EVENTS

■ Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature a fundraiser hosted by Martha Fowler, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

■ Andersen Wrecking Demolition Derby, 5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Advance tickets are $12 general, children $7. Day of event tickets are $15 general, children $10.

■ Bird Outing with Rowe Sanctuary, 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at Kearney Outdoor Learning Center, south of Kearney High School. Free admission. For birders of all ages. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow during the event, but plan to bring along a water bottle and to dress for the weather.

■ Writer's Block, an informal writing group for authors of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. No experience is necessary — just a willingness to write. Feel free to bring your lunch to the event.

■ Artist reception for Tori Denae Swanson, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Free admission. Swanson's exhibit, "Acrylic Paintings," continues to be on display through Aug. 31.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal featuring 30 trivia questions in one hour, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented by Kearney Public Library and Cunningham's Journal. This month's theme: "Dancing to the Beat: A '70s, '80s and '90s Bands and Music Quiz."

■ Pro & Cons of Electric Vehicles with Ron Scott, noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Feel free to bring your lunch with you.

CONCERTS

■ Lemon Fresh Day performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. today at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $10.

■ Jo Dee Messina performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $25.

■ Jon Pardi performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Tickets are $25-$75. With special guest Ben Burgess.

■ Red Wanting Blue performs as part of the Buffalo County Fair, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 day of the show.

■ "Music From Around the World," featuring David Marsh, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Marsh plays a dozen instruments.

■ Jarana performs music of South America, 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. The concert is part of The Tassel's 2023-2024 performance season.

THEATER

■ "My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The show features 55 songs from the American Songbook. Suitable for all ages.

■ "Shrek the Musical," presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday; 7 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 4; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 5; and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St., MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 general; $15-$25 students. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, "Shrek The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure.

■ "American Buffalo," a play by David Mamet, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-12; and 2 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 234-8046; www.theworldtheatre.org. Tickets are $25.

■ "Steel Magnolias," presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-5; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $15.

■ Performance by Missoula Children's Theatre, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org. Tickets are unknown at this time.