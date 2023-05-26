Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

■ "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" (PG for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material), comedy — Kelly Fremon Craig directs this story about Margaret Simon, an 11-year-old who navigates new friends, new feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. 105 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Big Lebowski" (1998) (PG for pervasive strong language, drug content, sexuality and brief violence), comedy — The Coen Brothers tell the story of Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski in this classic film about mistaken identities, bowling buddies and a millionaire's missing wife. Features Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour Hoffman. 117 minutes. The World Theatre.

■ "The Book Club: The Next Chapter" (PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material), comedy — Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen star in this vehicle about four friends who travel to Italy for a destination wedding for one of their friends. Directed by Bill Holderman ("The Old Man & the Gun"). 120 minutes. Golden Ticket, Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Covenant" (R for violence, language throughout and brief drug content), action, thriller — Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in this story about an American soldier fighting in Afghanistan and his interpreter who saves him after he is injured. Directed by Guy Ritchie ("Aladdin," "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.). 123 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Fast X" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language, peril, risk, mean looks), action, adventure, fantasy — Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) stars, once again, in this action packed adventure. Also features Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody. Part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. 181 minutes. Golden Ticket, Kearney Cinema.

■ "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements), action, adventure, fantasy — Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. This mission could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Or there might be other dire penalties. 150 minutes. Golden Ticket, Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Little Mermaid" (PG for action, peril and some scary images), adventure, family, fantasy — Halle Bailey stars as the Little Mermaid in this Disney retelling of the story. Also features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Barden as King Triton and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. 135 minutes. Golden Ticket.

■ "Love Again" (PG-13 for some sexual material and strong language), romantic comedy — After the loss of her fiance, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old phone number. Little does she know that the phone number has been reassigned. It leads to love. Again. Hence the title. Directed and written by Jim Strouse. 104 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for for mild action and mild violence), animated comedy — The brothers take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game from the 1980s, a decade better forgotten. 92 minutes. Kearney Cinema.