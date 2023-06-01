Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EVENTS

■ Yanney Park Heritage Day featuring activities, music, food and fireworks, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. 9 a.m. — Sue Bush Memorial Run; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Botanical Garden Tour; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Family Fishing Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free Lunch; 1-5 p.m. — Disc Golf Challenge; noon-3 p.m. — Kayak Test Drives; 4-9 p.m. — Food Fair; 5:30-10 p.m. — Music; 10 p.m. — Fireworks.

■ Shrine Parade featuring marching band, miniature cars and clowns, 11 a.m. Saturday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. The event will feature parade units from all three Nebraska Shrine Temples including Tangier, Tehama and Sesostris.

■ Toby Kid: Friendship Adventures, a program featuring singing, dancing and giggling for pre-K through fifth grade, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. For more information, visit TobyTeaches.org.

■ SeniorFest, presented by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Admission by free ticket. The 1:30 p.m. event is sold out. Call 308-865-5675 or email KMartin@MNCA.net for more information.

■ Annevar, "100 Years of Making Memories," features events June 9-18 at various locations in Ravenna. For a complete schedule, visit MyRavenna.com. Events include a tractor pull, parade, car show, flower show, demo derby, food and music.

■ Buffalo Commons Storytelling Festival featuring music and stories, June 9-11 at various locations in McCook. Performers include Brigid and Johnny Reedy, Andy Hedges, Jake Riley and Brandon Bailey. This year's theme is "Lassos and Legends: Where History Happens and Traditions are Born."

■ Relay For Life, presented by American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. June 9 at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave. Free admission. The event starts with a celebration dinner for cancer survivors at 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. followed by the start of the walk at 7 p.m. Visit RelayForLife.org to sign up and for details.

■ Artist reception for Dotti Gramke featuring photographic images from her show, "Illuminate: An Exploration of Light," 5 p.m. June 10 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Free admission. Her exhibit continues on display through June 30.

■ Wagons West Celebration featuring music by Joan Wells, food, activities and pioneer demonstrations, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10 at Trails and Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us.

■ Nacho Average Father's Day featuring fishing, food and fun to celebrate Father's Day, noon-3 p.m. June 11 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Admission is $5.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal with 30 trivia questions in one hour, 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 20 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme is "A Celebration of Kearney: A Kearney 150th Quiz." Register in advance by emailing JTidei@KearneyGov.org. The team with the most answers will win a prize.

CONCERTS

■ Kearney Municipal Band performing marches, popular tunes, music from musicals and movies, 7 p.m. today at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Blues artist Lauren Anderson performs with her band, 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general, $10 students. Reserved tables available.

■ Flatwater Jazz performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. Sunday at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission. The concert will be in memory of the late Wes Hird, musician and music teacher.

■ Kearney Municipal Band performing marches, popular tunes, music from musicals and movies, 7 p.m. June 8 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Bassoons Across Nebraska featuring a quartet of bassoon players, 7 p.m. June 10 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18 general; $8 students.

■ OK Sisters perform as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. June 11 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Kearney Municipal Band performing marches, popular tunes, music from musicals and movies, 7 p.m. June 15 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

THEATER

■ "All in the Timing," a series of comedic one-act plays presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. today through Saturday; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 234-8046; www.theworldtheatre.org. Tickets are $20 general, $10 students. Written by American playwright David Ives between 1987-1993, the short one-acts focus on wordplay, language and existentialist perspectives of life and meaning.

■ The SpongeBob Musical, presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. June 19-24; and June 26-July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.