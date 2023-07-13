EVENTS

Kearney 150: Show and Tell, featuring tour of the local archives including important artifacts from Kearney's history, 3-4:30 p.m. today at Trails and Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Presented by Kearney Public Library, Kearney 150 and Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum. Advance registration required. Call 308-233-3292 for details or to register.

Show and Shine, as part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, 5-7:30 p.m. today at Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 515 Second Ave. Free admission. The event features food and oldies music.

Show and Shine, as part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Free admission. The event features food, drinks and oldies music.

Classic & Collectible Car Auction, as part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, 7-10:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Free admission. Auctioneer Rusty Rhynalds will call the auction.

Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature the Kenastons, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival as part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Hilltop Mall at 5011 N. Second Ave. 308-236-9798; ShopHilltopMall.com. Free admission. Kids can explore firetrucks, police cars and more.

Show and Shine as part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. More than 600 vehicles will be on display.

Eagle Rider Bike Show, as part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St. 308-234-2216. Free admission. Contact Doug Bierman for details at 308-627-6502.

Engine Building Demonstration featuring students from SCC Milford, Noon-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. The event is part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club.

Cruise Nite Parade featuring classic and collectible vehicles, 5-6 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. The parade will travel north on Central Avenue to CHI Hospital.

Show and Shine as part of Cruise Nite presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Classic Car Collection at 3600 E. Highway 30, Suite B. 308-234-1964; ClassicCarCollection.org. Free admission. Food will be available for purchase.

Bethany Home Fundraising Gala with Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook, 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $50 each and include a plated meal. Also features a live auction. Proceeds go to Bethany Home.

Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal with 30 trivia questions in one hour, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme is "Carpe Diem: A Robin Williams Movies Quiz." Register in advance by emailing JTidei@KearneyGov.org. The team with the most answers will win a prize.

Owl Eyesight Lab, presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Learn how owls see and make a craft to help understand their eyesight. Designed for ages 6-9.

Owl Pellet Dissection presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Participants will dissect an owl pellet to help understand the digestive system of these birds. Designed for ages 9-18.

Nest Engineer Lab presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 3 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Learn how raptors make nest and then make one of your own. Designed for ages 6-9.

Raptorology Program presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Educators from The Edgerton Explorit Center will bring raptors to help patrons learn about these interesting birds.

Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature Ray Mullen, 7-10 p.m. July 22 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

Nancy Johnson will give a presentation, 2-4 p.m. July 23 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Free admission.

Jeff Quinn: Magic Class featuring two classes lead by Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn, 2 p.m. for ages 7-18; and 4 p.m. for ages 18 and older July 24 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance. Quinn is the 100th president of the Society of American Magicians.

Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature a fund raiser hosted by Martha Fowler, 7-10 p.m. July 29 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

CONCERTS

Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations, performing hits from the 1950s and 1960s, 8 p.m. today at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. The performance is part of Cruise Nite 2023.

The String Beans perform in concert, 3 p.m. today at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $10 general; $5 for ages 8 and younger. The band plays family-friendly songs about things kids love — animals, cartoons, food, science and sports.

TeZZ performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. Sunday at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

Blackberry Winter performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. Sunday at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

BD and the Boys performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. July 23 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

Prairie Wildfire performs folk, bluegrass and classic country, 7:30 p.m. July 25 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets start at $10.

THEATER

"My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 2:30 p.m. July 30; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The show features 55 songs from the American Songbook. Suitable for all ages.