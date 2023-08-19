HASTINGS — First, the name of the band.

“We’re all huge fans of John Hartford who wrote ‘Gentle on My Mind’ and a lot of great songs,” said Avery Ballotta, one of the founders of the band Damn Tall Buildings.

“He wrote a song called ‘In Tall Buildings.’ The song is about this musician who, at the beginning of the song, cuts off his hair and puts on a suit to go work ‘In Tall Buildings.’ It’s a beautiful ballad. By the end of the song, he’s looking back at his life and wishing he had spent less time in tall buildings.”

Ballotta and his band members started as a busking group, going to school together in Boston and playing on the streets.

“When we weren’t in class, we would take 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. slots and go to Newbury Street in Boston and cut our teeth with everything — from musicality to friendship to performance to crowd work,” he said.

It helped that all the members of Damn Tall Buildings attended Berklee College of Music, one of the world’s most prestigious schools for music.

“That’s a long-winded explanation of why we call ourselves Damn Tall Buildings,” Ballotta said. “We decided we were going to go for it, no matter what.”

The band’s name honors the desire to not compromise on making music.

Central Nebraska music fans can hear the result when Damn Tall Buildings brings its style of bluegrass and Americana music to The Lark in Hastings for a 7:30 p.m. show on Aug. 25. Tickets are $20.

“We’re a trio that leans toward bluegrass,” Ballotta said. “We get a lot of different inspiration from a lot of different angles. We’ve been playing together for 10 years now. We’re still best friends and we spend a ton of time together. Our psychic link is very strong. We have a really good time wherever we are.”

The band recently returned from a trip to France to perform at a bluegrass festival.

“We have heard, and felt, that our music is quite infectious,” he said. “It’s really fun. The show is such a wonderful gathering. We mess with the set list depending on how the show is feeling. We always have something kinda set, but we have a very healthy 50% to 60% of the show that is ‘of the moment.’”

SavingCountryMusic.com describes the band with this: “bluegrass at heart, but pulling from a wide range of influences including swing, ragtime, jazz, and even a hint of contemporary perspective in the songwriting, they offer virtually unmatched energy and enthusiasm, underpinned by intelligent songs that don’t skimp on the infectiousness.”

When it comes to the business side of music, Ballotta keeps it all in perspective. He noted that the music community can be very small indeed. He lives in Brooklyn in New York City but frequently runs into a small community of fellow musicians.

“It’s such a small world,” Ballotta noted. “We all revel in each other’s successes. If you stick around long enough, you realize that any competition is silly.”

Fans, on the other hand, can be quite fickle. In the comments section of the band’s video of “Angeline The Baker,” one viewer said they should play the song faster. Another claimed Damn Tall Buildings played it too fast.

“It’s so funny,” said Ballotta. “We do toe the line between bluegrass and old timey music. We throw in some modern sound and some swing — a little bit of that kind of stuff. But we always have a deep groove.”

The band uses one microphone when performing which gives the music a lot of what Ballotta calls “dance-ability” in the music.

“It kind of becomes like one member of the band,” Ballotta said. “From a mental and visual standpoint, there’s a net of sound around the microphone, around the sonic field of the mic. The three of us sing a lot of harmonies. All of the fiddle, guitar and banjo solos are just on the single mic. There’s a lot of movement. We go in and out a lot. It’s like another member because we’re playing with the mic as much as we’re playing with each other.”

All of the members of Damn Tall Building gravitate toward what Ballotta calls “the old sounds.”

“We all listen to a lot of different stuff,” he said. “I grew up playing classical. Max grew up playing blues and Sash grew up as a vocalist only. She picked up the bass for the band — and now she’s a killer bass player. And this music is easy to ‘learn in a day.’ The tunes we like, they get stuck in our heads. They’re all ear worms which gets back to the ancient sound. A lot of these songs sound like original melodies.”

And the sense of community helped the band members with their sound.

“The more we got into playing with people in jams and touring, the more we started making a lot of friends playing similar music,” he said. “Some of the best things about this particular genre is that it’s one of the few where you can get together with somebody you’ve never met before — or maybe even someone you’re awe-inspired by — sit three feet away from each other and pick a tune you both know.”

As for Ballotta’s instrument, he said the difference between a violin and a fiddle comes down to this: “You can spill beer on a fiddle. Even though, Itzhak Perlman calls his instrument a fiddle.”