RAVENNA — Cassandra Duncan hesitates when asked about her favorite event during the annual Annevar celebration in Ravenna.

“I’m a big fan of the parade,” she said in an interview from her home in Ravenna. “And I like to walk down the DC Lynch rides and dare my children to try something new. Oh, and the Lion’s stand. You have to hit the famous Lion’s stand.”

Secret recipes passed down through the generations — Lion’s nachos, Lion’s hot dogs, special burgers, homemade pies — these kinds of things make Annevar a special event for people in central Nebraska.

“This is the only time of the year they serve all this,” said Duncan, executive director of Ravenna Chamber of Commerce. “You just have to get something there.”

Annevar kicks off with an Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, sanctioned by Nebraska & Iowa Tractor Pullers Association, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Annevar Park. Admission is $20. Other events include a teen dance on June 15. The main events of the festival begin on June 16 with carnival rides, a quilt show, beer garden, pie baking contest, Battle of the Businesses, a parade, car show, a demo derby — “a little something for everybody,” Duncan adds.

With a theme of “100 Years of Making Memories,” the festival marks the community’s century mark of Annevar.

“We hope to bring Ravenna together, celebrate summer and honor all of our local businesses — and have some family fun,” Duncan said. “We hope to show what we have to offer as a community. We also want to bring other people to Ravenna to show them the wonderful people who live here.”

She also noted that many former residents return to Ravenna during Annevar for reunions and to gather and see old friends.

“We have class reunions that happen throughout the weekend,” Duncan said. “Families get together and it’s just like one big, giant reunion.”

Finding a time and a place for the many events helped Duncan appreciate the work that went into the festival. Originally from Ravenna, she left her hometown but returned to live in the town of 1,400 people. She has been working at the Chamber of Commerce for less than a year.

“Thankfully all of the former directors left great notes and I have an awesome board,” Duncan said of organizing Annevar. “There are amazing people who have ‘been there and done that’ when it comes to Annevar. They’ve been a huge help telling me where to go, what I need to do, when I need to do it, if I’m doing it wrong or if I haven’t got it done yet — I’ve had a lot of people helping me. You never realize the back end of things until you take on this job. I’ve attended Annevar every year of my entire life and I never realized the work that goes into it until now.”

Duncan notes that anyone who wishes to volunteer would be warmly welcomed.

A ribbon cutting event celebrating Ravenna’s new Hike & Bike Trail is scheduled for 1 p.m. June. 16. Also new is Music in the Park, 3-5 p.m. June 18.

For Duncan, living in Ravenna feels like a good fit.

“This is where I was born and raised,” she said. “I grew up here. I left and then came back. It’s the small town feel, the fact that you know people and the fact that the school my kids attend is where I graduated from. This just feels like home. It’s not big like Kearney or Grand Island and we don’t have a Walmart on every corner. This is just a good place. I like knowing my neighbors and there’s not a lot of scary things that happen here. It’s just nice to call it home.”

If you go What: Annevar: 100 Years of Making Memories. When: Friday through June 18. Where: Various locations in Ravenna. Admission: Varies by event. Visit ExperienceRavenna.com for a complete schedule. Highlights of Annevar include: Friday and Saturday ■ 7 p.m. — Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull June 15 ■ 8:30 p.m. — Teen Dance June 16 ■ 1 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting Hike & Bike Trail ■ 4 p.m. — Prince & Princess Contest ■ 6-8 p.m. — Battle of the Businesses ■ 8 p.m. — Hot Dog Eating Contest June 17 ■ 11 a.m. — Float Parade ■ 11 a.m.-8 p.m. — Quilt Show ■ Noon-4 p.m. — Car show ■ 6:30 p.m. — Demo Derby June 18 ■ 1-4 p.m. — Family Fun Zone ■ 1-4 p.m. — Farmers Market ■ 3-5 p.m. — Music in the Park