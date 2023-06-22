KEARNEY — A quest to find poetry of Nebraska settlers turned up something quite different.

“We were doing some research at the Nebraska Historical Society,” said poet and writer Lucy Adkins in an interview from her home in Lincoln. “Because we’re both poets, Marge Saiser and I started out by looking for poetry by early Nebraska settlers. We didn’t find as much poetry as we thought. What we found was their diaries and letters — something even more fascinating.”

Adkins noted that a lot of the nonfiction writing contained a poetic voice.

“There certainly was a lot that was poetic about what they wrote,” she said. “Based on our research at the Nebraska Historical Society, we have a program to share. We thought this material was representative of the lives of several different women in early Nebraska history.”

Adkins and Saiser will travel to Kearney to present “Diaries and Letters of Early Nebraska Settlers” at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Archway. The free event is part of the Soda Fountain Sundae Series.

Adkins believes that the letters and diaries help document the daily lives of early Nebraska settlers and explain them to residents today.

“I think the life challenges that were evident then are similar to what we have today,” she said. “They had more challenges in physical ways with the labor that had to be done. These writings talk about families and keeping families going. I think that relates to us today.”

Adkins understands that some of the stories could easily parallel the stories that have been handed down over the generations by Nebraskans.

“They might hear stories of what their grandparents did or what the lives of their great grandparents were like,” she said. “I do believe that we are where we are, in the present, because of the past. I think there is great value in learning about those people of the past.”

While the details of the lives of settlers from 150 years ago differ, Adkins and Saiser can recognize some core values.

“We all have our challenges today,” Adkins said. “I think the everyday courage, the courage to keep on doing what needs to be done day in and day out, that’s still there. The details,of course, are different, but I think many of these same values are the ones you will see in what people do today in their daily lives in Nebraska.”

The writer noted that most of the entries are by women.

“I think that Nebraskans are a pretty special sort of people. I do believe that, of course I’m a Nebraskan so I have a prejudices toward that,” she laughed. “We have developed some of the qualities such as working hard with a tenacious spirit. We like to see things through. We see those same qualities in the past as we see nowadays, too.”

The letters and diary entries show an additional side of life.

“There was a lot of fun and silliness,” Adkins said. “That was one of the charming aspects we found.”

On the serious side, staying healthy took a toll on the settlers.

“They were going through some hard times — different that our hard times today — in ways that we don’t necessarily face now,” Adkins said. “There was so much sickness. Raising a child to puberty, that didn’t succumb to a terrible disease, wasn’t a given like it is now.”

Both writers found that the writing of the early settlers showed resourcefulness.

“We can remind ourselves that we do have that ability to be resourceful today and seek it out whenever we can,” Adkins said.

With current technology, Adkins doubts that researchers will have access to a rich historical record like they found in the archives of the Nebraska Historical Society.

“The written word was powerful back then,” she said. “We don’t have that written word now. We don’t send letters very often. We may send very detailed, intense text messages or emails, but we don’t save them very often. I think future generations are going to have it harder to find out what our everyday lives were like.”

As an illustration, Adkins considers the published letters of Nebraska writer Willa Cather.

“We won’t have those kinds of resources for scholars of the future,” Adkins said. “I used to write a lot of letters. I wish I had kept copies of them.”

Adkins and Saiser plan to read some of their own poetry as part of the program.

“One of my collections is a series of persona poems, written from the point of view of a Nebraska farm wife living during the 1950s and 60s,” Adkins said. “To my grandchildren, that probably sounds like a long, long time ago. Marge has some poems she has written from the point of view of her relatives. She’ll be talking about life from the point of view of her ancestors. We are trying to record ‘the past,’ or at least what we think of our past. We don’t know the exact facts but we put our interpretations on them.”