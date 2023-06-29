EVENTS

■ Time capsule opening presented by Ft. Kearney Daughters of the American Revolution, 4 p.m. Friday at Centennial Park at 711 W. 11th St. 308-234-4388. Free admission. Reception to follow.

■ Bird Outing with staff and volunteers at Rowe Sanctuary, 9 a.m. Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. The event is an easy way for people of all ages and abilities to learn tricks and tips to identify local birds. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow. Dress for the weather and bring along a water bottle to stay hydrated.

■ United Way Fireworks and Freedom Fest, 6-10 p.m. Monday at Viaero Center at 609 Platte Road. 308-338-8011; KearneyEvents.net. Admission is $25 per carload or $50 for premium spot. The event features bingo, corn hole tournament, bounce houses and food trucks.

■ Comedian Michael Palascak performs, 7:30 p.m. July 6 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Palascak has performed on "The Late Show" with Steven Colbert and "The Late Late Show" with James Corden.

■ Reading by Ryan Boyland presented by Prairie Art Brothers, 7 p.m. July 6 at G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture at 2010 University Drive, West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 308-865-8284; Frank.UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Summerfest, a celebration of summer with bounce houses, trackless train ride and food trucks, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit Archway.org.

■ Bethany Home Fundraising Gala with Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook, 4:30 p.m. July 16 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $50 each and include a plated meal. Also features a live auction. Proceeds go to Bethany Home.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal with 30 trivia questions in one hour, 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 18 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme is "Carpe Diem: A Robin Williams Movies Quiz." Register in advance by emailing JTidei@KearneyGov.org. The team with the most answers will win a prize.

CONCERTS

■ Stars & Stripes Concert celebrating America with patriotic music on the courthouse square, 5:30 p.m. Friday at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org.

■ Code Blue performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. Sunday at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ West Wind performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. July 9 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations, performing hits from the 1950s and 1960s, 8 p.m. July 13 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. The performance is part of Cruise Nite 2023.

■ The String Beans perform in concert, 3 p.m. July 13 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $10 general; $5 for ages 8 and younger. The band plays family-friendly songs about things kids love — animals, cartoons, food, science and sports.

■ TeZZ performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. July 16 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Blackberry Winter performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. July 16 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

THEATER

■ "The SpongeBob Musical," presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. today through Saturday at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.

■ "My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 2:30 p.m. July 30; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The show features 55 songs from the American Songbook. Suitable for all ages.

■ "Shrek the Musical," presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. July 25-28; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29; 2 p.m. July 30; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 1; 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 5; and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St., MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 general; $15-$25 students. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, "Shrek The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure.