KEARNEY — Director Jeff Ensz knows what will make — or break — a musical tribute to the legacy of Frank Sinatra.

“No one is trying to impersonate Sinatra,” he said. “We just want to make the music sound as good as possible by keeping the harmonies tight.”

That’s the foundation of the musical review, “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” opening July 27 at Kearney Community Theatre. With a cast of four singers, Jeff looks to present the music in the same fashion as a concert or television special by the singer who died almost three decades ago in 1998.

Another key to the production is finding a strong pit band to play the music.

“We lucked out,” Jeff said. “At first we had trouble finding musicians until we called Alison Gaines, the director of Kearney Symphony Orchestra. I asked her if she knew of somebody who could play bass and she said she was out of town but headed back in late July. She asked if we would let her play. Well, yes, of course!”

Next Jeff called drummer John Ross to see if he knew of anyone who could play percussion. Ross is an active musician in Kearney with a busy schedule.

“I called him and he said, ‘I just happen to have nothing booked for those two weekends,’” Jeff said. “That was another stroke of good fortune.”

Rounding out the band is recent University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate Dakota Empfield on keyboards.

With the trio in place, Jeff called on the talents of his wife, Brette Ensz, along with Kelly Rasmussen and Ryan Wuellner to handle the vocals. Jeff will also appear on stage in “My Way,” a show he also helped with years ago for a show with the Minden Community Players.

“I found a recording from the show in Minden and gave it to the cast so they could have an idea of what the show sounds like,” Jeff said. “After listening to it, I realized I tried too hard to sound like Frank Sinatra. It sounds so much better when I just sing with my natural voice rather than be too influenced by the way Sinatra sings.”

In a way, “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra” celebrates the American songbook because the singer, who ranks as one of the most popular entertainers of the mid-20th century, focused on singing, not writing. Although he recorded thousands of songs throughout his career, he only wrote four pieces of music.

“Audiences don’t need to know anything special about the music of Sinatra because it’s all music from the American songbook,” Jeff said. “And we’re presenting the music that Frank made famous.”

Noelle Bohaty, associate professor of music, theater and dance at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, provided the choreography for the show. Jeff believes the music of Sinatra naturally lends itself to dancing by the cast.

“It’s just that kind of music,” he said. “It makes you want to move.”

The show opens July 27 and continues through Aug. 6 and includes 55 songs. Tickets are $20.

Performances are:

■ 7:30 p.m. – July 27-29.

■ 2:30 p.m. – July 30.

■ 7:30 p.m. – Aug. 3-5.

■ 2:30 p.m. – Aug. 6.