KEARNEY — Noddy Watts and Andrea Ross stopped in Kearney with their friends, all driving Ford Mustangs, to visit the Classic Car Collection on Sunday — and to explore the back roads of America.

“The tour is a little bit unique because it’s called the Route 66 Reunion Tour,” Watts said. “Most of the people on this tour have been with us for either one, two, three or four tours before. After COVID, we wanted to start with the tours again with people who have been with us before so it would make the transition back into American life easier.”

Watts and Ross, operating as their company, Kiwis on Tour, have led tours 27 times across the United States. This latest tour left Los Angeles on July 30.

The couple have another reason for leading residents of New Zealand on tour across the United States.

“It’s to enjoy American culture and see a different America than the one we see on TV,” Watts said. “We get to see the small towns, the real people and we get to see the roads formerly known as Route 66.”

The road, established in 1926, began in Chicago and ended in Los Angeles.

“By the late 1970s, it was all gone,” Watts noted.

Authorities officially retired U.S. Highway 66 in 1985 after portions of it were absorbed into the Interstate Highway System in the 1960s and ‘70s.

“People all over the world want to see Route 66,” Watts said.

After traveling from New Zealand, the people on the tour rented Mustangs for one simple reason.

“We’re in America,” Watts said. “We didn’t want to drive Japanese cars, we wanted real American cars. Mustangs are iconic. And most of the people on the tour have a classic car or two at home in New Zealand. That’s the whole connection. And Mustangs are very practical because they have a decent sized trunk so we can get our suitcases in and out. And then we can go shopping at antique malls to buy things like license plates.”

Ross collects them.

“At every state we go to, we try to get an antique license plate,” she said. “We’re headed to Omaha to find some antique malls and to hunt for license plates.”

Watts and Ross lead the tours. This one includes 16 Mustangs. They both encourage the participants to stop at the small towns and explore.

“We have a unique business,” he said. “We love telling our customers to go get lost. We want them to do that because they will find things we don’t know about. The joy is getting found again, although we all have GPS.”

Although Ross enjoys hunting for license plates in antique malls, it’s the people in rural parts of the country that interest her the most.

“They are totally different than the city people,” she said. “And they’re so friendly. And they love us, as well. And they love our accents.”

Watts added, “What we see on TV is either a sitcom or the news — which may not be good news. So to come here and meet the real American people in the small towns who are so friendly and honest, and you get a bunch of Mustangs, no matter where you stop, people are interested. People stop and want to talk to us.”

To learn more about the tour visit USAtours.co.nz.