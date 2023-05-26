Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORD — To Dahn Hagge, a festival of accordion music has deeper meaning than just the songs.

“We believe that our heritage and our roots are what provides our uniqueness,” she said. “We want to celebrate that and honor generations of people who have lived in our community, as well as the opportunity to give our children a sense of pride in their family traditions.”

Hagge, the director of the Golden Husk Theatre in Ord, agrees that a knowledge of the past helps young people move forward to the future.

“An event like, it takes many gifts of many people to bring this together and pull it off,” she said. “Every year new people step forward who we’ve learned about. We’ve learned about their family experiences and their passion for preserving this heritage — and carrying it forward into the future. That’s a gift in itself.”

As Hagge prepares for the third annual Fabulous Accordion Festival on Saturday in Ord, she acknowledged the help and influence she has received from the community.

“This is also an opportunity to collaborate with many different types of businesses and nonprofits,” Hagge said. “There are always new discoveries.”

The Fabulous Accordion Festival starts with outdoor dance lessons at 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., in Ord and ends with a polka dance from 4-7 p.m. Admission to the event is $10. Family passes are available for $30.

“We decided to add some new features this year,” Hagge said. “We are collaborating with local businesses, including Scratchtown Brewing Company and the Valley County Museum. We’re hopeful that many of the businesses on the square will be open on Saturday for many of the patrons to shop around. We’ve also added dance lessons on the street with a young couple, Henry and Martha Fowler.”

Built in 1928, the Golden Husk Theatre offered live performances and film screenings for many years. The Valley Performing Arts Theater Board now uses the building for community events.

“At first it was all about numbers,” Hagge said. “It was about how many people were coming through the doors, is it financially going to work? Now it’s all about the quality of experiences and relationships. Does it always pencil out? Well, a lot of times, no. However it always amazes me the support and resources we can find if we’re creative and persistent. Success is defined by every smile that walks through that door and by building new relationships.”

Hagge recalled that during the first year of festival, a little 3-year-old boy with a toy accordion spent time with Laddie Bruha, a storyteller in his 80s.

“They were able to connect and enjoy the music together,” Hagge said. “That’s how I define success.”

Accordingly fabulous What: Fabulous Accordion Festival When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday Where: The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord Admission: $10 per person or $30 for a family pass Contact: 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArt.org The Fabulous Accordion Festival Schedule: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Beer garden, Valley County Museum Tours, art show 1-3 p.m. — Outdoor dance lessons 2-4 p.m. — Accordion Jam Session and Storytelling with Laddie Bruha, Bard Husak, Three Guys Polka Band; to join the jam session call 308-730-2294 to register 4:30-7 p.m. — Polka Dance with Dan Bruha’s Five-Piece Band