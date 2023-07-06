EVENTS

■ Reading by Ryan Boyland presented by Prairie Art Brothers, 7 p.m. today at G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture at 2010 University Drive, West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 308-865-8284; Frank.UNK.edu. Free admission. Willa LaClair will open the reading.

■ Comedian Michael Palascak performs, 7:30 p.m. today at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Palascak has performed on "The Late Show" with Steven Colbert and "The Late Late Show" with James Corden.

■ Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature Classic Country, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

■ Summerfest, a celebration of summer with bounce houses, trackless train ride and food trucks, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit Archway.org.

■ Kearney 150: Show and Tell, featuring tour of the local archives including important artifacts from Kearney's history, 3-4:30 p.m. July 13 at Trails and Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Presented by Kearney Public Library, Kearney 150 and Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum. Advance registration required. Call 308-233-3292 for details or to register.

■ Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature the Kenastons, 7-10 p.m. July 15 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

■ Still Dancing, a community dancing event, will feature Ray Mullen, 7-10 p.m. July 15 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 308-730-0154.

■ Bethany Home Fundraising Gala with Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook, 4:30 p.m. July 16 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $50 each and include a plated meal. Also features a live auction. Proceeds go to Bethany Home.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal with 30 trivia questions in one hour, 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 18 at Cunningam's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme is "Carpe Diem: A Robin Williams Movies Quiz." Register in advance by emailing JTidei@KearneyGov.org. The team with the most answers will win a prize.

■ Owl Eyesight Lab, presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 2 p.m. July 18 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Learn how owls see and make a craft to help understand their eyesight. Designed for ages 6-9.

■ Owl Pellet Dissection presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 4 p.m. July 18 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Participants will dissect an owl pellet to help understand the digestive system of these birds. Designed for ages 9-18.

■ Nest Engineer Lab presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 3 p.m. July 18 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Learn how raptors make nest and then make one of your own. Designed for ages 6-9.

■ Raptorology Program presented by The Edgerton Explorit Center, 6:30 p.m. July 18 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Educators from The Edgerton Explorit Center will bring raptors to help patrons learn about these interesting birds.

■ Nancy Johnson will give a presentation, 2-4 p.m. July 23 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Free admission.

■ Jeff Quinn: Magic Class featuring two classes lead by Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn, 2 p.m. for ages 7-18; and 4 p.m. for ages 18 and older July 24 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance. Quinn is the 100th president of the Society of American Magicians.

CONCERTS

■ West Wind performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. Sunday at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations, performing hits from the 1950s and 1960s, 8 p.m. July 13 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. The performance is part of Cruise Nite 2023.

■ The String Beans perform in concert, 3 p.m. July 13 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $10 general; $5 for ages 8 and younger. The band plays family-friendly songs about things kids love — animals, cartoons, food, science and sports.

■ TeZZ performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. July 16 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Blackberry Winter performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. July 16 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ BD and the Boys performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. July 23 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Prairie Wildfire performs folk, bluegrass and classic country, 7:30 p.m. July 25 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets start at $10.

THEATER

■ "My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 2:30 p.m. July 30; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The show features 55 songs from the American Songbook. Suitable for all ages.

■ "Shrek the Musical," presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. July 25-28; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29; 2 p.m. July 30; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 1; 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 5; and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St., MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 general; $15-$25 students. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, "Shrek The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure.