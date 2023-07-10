KEARNEY — Cool weather — along with a change from a traditional two-day event to a one-day event — helped boost attendance at the 52nd annual Art in the Park, presented by Kearney Area Artist Guild, on Saturday at Harmon Park.

Organizer Alissa Harris described the event as “absolutely amazing.” She checked in with artists to get their feedback on the change to a one-day format.

“I was looking at some of my surveys and they indicated that the artists were happy with the change,” she said. “I went around to all my artists and talked to them. I would say 90% of them were overjoyed with everything. The other 10% had some great suggestions. I’m happy with that.”

The event featured the work of 67 artists along with musical entertainment and food vendors.

Harris organized the booths of the artists to take advantage of the shade of the large trees in the park.

“I think the layout helped a lot for the patrons to establish a flow,” she said. “That was my intent. Having a total of nine food vendors helped, too.”

Grand Island ceramic artist Nancy Fairbanks said she liked the change to a one-day event.

“It makes it so much easier for us as artists,” she said. “We don’t have to load up everything at night and then bring it back the next day.”

Kayla Taylor-Ivic enjoyed spending Saturday browsing for jewelry at the event.

“I love Art in the Park,” she said. “It makes a difference to meet the artist, to know the person behind the piece of art they created.”

Harris had no idea of the number of patrons at Art in the Park, but she described it as “in the thousands, and every time I looked, it was just full of people. The only time it slowed down was at the end of the day.”