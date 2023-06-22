KEARNEY — Pianist Rodney Sauer breathes life into century-old silent movies by providing a soundtrack of music.

“These are some of the funniest movies ever made,” the musician said about the films of Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton. “The reaction of the crowd is very important. The bigger the crowd, the better. And to be honest, the more children in the audience, the better the show is because they really love this stuff and will laugh at all the little jokes. I’m encouraging people to bring their families to these shows.”

Sauer once heard an introduction at a screening that proclaimed that any silent film presentation is a collaboration between the filmmakers, the musicians, the audience — and the architect.

“All four of those things — basically how beautiful the theater is, how the acoustics work, the response of the audience, the film, the musicians — combine to make a screening work,” he said. “There was a reason why, in the 1970s, they used to put a laugh track on every comedy TV show. It’s funnier when people are already laughing.”

Watching the same films in the comfort of your home, without others laughing, takes something magical away from the movies.

Sauer will travel from his home in Boulder, Colorado, to Kearney to perform the musical accompaniment for two showings at The World Theatre. He will provide the soundtrack for Harold Lloyd’s 1923 comedy, “Safety Last,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and also for three Buster Keaton shorts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10 for each showing.

Sauer provides two types of music — songs scored for a specific film and also improvised music he makes up on the spot.

“Friday night we will be showing ‘Safety Last,’ where I actually put together a score using music that was published for silent film accompaniment back in the 1920s,” he said. “There’s a huge collection of this music at the University of Colorado at Boulder, originally written for orchestra. I have a small orchestra that tours around and uses this music.”

This time Sauer will be performing on solo piano, using what he calls “compiled scores.”

“That means I just put together the score from preexisting music,” he said. “That’s what was done in most movie theaters back in the day. It’s kind of a lost art. There are very few people who are doing this at the moment.”

For the showing on Saturday, Sauer plans to improvise the music.

“I’ll be sitting at the piano, watching the film with the audience,” the musician said. “I know these films fairly well but I’ll be going along and responding to what is happening on the screen. I’ll be playing music from my memory or stuff that just happens to come to me, to keep up with the emotions on the screen.”

Because the films are comedies, he promises to perform light, playful music.

“There’s always a love story or tragedy or danger that shows up in these films,” Sauer said. “That will be reflected in how I change the tone of the accompaniment.”

He recognizes the value of a shared community experience when it comes to viewing films.

“If you go see a modern comedy, it will often be better in a theater because you have all these people who are on your side,” Sauer said. “I think it’s especially true for silent comedy.”

In terms of plot development and rhythm, the four films span a wide variety of early filmmaking.

“One of the movies is the first one Buster Keaton made on his own — not his first film but the first one where he was in charge called ‘The High Sign,’” Sauer said. “That movie is very funny but the pace is very chaotic. It doesn’t really have a thru-line plot. It’s a bunch of little skits put together. It kind of all comes together at the end.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Sauer notes that Harold Lloyd created “Safety Last” with meticulous planning.

“You can really notice a difference between the films,” he said. “There are jokes in the first half that you think are just throw-away jokes but it turns out they are important for the plot as the film goes on. With ‘Safety Last,’ you have a long lead up to the big climax, which is where Harold Lloyd unintentionally has to climb the outside of a 12-story building in order to save his reputation and to earn some money.”

Lloyd would make a test version of the movie, show it to a test audience and then re-edit the film where necessary.

“He even re-shot some of the scenes to make sure the pace worked very well,” Sauer said. “'Safety Last' is one of those movies that goes over very well with the audience because it was designed exactly for that. There’s attention to pacing, room for everybody to laugh — but the jokes just come at you, nonstop. It’s an incredibly funny movie.”

Lloyd was born in southeast Nebraska in Burchard near Beatrice.

“There were a lot of really good silent film stars that came from the high plains,” Sauer said. “I don’t know what the story is there but I guess that when you grew up there, it was really tempting to join the circus and become a performer.”

Although the films are called “silent,” Sauer believes that the directors never intended to show them without music.

“There are several quotes from directors that basically say the music is half of the film,” he said. “You’re looking at the images on the screen but you don’t necessarily know how to feel about them. The music really sneaks around. It can give the movie some heart. I’m able to do that more during a film like ‘Safety Last’ because there’s more time. In that movie I use a certain theme for the romance. It reminds people that even though Lloyd’s character in the movie is not a very pleasant person, his one redeeming feature is how much he loves his girlfriend. Putting that in the music, as well as the screen, helps keep him on the good side of the audience.”