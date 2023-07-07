MINDEN — Few employees appreciate the growth of Bethany Home better than Jodi Swartz of Minden. She has worked there for 38 years.

“I’ve seen lots of changes,” Swartz, the business office manager and overseer of medical records, said. “In that old three-story building, they only had air conditioning on the third floor. On the other floors, they just had a single fox fan in the window.”

Swartz has worked at Bethany Home for one-third of its 103 years. Guided by its motto of “Loving care with a spiritual touch,” the facility provides skilled nursing care, assisted living, memory care and rehabilitation.

Bethany Home, cited as Nebraska's best nursing home by US News and World Report in 2018-19, will celebrate its 100+ years with a gala fundraising event 4:30-8 p.m. July 16 at the Minden Opera House. John Cook, head coach of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s volleyball team, will be the guest speaker.

Bethany Home’s residents come from a roughly 50-mile radius around Minden, administrator Bob Tank said. That’s part of its success. Its residents can remain close to their family members although they can no longer live at home.

In 2017-18, an $8 million renovation provided new carpeting, new ceiling tiles and much more. All double rooms became private rooms, and a new 16-bed memory support unit was added.

“That’s what’s so impressive. We started with a two-story farmhouse and have grown to what we are today because we’ve had a progressive administration and a board that asks, ‘What does our community need? Where do we need to take it in the future?’” Tank said.

Farmhouse beginnings

Bethany Home was known as the Old People’s Home when it was founded in a two-story farmhouse 103 years ago.

A few years later, a vacant two-story farmhouse was moved next door to provide additional space. Residents helped grow vegetables outside.

“It was more assisted living back then, but remember, people didn’t live as long,” Tank said.

Bethany kept growing, so administrators built a three-story building between the two farmhouses and connected all the units.

In 1963, the oldest part of the building was gutted. Workers took it down to the studs and “started over,” Tank said. “At times, it must’ve looked like a tornado went through here,” he chuckled.

A nursing home wing was added, too.

In the early '80s, the old three-story building was torn down. Assisted living units were built on the north side. In the early '90s, its health care building went up, and in 2011-12, the south assisted living wing was added.

Bethany hopes to someday build an independent living structure in an empty lot on the property, but that is not part of its current plans.

Coming and going

Bethany Home is a privately owned nonprofit corporation with an annual budget of $7 million. About half the patients pay for their care privately, with 48% on Medicaid and 2% on Medicare.

“Nursing homes run in cycles. Right now, in the pendulum, assisted living is down, but it will swing back. That’s the beauty of our set-up,” Tank said.

“We can take someone in assisted living, and transition them into the same philosophies and same staff when they move into the nursing home area,” he added.

Bethany currently has 63 residents in its health care areas, 31 assisted living residents and 16 in the memory care area. Its 94 employees work in maintenance, housekeeping, the kitchen, laundry and administrative positions.

“Health care is such an expanding field that you have to go in the direction it’s going or you are left behind,” he said.

“So many decisions are up to the board and the administration. Before we remodeled, we did planning for four years before we even began to think about starting the work,” he said.

“We asked where Bethany Home needed to be in 10 years. We wanted a memory care unit, and we wanted to make all the rooms private. The board really thought that was important,” he said.

The board also knew it needed to do its memory support unit “right,” so the unit is attached to the main structure but is entirely enclosed to keep residents safe, he added.

Faith-based

Although Bethany Home is not affiliated with any religious denomination, the home is “very faith-based,” Tank said.

“We started as Lutheran, with ties to Bethany Lutheran, but we have grown and expanded. Our teachings are still Lutheran-based, but as we’ve grown we have affiliations with the Methodist church, e-Free, Catholic and more. The churches in town really took it on,” he said.

Each Minden church has one member on the nine-member Bethany administrative board. Minden clergy take turns leading the Wednesday morning worship services.

One of those, Tom Barnes, pastor at Minden’s e-Free Church, said three things impress him about Bethany Home:

“The spiritual care that they provide for the residents, the caring way in which the staff deals with the residents, and the fact that the facility has always been clean and well-kept. It is the kind of residence where I'd like to be if and when the need arises,” he said.

Happy administrator

Tank, a Grand Island native, has been at Bethany Home for 15 years but has been in the industry since he was hired as a dietary aide at Wedgwood Care Center in Grand Island when he was 16. He then became a certified nursing assistant. “That gave me the opportunity to talk to the residents on a one-on-one basis, and I liked getting to know them,” he said.

He earned a degree in accounting from Central Community College while working as a medication aide at the veterans’ home in Grand Island. He did a six-month internship at Lake View nursing home in Grand Island as part of obtaining his nursing home administration license.

He worked at facilities in North Platte and Franklin before arriving at Bethany in 2008.

“I like the financial end of this, putting accounting and finances together. I really like that,” he said. “I also like being out mingling with our residents.”

The Bethany Home Foundation, founded in 1996, raises money to enhance the lives of the residents and provide scholarship money to help its staff, both young and not-so-young, continue their education.

Dick Phillips has been foundation president for 12 years, or so he thinks. “That’s a rough guess,” he chuckled. He is glad that Bethany is here so families can keep aging relatives close by,

He is grateful for “generous” Minden people who donate to the foundation. Many leave money to the facility in their wills.

The foundation is holding the July 16 gala. Both Phillips and Tank are eager to hear Cook speak. “We’re big Nebraska fans,” Tank said.

Bethany Home aims to prevent loneliness and isolation. Residents enjoy dozens of activities, including bingo, Mother’s Day teas, Father’s Day programs, trick-or-treaters on Halloween, monthly musical programs and Christmas parties.

Minden High School students stop by on prom night to show off their gowns and tuxedos.

“We couldn’t do this without our staff. They’re so important,” Tank said, “They build bonds with the residents. We deeply appreciate everything they do.”

Tank also praised Bethany’s board members, who are all volunteers. “They take time out of their schedules to come to meetings. Hopefully, I can do my job so I can make their job a little easier,” he said.

