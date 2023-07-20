EVENTS

■ Nancy Johnson will give a presentation, 2-4 p.m. Sunday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Free admission.

■ Jeff Quinn: Magic Class featuring two classes lead by Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn, 2 p.m. for ages 7-18; and 4 p.m. for ages 18 and older Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance. Quinn is the 100th president of the Society of American Magicians.

■ Buffalo County Fair featuring exhibits, midway, concerts and other events, Wednesday through July 31 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is free to most parts of the fair. Visit BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com for details.

■ Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature a fundraiser hosted by Martha Fowler, 7-10 p.m. July 29 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

■ Andersen Wrecking Demolition Derby, 5 p.m. July 30 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Advance tickets are $12 general, children $7. Day of event tickets are $15 general, children $10.

CONCERTS

■ BD and the Boys performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. Sunday at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Prairie Wildfire performs folk, bluegrass and classic country, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets start at $10.

■ Lemon Fresh Day performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. July 27 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $10.

■ Jo Dee Messina performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. July 28 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $25.

■ Jon Pardi performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. July 29 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Tickets are $25-$75. With special guest Ben Burgess.

■ Red Wanting Blue performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. July 30 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 day of the show.

THEATER

■ "Shrek the Musical," presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. Tuesday through July 28; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29; 2 p.m. July 30; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 1; 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 5; and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St., MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 general; $15-$25 students. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, "Shrek The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure.

■ "My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 2:30 p.m. July 30; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The show features 55 songs from the American Songbook. Suitable for all ages.