KEARNEY — Bill Gasper remembers the good ol’ days like they were yesterday. In a way, they were.

Gasper, the drummer for the band Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations from Victoria, Kansas, found an interest in the music of the 1950s and '60s during the first wave of nostalgia in the mid-1970s.

“We got going when the movie ‘American Graffiti’ was very popular,” Gasper said. “Also when the TV series ‘Happy Days’ was a hit. There was a big wave of nostalgia for that type of music. There were bands like Flash Cadillac & the Continental Kids and Sha Na Na. We took it upon ourselves to do something local. We all enjoy this style of music. We started in 1975.”

Gasper grew up listening to the bands of the '70s — Kansas, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple.

“That’s what was playing when we were in high school,” Gasper said. “Beyond all that, the music of the '50s and '60s appealed to us and that’s why we started playing it.”

After six decades, Gasper still sees the value of the music from the '50s and '60s, something he recognizes as having a lot of teen spirit.

Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations will bring their music to Kearney as part of Cruise Nite 2023 for a performance at 8 p.m. July 13 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the concert start at $15.

In the 1980s, the band drifted apart with members going their separate ways. In 2000, the members wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group, thinking they would just play for one year. That stretched on because audiences connected with the band and the music.

“What year is it now? 2023? And we’re still going,” Gasper noted. “We don’t play full time or every weekend. Primarily we play in the summer at festivals, fairs and car shows.”

The band plays hits like “Hang On Sloopy,” “Alone at the Drive-In,” “Pretty Woman,” “Splish Splash” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.”

“These songs are the original rock ‘n’ roll,” Gasper said. “If you have any kind of rock ‘n’ roll in your blood, this music will resonate with just about everybody, even though it’s a little different than some of the music you might hear today. There are a lot of roots still there. A lot of the songs are high energy and this is the music that has run through the last 50 years.”

When Jimmy Dee and Fabulous Destinations plays at fairs, a lot of younger people get up to dance to the music.

“They enjoy listening to us and enjoy some of the other things we do like a hula hoop contest,” Gasper said.

The music fits in with the events featured during Central Nebraska Auto Club’s Cruise Nite, a six-day event that celebrates classic and collectible vehicles.

Gasper believes the music of the '50s and '60s will stay popular.

“I can’t see why it wouldn’t,” he said. “I think a lot of these songs are classic tunes. Chuck Berry and people like Elvis, their music will live forever just like the music of The Beatles. There will always be people who will want to reminisce about the songs. I don’t think this music will be forgotten.”

When considering the music of the '50s and '60s, Gasper knows what links it all together.

“You need good vocal harmonies,” he said. “That’s key to what we do. Jimmy D, our lead singer, brings a lot of energy to the stage all the time. He gets along with the crowd very well. I think that’s an important part of this music.”

Gasper also acknowledges a certain “tightness” from years of performing together.

“You need a solid beat to this music,” he noted. “It’s nothing fancy but you need that solid beat and solid harmonies.”

The good ol' days What: Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations perform as part of Cruise Nite. When: 8 p.m. July 13. Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission: $15-$22. Contact: 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org.