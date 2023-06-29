KEARNEY — Michael Palascak assumes something interesting about the members of his audience — their intelligence.

“I always felt that I should assume that the audience is very intelligent because they usually are,” he said in an interview from Michigan while on tour. “I think it makes it a better show.”

As for making them laugh, the 40-year-old comedian relies on his background to make jokes.

“My set is appropriate for everybody,” he said. “I don’t swear at all and I don’t talk about sex, I guess that’s the word for it. Last weekend, people brought their grandparents to my show and everybody was very happy with it. It’s how I was raised as a kid. When I do stand-up comedy, the best way to make people laugh is to just be myself, as much as possible. Clean comedy just made the most sense as opposed to making people laugh in a way that wasn’t what I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Wholesome laughs What: Michael Palascak performs comedy. When: 7:30 p.m. July 6. Where: The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Admission: $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Contact: 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org.

Kearney audiences can catch Palascak’s comedy when he makes a stop in central Nebraska for a 7:30 p.m. show on July 6 at The World Theatre. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Palascak cites comedians such as Bill Cosby, Mitch Hedberg and Jerry Seinfeld as influences.

“When I was a high school kid, trying to figure out what I wanted to do, it was easy to feel overwhelmed and not even know it,” he said. “I went to see a Weird Al Yankovic show and it just made my whole life better in a way that I didn’t try to think about or even do. I was able to watch this thing for two hours and it made my life feel better. I think that’s the role of the comic; to make everyone feel better.”

While he acknowledges how watching a comedy show can offer a sense of escape from problems, Palascak believes that the ultimate end result is a feeling of contentment, of feeling better about life.

“What’s cool about comedy is that for most people, if they told me what they do for a living, I probably wouldn’t understand it,” he said. “But as a comedian, on some level, we all understand it, which is why most people can make somebody laugh at some moment. As a comedian, you have to be able to do that consistently.”

Palascak grew up in Wabash, Indiana, and now lives in Los Angeles. He started his comedy career in Chicago. His resume includes “A Little Late” with Lilly Singh, “Letterman,” “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “The Late Late Show” with Craig Ferguson, “Conan,” as well as a Comedy Central Half Hour special. He made it as a Top 5 Finalist on “Last Comic Standing.” Drew Hunt of The Chicago Reader wrote about Palascak, “In a lot of ways, he represents the ideal antidote to the sort of unbridled cynicism that pervades much of contemporary stand-up.”

Taking his comedy show on the road gives Palascak the opportunity to engage with fans, people who could just as easily watch him on TV or online.

“I’ve been doing ‘the live experience’ my whole life,” he said. “It’s like watching your favorite team play on TV versus going to a game in real life. There’s something live about it. There are things that go better, mistakes will be made but the live experience is just very special.”

Even though Palascak has been on stage for all of his adult life, he can still disconnect when he attends the show of another comedian.

“Especially the first time I hear or see a set from a new comedian, I just get to sit back and enjoy it,” he said. “I think that’s the fun part of it. I can be an audience member any time I want — because I can usually go for free. Of course there are some comics where I can see everything they’re doing and it’s not as much fun. But sometimes I get impressed by something that I don’t fully understand. I don’t exactly get how they’re doing it. I just see the product and I’m impressed by it. That’s the stuff I love.”

When asked if he was famous, Palascak said, “No, no, not at all. But I am better than I was. I’m doing a show in Michigan in July. I gave them the promotional material for the show. When they posted it, they put ‘Comedian Michael Palascak.’ That’s when you know you’re famous — they don’t have to describe what you do.”

As a child, Palascak’s family moved frequently.

“That influenced me,” he said. “We ended up landing in Indiana in a small town, which is much different than the other places we had lived. That’s where I grew up, in a really great small town. I got to experience the attention you get in a small town because there just aren’t a lot of other people. You can play whatever sport you want in high school. Everyone is just really happy that you’re pitching in.”

All that carried over as he finished high school.

Palascak started at open mic events. He recalled one of them.

“At my second open mic, I got some laughs,” he said. “That was really special. It felt really magical. I don’t think I felt like, oh, I can do this, but I was so caught up in the fact that I wrote some jokes, I said it and people laughed. The time where I felt like I could do this for a living, it was just the opposite.”

He opened a show for a contest.

“The room was packed and everyone was there to see this contest,” he said. “I just showed up because I thought I was in the contest. Somebody said, oh, just go up there, go first and don’t be in the contest. So I did it and nobody really laughed at all but I really enjoyed myself because I was doing what I wanted to do. This is how you know you want to do something when it goes both ways, both good and bad.”