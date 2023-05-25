Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Heritage Day at Yanney Park gives patrons a taste of many different activities — and heralds the start of the summer season.

“This is the kickoff to summer, as we like to call it,” said Kiane Davidson, recreation superintendent for Kearney Park and Recreation. “We’re thankful for our sponsors. With their sponsorships we’re able to provide a lot of these events to the public for free. That way people can come out and enjoy the day.”

The day starts early on June 3 at Yanney Park with the Sue Bush Memorial Two-Mile Run/Walk at 9 a.m.

“Sue Bush was an avid runner and so we do this as a memorial to her,” Davidson said.

For less active patrons, Heritage Day at Yanney Park features games, art activities, music, food and ends with fireworks.

New this year is a tour of the Botanical Gardens. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., patrons can take a self-guided tour through the gardens.

“They are doing a lot of activities in the garden this year,” Davidson said. “We’ll have a ‘Search & Find’ activity with different plants, statues and lawn ornaments you can go out and find throughout the Botanical Gardens. One of the activities is creating a bee and bug hotel for your own garden so you can attract beneficial insects. The materials for the hotels are provided. You just have to bring your creative ideas to make you own.”

Yanney Heritage Park is a donor-driven park. Each component of the park has been donated by an individual, family or group. Gottschalk Tower overlooks the lake, amphitheater, splash pads, playgrounds, marina, flower gardens and more.

“I feel that Kearney is very fortunate to have so many great parks,” Davidson said. “And Yanney Park is something we have here in our backyard. We have a lot of city workers and community members who put a lot of time and effort into this park, especially with the Botanical Gardens. This is something Kearney should take pride in.”

Heritage Day allows Kearney Park and Recreation — along with the residents of Kearney — to show off the great park.

“This is a park that has a lot of amenities to it,” she added.

Davidson notes that the park has a little something for everyone. And the Heritage Day event reflects that.

“From the gardens, if you’re an older couple, or the splash pads and the playgrounds where my kids love to go, or if you just want some green space to lay out and read a book, we have it,” she said. “There’s literally something for everybody.”

One of the joys of the parks in Kearney is that personnel like Davidson see the parks getting used in creative ways by the public.

“We have yoga in the park all the time, obviously weddings and proposals and all that stuff — it constantly happens in the park.”

Davidson notes that one of the highlights of Heritage Day happens when people gather to hear music. Tri-City Trio opens the musical portion of Heritage Day with a performance at 5:30 p.m.

“People like to gather around music,” she said. “It’s something people can relate to. We like to have a local group and that’s Tri-City Trio. And then we have Soca Jukebox which brings a tropical vibe. And then we have Tripwire. I think that bringing music in lets people enjoy the music without having to go to a bar downtown. And you can stay for the fireworks right after that.”

Tripwire, a band from "the upper Midwest," describes itself as a multi-genre band. The group will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will start about 10 p.m. For more information, visit CityOfKearney.org.