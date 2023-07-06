■ "Air" (R for language throughout), drama — Based on a shoe, the story follows development of the Air Jordan shoe, shoehorned by Nike shoe salesmen Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon). Also features Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck and Asanté Deshon as 7-Eleven Clerk. Directed by Ben Affleck. 112 minutes. The World Theatre.

■ "Elemental" (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief frumpy language), animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes. Kearney Cinema, Golden Ticket.

■ "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (PG-13 for sequences of violence, action, language, smoking and whatnot), adventure, family — Harrison Ford plays an ancient archaeologist Indiana Jones as he races against time to find a legendary artifact that just might change the course of history — maybe. Also features Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Voller and Chase Brown as Larry - Beat Poet Guy. 154 minutes. Kearney Cinema, Golden Ticket.

■ "The Little Mermaid" (PG for action, peril and some scary images), adventure, family, fantasy — Halle Bailey stars as the Little Mermaid in this Disney retelling of the story. Also features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Barden as King Triton and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. 135 minutes. Kearney Cinema, Golden Ticket.

■ "No Hard Feelings" (R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use), romantic comedy — Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick star in this story about a nanny hired by a wealthy couple to help their son prepare socially and emotionally for college. Also stars Victorya Danylko-Petrovskaya as Cheerleader. 103 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" (PG for some action, rude humor and attitude) animated comedy — Sixteen-year-old Ruby Gillman learns that she is in the next legendary line of sea krakens. Despite her lofty destiny, she is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High. Ruby struggles even more to fit in when her mother forbids her from going to the beach. After disobeying her mother's rules, she discovers that she is descended from the warrior Kraken queens and will ascend to the throne. 91 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Shrek 2" (PG for some crude humor, but not much), animated comedy — Mike Myers voices Shrek who has rescued Princess Fiona, played by Cameron Diaz. Now married, Shrek finds it difficult to get along with King Harold, voiced by John Cleese. Also features Eddie Murphy, Julie Andrews and Rupert Banderas. 123 minutes. Golden Ticket.

■ "Sound of Freedom" (PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking), action, drama — Based on a true story about a federal agent who turns into a vigilante to rescue children trapped by sex traffickers. Directed and written by Alejandro Monteverde and featuring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Also stars Ariel Sierra as Checho. 135 minutes. Kearney Cinema, Golden Ticket.

■ "Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse" (PG for sequences of animated violence, some language and other stuff), — Miles Morales travels across the Multiverse where he discovers a team of Spider-People. When heroes clash, Miles must learn to redefine what it means to be a hero. Features the voices of Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry and Jake Johnson. Directed by Joaquim Does Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. 140 minutes. Kearney Cinema, Golden Ticket.