday. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Family Puzzle Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Journaling: Listers Gotta List! — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Learn to express yourself through journaling with this class that offers writing ideas. Session will include materials and snacks. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Movie Afternoon: “The Lego Movie” (PG) — 2 p.m., Wednesday. Register in advance.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 13. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 13. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Stephanie Cunningham, GIS Technician.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., July 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Kearney 150 Show and Tell — 3-4:30 p.m., July 13 at the Family History Center at the Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St., for a tour of the local archives including important artifacts from Kearney’s history. Presented in partnership with Kearney Public Library, Kearney 150 and Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum. Register in advance.

■ Community Helper Crafternoon: “Trashy Town” — 4-4:45 p.m., July 13. Listen to the story by children’s author Andrea Zimmerman and create a craft related to the story. For ages 2-12, Register in advance.

■ Diamond Dotz Art — 2 p.m., July 14. Similar to a paint-by-numbers craft project, use diamond dots to create a fun and easy craft. For ages 8-18. Register in advance.

■ Pineapple String Art — 9 a.m., July 18. Create a piece of tropical art with this take-home kit. For ages 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Libby Basics — 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., July 18. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Puzzle Races — 6:30-8 p.m., July 17. Teams will compete to put together the same puzzle in a timed contest. The team who finishes the fastest will receive a prize. Register in advance.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., July 18. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., July 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Edgerton: Owl Eyesight Lab — 2 p.m., July 18. Learn about the eyesight of owls and make an owl mask to help understand how these interesting birds see. For ages 6-9. Register in advance.

■ Edgerton: Nest Engineering Lab — 3 p.m., July 18. Learn about the nests of raptors and then make your own nest. For ages 6-9. Register in advance.

■ Edgerton: Owl Pellet Dissection — 4 p.m., July 18. Explore the digestive system of owls. For ages 9-18. Register in advance.

■ Edgerton: Raptorology Program — 6:30 p.m., July 18. An Edgerton educator will bring veteran raptors to the library for a program about these interesting creatures.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 18. The theme for July: “Carpe Diem: A Robin Williams Movies Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Journaling: Listers Gotta List! — 10 a.m., July 19. Learn to express yourself through journaling with this class that offers writing ideas. Session will include materials and snacks. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 20. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 20. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Melissa Haupt, Kearney Parks and Recreation.

■ Libby Basics — 2 p.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., July 20. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., July 21. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Notable Nonfiction.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., July 22. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.