GIBBON — The schedules of birds and humans rarely mix. A guided bird outing starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary, a time that usually works better for humans than birds.

“It’s not a perfect time, but what we’ve found is that people tend to not want to be up too much earlier than that,” said Catherine Worley, volunteer coordinator at the sanctuary. “We’ll see what happens. Birds are still around during the daytime but they’re not as active at that hour.”

The event encourages patrons to spend time outside observing birds and nature with Rowe staff and volunteers.

“People of all ages and birding skill sets can take part,” Worley said. “This outing is a great way to learn about birding, meet fellow bird and nature enthusiasts and celebrate the height of summer. With the renovation of Rowe’s Visitor’s Center starting this summer, we’re also looking forward to exploring a side of Rowe Sanctuary that most people don’t get to see.”

The event, from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, will feature tips and tricks to observing birds in the wild. Participants will meet at the Rowe parking lot. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow. Worley reminds visitors to dress for the weather and bring along a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Admission to the bird outing is free.

As someone who enjoys watching birds, Worley uses a variety of techniques.

“When I was starting out and I didn’t have a pair of binoculars, I just came to events like this where there would be more experienced birders or people more familiar with the local area,” she said. “I could just sort of hover around them and shadow them, picking up little tips and tricks. For most people, that’s the best way to learn, for another birder to pass on knowledge.”

Worley notes that events like the Christmas Bird Count or Nebraska Bird Month also can help introduce the hobby to other people.

“Nowadays, technology helps a lot, but it shouldn’t be your only source of help,” she said. “I enjoy the Audubon app. That’s a great one for folks who are just starting out. It can help you identify birds, especially if you’re in an unfamiliar area. You can see the size of the bird and the color and, using that information, it can tell you what birds are most likely to be present in that area.”

Birders often use four visual keys when identifying birds in an area: Size/shape, color pattern, behavior and habitat. Using this information helps to make an identification. Sound is another way. Some technological tools can listen for a bird call and give the user clues as to the identity of the bird.

“Some folks keep track of what types of birds they are seeing,” Worley said. “Some folks try to see as many birds in a year as possible and enjoy the ‘numbers game’ of it. I use the Merlin Bird ID app for sound verification. If I see something and I’m pretty sure what it is, I’ll let Merlin listen to it for awhile and see if I can get a confirmation.”

Some apps will also help with bird identification through photographs.

Beyond all the tips and tricks, Worley knows that the real pull of birding lies with spending time in nature, being still in the natural world and understanding it better.

“We can’t talk enough about spending time in nature,” she said. “Any kind of observation like this requires you to step out of your day to day life and spend a quiet minute. We do this in our children’s education programs where we’ll just stop and listen for a minute without talking or moving. It just grounds you in what is happening all around you and how it sounds different than where you were hours before.”

Worley understands how a “quiet minute” works as a unique type of listening and awareness.

“That’s a different kind of learning than most folks are used to,” she said. “I think that’s why so many people get involved in this — whether it is just birding out their back window or looking for birds on a hike. It can be a very enriching experience. We know that birds are threatened by climate change so the more people who are out there looking for birds and caring about them, the better off they’ll be.”