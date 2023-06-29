KEARNEY — The members of Code Blue rarely get together to play.

“And when we do, it’s a real treat,” said longtime member Greg Tesdall. “The music of Code Blue is based in the blues. All of the band members had, at one time or another, a favorite blues artist. Of course, the basis of all American music is the blues. So we said, ‘Let’s just get together and play some blues and maybe we’ll get a gig and maybe not.’”

The history of Code Blue goes back to the 1990s with a band called Jazzmen.

“We put that together as a rhythm and blues band with horns,” Tesdall said. “It was very successful for us, locally. We did it for a long time. When that disbanded, everybody went in different directions and played different types of music.”

In 2009, Tesdall, a sax player, gathered some friends and began fooling around with the blues again. The band Code Blue emerged featuring Tesdall on woodwinds, Martin Tilley on harmonica and keyboards, Terry Sinnard on bass, Craig Link on drums and Mike Sciachitano on guitar.

“We rehearse a little bit, and then we don’t remember what we rehearsed so we just wing it a lot,” Tesdall joked. “There are always jokes about the blues. We called for a rehearsal and somebody said, ‘Who rehearses a blues band? It’s all about how you feel.’”

Code Blue feels pretty good about the music and will take the stage at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park for the next performance in the Concerts in the Park series at 7 p.m. Sunday, presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission to the concert is free.

“We only play three or four times a year but we just have a blast getting a chance to play the blues with each other,” Tesdall said.

Thematically, the blues typically follows an inflexible pattern.

“It’s usually ‘My woman done me wrong,’ or if it’s a female singer, ‘My man done me wrong,’” Tesdall said. “There are these jokes about how you repeat the first line, ‘I went down to the saloon, I went down to the saloon.’ And others think you needed to have major life trauma in order to sing the blues. But everybody can sing the blues. It can be something as simple as when your car breaks down along the side of the road. And there’s no phone service.”

Despite that structure, Tesdall understands the value of the blues.

“The simplest forms of art are the most difficult to use to say something new and interesting,” he said. “You have this simple structure and it’s hard to say the right thing. If you have a jazz piece with a lot of additional chords, melodically you have more directions to go. I know people think of the blues as simple, but it’s not that simple if you want it to have any effect on listeners.”

In addition to the form, Tesdall and the members of Code Blue recognize the social value of getting together occasionally to play music.

“The music is fun but the social interaction between the players, that’s very important,” he said. “You can have the best players in the world but if they don’t connect socially and enjoy being around each other while making music, it always misses something.”

Tesdall related a story about the longevity of the band from several years ago.

“We were playing in Cozad when we had just a few gigs,” he said. “Some guy came up to us and said, ‘You guys are so calm and relaxed. I can just tell that you’re pros at it, you’re having fun and you don’t have to sell it by having any extraneous stuff. You just sell it by playing the music you love to play.’ That was kind of nice. Yep, that’s what we’re doing. We don’t have any dance steps.” And then Tesdall joked, “We’re too old. We couldn’t do them.”