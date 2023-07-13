KEARNEY — Andy Harvey considers the story of Shrek as a tale modeled on ancient storytelling — with a contemporary twist.

“It is a modern fairy tale,” said the actor who performs the lead character in the show. “I would consider it an American fairy tale, much like ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ This is a very important time for fairy tales because they bring a little bit of magic, a little bit of heightened reality — but at their base, most fairy tales, including ‘Shrek,’ are about companionship, friendship, love and being known.”

Audiences know the story from the wildly popular movies featuring the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. DreamWorks Animation released the first film in 2001.

In 2008, producers released “Shrek the Musical” with music by Jeannie Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. The story follows Shrek, an ogre, who happily lives alone in a swamp. One day a band of fairy tale creatures arrives, having been banned by the evil Lord Farquaad. Shrek takes up their cause to return to the Kingdom of Duloc and seeks to visit Lord Farquaad.

Central Nebraska audiences can enjoy the story of Shrek and his friends when Crane River Theater presents “Shrek The Musical” July 25 through Aug. 6 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$35.

Mallory Wintz plays the role of Princess Fiona. She prepared for her role by doing some foundational work with the text of the musical.

“I usually go through the script and find word descriptors, things that other people say about the character,” Wintz said. “I found that they were either on one side of the spectrum or the other. It was ‘lovely’ or ‘fiery.’ It was ‘optimistic’ or ‘angry.’ I wanted to not stay in the middle at any point. I either wanted her to stay fairy-tale-Disney princess, singing to birds — or burly ogre blowing up the bluebirds.”

Wintz wanted to highlight the swings between the character, someone who turns from a beautiful princess in the daytime into an ogre at night.

“I work from the outside in,” Wintz said of her process of discovering a character. “When the sun goes down, she becomes an ogre. There are a lot of scenes in the musical where it’s the morning after. She comes out and she’s back to being a princess. Before any of those scenes or moments, I’ll take a moment to myself while the music is playing and I’ll just go from the hunched posture where she tries to stay hidden and small and unseen, to come back out and find the optimism and lightness of her character. ‘Oh, maybe that will be the last night I ever have to touch that again.’”

In her own personality, Mallory sees those same “sharp turns,” something that allows her to identify with Princess Fiona.

“I find that I am eccentric in the same way that she is,” Mallory said. “I have those very angular moments. I find her pretty easy to relate to.”

For Harvey, he sees the contrast between Shrek and Princess Fiona as something to celebrate.

“If someone comes to the show who doesn’t know the movie and they are paying a lot of attention, they might figure out that Fiona has this secret of being an ogre before it is fully stated in the show,” he said. “There are some little hints and Easter eggs along the way that point to the fact that she has a secret, too. She’s hiding something big. It’s not revealed to Shrek until the very end. The audience is in on this far before he realizes it.”

That privilege helps the audience connect with the characters and the plot.

“It makes them feel like they are part of the show and important,” Harvey said.

Wintz believes that the musical contains direct references to the movies.

“All the favorite moments you can think of, whether it’s the blue birds or some of Donkey’s jokes or a couple calls to characters that appear later in the sequels of ‘Shrek,' there are so many moments,” she said. “I think the musical does a really good job of honoring the source material — and scratching that itch for audiences who are expecting to see on stage what they’ve seen in the movie. And then it forges its own path and enhances the story.”

Harvey recognizes that the characters and the story and the details of the production all need to honor the original movie. He agrees that “Shrek” is too iconic to ignore.

“You can do the show without Shrek having a Scottish accent, but why would you?” he said. “You’d be battling the audience for the first 15 minutes, if not more. You could do it without Shrek being green, but things like that are comforting, they are a ‘home’ for us. It allows people to take it in, but then grow with the story.”

Harvey, who has performed the role in two other productions, hopes the audience sees Shrek as an Everyman, someone who might remind them of someone in their daily life.

“I want people to leave the theater thinking, ‘Man, that guy reminds me of my mechanic,’” he said. “They almost forget that he’s green with these big ears — and he is an ogre. All that is important to the story but Shrek is such an Everyman that I want people to leave thinking, ‘I’d like to go golfing with that guy.’ That’s important because if it is too other worldly, then his emotions, thoughts and feelings are not relatable anymore. If it’s too alien or too strange, then people aren’t going on the journey with you.”