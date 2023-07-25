KEARNEY — “Shrek the Musical” accomplishes several important things in the world of theater — it entertains, enlightens, amuses and creates a magical world of visual treats that invites the audience on an emotional, spiritual and physical journey. And that’s all during the first song.

The musical, based on the Dreamworks film and the book by William Steig, features delightful acting, amazing sets, outlandish costumes and a laugh-out-loud story. For audience members who have seen the film, they should go for the spectacle of the show. Director Robin McKercher makes ample use of dramatic lighting and fog machines to bring the ogre, Shrek, to life. Andy Harvey understands his role as the forlorn outsider who just wants to live a quiet, peaceful life filled with flatulence, bad breath and body odors in his swamp.

Crane River Theater presents “Shrek the Musical” today (July 25) through Aug. 6 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$35.

The plot involves Shrek, played by Harvey, whose peaceful life gets interrupted by a hoard of storybook creatures evicted from their homes by Lord Farquaad (Drew Fillinger). In order to reclaim his swamp, Shrek agrees to cross a moat of hot lava, slay a dragon and rescue a princess — in that order. Along the way he meets Donkey (Terrance McQueen) and forms an uneasy alliance with the talking creature.

And then there’s the princess.

Played by Mallory Wintz, the Princess comes across as a complicated person. One moment her fiery temper causes her to yell and scream to get her way and at other times she reveals her compassionate side, as we all do from time to time. These kinds of nuances of storytelling make “Shrek the Musical” a bigger journey than expected, full of twists and turns and surprising bits of fun theater for all ages.

Watch for Lord Farquaad, a supposedly imposing figure who only stands about three feet tall, all through the help of some theatrical magic.

And the dragon. A crew of puppeteers brings the 10-foot tall creature to life, swooping and swishing around the stage, chasing Donkey and ultimately falling in love with the “esteemed steed.”

All of the sets tell their own stories with pieces that fly in and out on a moment’s notice, setting the scene of a castle, a moat of the fore mentioned hot lava and so many other scenes. Add to that the powerful stage lighting of designer Jacob Olson that sometimes isolates a piece of action and other times highlights a relationship between characters.

The choreography by The Peterson Sisters looks sharp and clean, adding to the spectacle of the show. If nothing else, attend the musical for the costumes alone. They are exaggerated, outlandish and beautiful — adding to the absolute fun of attending this stage presentation.

Sometimes the huge stage of the Merryman Performing Arts Center seems too small to hold all of the cast members of the show. At other times, Harvey can hold a single spot on the stage and command the attention of everyone in the audience with his touching observations about his life, the life of an ogre, someone rejected by society.

Enough can’t be said about the technical aspects of “Shrek the Musical.” Everything flows seamlessly. Music director Paul Bordene Smith has coaxed wonderful performances from the cast, including performers who are young teenagers to actors in their 60s. Performing to tracks and not a live musical ensemble gives the performers a solid, predictable background. Some of the spontaneity feels lost, but the musical tracks allow for certain sound effects to happen, something that might not be possible with a live pit band.

Part of what makes “Shrek the Musical” so successful is the variety of music, tempo, spectacle, predictability and surprise. As with so much fare for children these days, the script and songs contains enough harmless adult jokes that even the most jaded audience member will find something to amuse.

This high level of regional theater serves us well. Steve Barth, executive director of Crane River Theater, has assembled a cast and crew dedicated to fantastical storytelling. It works, and it works well. This is the kind of show that fans of theater in Kearney will be talking about for years to come. See the show so you can add to the conversation, or just see the show to enjoy an amazing evening of highly entertaining theater.

Swamp life What: “Shrek The Musical” presented by Crane River Theater. When: ■ 7 p.m. July 25-28. ■ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29. ■ 2 p.m. July 30. ■ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 1. ■ 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4. ■ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug 5. ■ 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission: $25-$35 general; $15-$25 students. Contact: 308-627-5796; CraneRiverTheater.org.