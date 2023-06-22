EVENTS

■ Screening of the silent movie "Safety Last" with Harold Lloyd, 7:30 p.m. Friday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $10. Rodney Sauer of the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra will accompany the film on piano.

■ Screening of three silent movies featuring Buster Keaton, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $10. The films are "One Week" (1920), "The Scarecrow" (1920) and "The High Sign" (1921). Rodney Sauer of the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra will accompany the film on piano.

■ Lucy Adkins will talk about the diaries and letters of early Nebraska settlers, 2 p.m. Sunday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Free admission. Part of the Soda Fountain Sundae series.

■ Henri Arts Festival celebrating the birthday of Cozad artist Robert Henri Sunday at Robert Henri Museum at 218 E. Eighth St., Cozad. 308-784-4154; RobertHenriMuseum.org. Admission is by donation. The museum staff will celebrate with a large birthday cake and building tours.

■ Magician Jeff Quinn will perform his magic show for audiences of all ages, 10:30 a.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

■ Leslie Means, founder of the blog "Her View From Home" will talk about her book, "So God Made a Mother," 7 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Means' columns appear in the Kearney Hub.

■ Bird Outting with staff and volunteers at Rowe Sanctuary, 9 a.m. July 1 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. The event is an easy way for people of all ages and abilities to learn tips and tricks to identify local birds. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow. Dress for the weather and bring along a water bottle to stay hydrated.

■ Comedian Michael Palascak performs, 7:30 p.m. July 6 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Palascak has performed on "The Late Show" with Steven Colbert and "The Late Late Show" with James Corden.

■ Summerfest, a celebration of summer with bounce houses, trackless train rides and food trucks, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit Archway.org.

CONCERTS

■ Kearney Municipal Band performing marches, popular tunes, music from musicals and movies, 7 p.m. today at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Flatwater Music Festival, 6-11 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Loft Center at 4705 DLD Rd., Hastings. Admission is $15 general per day, free to ages 10 and younger. Bands include The String Beans, Noah Guthrie, The Cody Sisters, Ali McGuirk and Dan Rodriguez.

■ Stars & Stripes Concert celebrating America with patriotic music on the courthouse square, 5:30 p.m. June 30 at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org.

THEATER

■ The SpongeBob Musical, presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. today through Saturday; and Monday through July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.