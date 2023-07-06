KEARNEY — Alissa Harris, organizer of this year’s Art in the Park, understands the importance of keeping cool on a summer day.

“There will be about 67 exhibiting artists,” she said. “We’re going to have live entertainment and also food vendors. This year the layout will be different. It’s going to be this oval shape but I’m chasing the shade with the trees. So I’ve made a funny looking circle, but that way artists will be able to be seen by all the patrons and the patrons won’t get lost. It will be easier to establish a flow.”

The nine food vendors will be mixed within the circle.

“That way they are not all in one area,” Harris said. “Artists are encouraged to demonstrate their artistic abilities while in their booths. I hope to make it more than just a static show, more of an interactive event. The central information area will be in the middle of everything.”

Harris plans to have an open art exchange table in the middle of the show so artists and patrons can freely give and take gently used art-related items.

The 52nd annual Art in the Park, presented by Kearney Area Artist Guild, will bring together artists and patrons from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for sales, food and music. Admission to the event is free.

Harris suggested reducing the usual two-day event to one.

“I was getting a lot of feedback from patrons and artists who thought it would be better to keep it to one day,” she said. “We put it up to the guild and the guild decided to go to one day and so we switched it to Saturday. I think this will really help out the artists that travel to Kearney to exhibit because spending the night can add quite a bit of expense.”

Harris plans to reevaluate the switch to a one-day event following the 52nd annual Art in the Park. She also plans to get feedback from patrons to see if they like the switch to one day.

“Maybe next year we’ll go back to two days,” she added.

Harris, 28, describes herself as a “spiritual artist.” She works with lots of feminine figures and items from nature.

“I love using gold and silver in my artwork along with adding fabric to things,” she said. “I also love working with bones. I don’t limit myself. If I want to change something or add something to a canvas or make a 3-D sculpture, I do it.”

She enjoys exploring and pushing different techniques and combining them to suit her artistic vision.

“I like to see what I can make, if I can elevate it or if it just turns out like garbage,” she noted. “If it turns out that way, I just start over again. I just keep going. Some of my pieces, I continue to work on them for years. Even if I show them and then take them home, if I get the urge to add something, I will. It’s a never-ending process.”

As for the type of art the guild hopes to promote at Art in the Park, Harris looks to the world of expressive art and fine craft.

“I would consider fine craft when you take materials that are closer to their raw form and you transmute them into something different,” she said. “When you start taking prefabricated things and maybe just assembling or just gluing them together, that’s when it gets closer to ‘craft’ and not necessarily ‘fine craft.’ I also think that art can be many things. You can make an artful loaf of bread. You can make an artful outfit of clothes. A lot of things can be art. To me, art is just when you elevate something above that normal standard.”

Another aspect is when the community, whether patrons or other artists, recognize that something artistic goes beyond its materials.

Harris sees her primary goals as promoting the art and providing an interesting experience for the patrons.

“I really want to ‘juice up’ the art festival side of Art in the Park,” she said. “I really want to keep the focus on the artists and I hope to enhance all of that, to make it comfortable for the patrons. There is food if they’re hungry or ice cream if they need to cool off or they can just sit down and watch some live entertainment for a minute and then go back and peruse the art. They can even stop and feed their inner child and get their face painted.”