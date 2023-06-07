KEARNEY – People who attend the June 15 meeting of the Kearney Visually Impaired Support Group will learn about tools that can make everyday living easier.

Judy Beck, a support group member, recently attended a Silver Salute workshop put on by the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired. During the workshop Beck and another Kearney-area participant learned about many of the simple and special devices that are available and can be a big help for the visually impaired, Beck said.

The Kearney Visually Impaired Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. June 15 in the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 Ave. I.

More information about the support group is available from Beck at 308-293-8922. Dave Johnson of Gibbon also is available to answer questions about the group and can be reached at 308-383-7391