The long-running summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department returns for 2023 with an opening performance Thursday, June 1, at Grace Abbott Park.

The six-week series presents concerts on Thursday nights, either at Grace Abbott Park, West State and Cleburn streets, or Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no charge, but those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Insect repellent is also a great idea!)

The 2023 season includes:

June 1: Code Blue, 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. Everyone will walk away dancing after hearing this band. Their music is eclectic, covering many different styles.

June 8: Jesse Karr Band, 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. A popular local band that plays a “variety of music that will suit any crowd.”

June 15: Mohanna with Red Shoes, 8 p.m., Buechler Park. This band brings a “broad variety of classic songs including history and humor.”

June 22: Blue Plate Special, 8 p.m., Buechler, Park. The band features “American roots music,” covering rhythm and blues, jazz-infused Americana and a “touch of rock.”

June 29: TeZZ, 8 p.m. Grace Abbott Park. “Seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”

July 6: OK Sisters, 8 p.m., Buechler Park. Kate Fly and Karen Lee have been performing acoustic music for more than 35 years together in mid-Nebraska along with close friend Martin Tilley, who plays the blues harmonica. Their music is a mixture of blues, country, pop and Americana.

For more information, call 308-385-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com.

Tickets now on sale for GILT summer show

Tickets are now on sale for “Little Shop of Horrors,” the summer musical presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, through Saturday, June 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the College Park Auditorium.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn, as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes taxes and fees), and they are available through the GILT box office, online or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased through the box office. Group discounts are available.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 308-382-2586, or check GILT’s website at githeatre.org.