MINDEN — Karen Sandene and the members of Bassoons Across Nebraska wanted to take their iconic instruments out of the concert hall and have a little fun.

“Audiences won’t hear the more formal classical music like Beethoven and Mozart because we do that all the time during symphonic performances,” she said in an interview from her home in Lincoln. “We formed the group so we could do other things. We have bullfighting music, tangos, Gershwin, Scott Joplin, a song about pigs — a little bit of everything. We just wanted to play fun things.”

Sandene performs with the Omaha and Lincoln symphonies. Playing bassoon as part of Bassoons Across Nebraska allows her to explore other types of music — and to get a chance to play the melody.

“When we’re in the orchestra, the bassoons tend not to get the melody and all the big solos,” she said. “Occasionally we do, but we usually play a more supportive role. We all just wanted to play the melody and play some fun things.”

The quartet of bassoon players, Bassoons Across Nebraska, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House. Tickets for the show are $18 for adults.

When Sandene talks about her instrument, she recalls a quote by Frank Zappa: “The bassoon is one of my favorite instruments. It has a medieval aroma, like the days when everything used to sound like that. Some people crave baseball … I find this unfathomable, but I can easily understand why a person could get excited about playing the bassoon.”

To Sandene, the sound of her group can breathe life into well-known pieces of music.

“The thing about four bassoons playing together is that it has a sonority that you just don’t often hear,” she said. “It’s very unique, woody and ancient sounding while also sounding quirky and fun, but the timbre of it is very different. Hearing ‘I’ve Got Rhythm’ played by four bassoons is a little different.”

In performance, the personnel of Bassoons Across Nebraska enjoy interacting with the audience.

“We’ll stop in the middle of things for someone with a question,” Sandene said. “We’ll talk with the audience and answer questions. I’ve had people ask us, in the middle of a show, can you talk a little about the bassoon or the reeds or even, ‘How did you first start playing?’ When you’re performing live with people we can spend a lot of time just talking with the audience. People are curious about bassoons in the first place. There’s a lot of give and take.”

Modern bassoons stemmed from the dulcian, a Renaissance woodwind instrument with a double reed and a folded body. Originally created to give a bass sound to the woodwind section, the instrument features a complex fingering system.

“It is one of the more difficult instruments because along with the fingers up on the top like a clarinet or a flute, our thumbs have a large variety of keys to play,” Sandene said. “I think my left thumb has nine keys to play and my right thumb has five keys. The fingering system is similar to the other woodwind instruments, to a point, but then it goes crazy.”

Beyond the fingering, bassoon reeds present a unique challenge.

“Reeds will make or break even a world class player,” she said. “If they don’t have a reed that works, they just don’t sound very good. A lot of people spend years and years trying to perfect the reed, to make the perfect reed. And then they wear out and you have to keep making new ones.”

Beginning players often purchase commercial reeds, but advanced players make their own, a process that involves splitting Colorado river cane or other types of reed plants, drying the material, soaking it and trimming.

While the group has ample opportunities to perform in Lincoln and Omaha, taking the quartet on the road to smaller Nebraska towns opens up a new audience.

Sandene first learned about Minden while on a bike tour with fellow bassoon player Jim Compton several years ago.

“Just seeing all the small towns and seeing all the people in the towns of Nebraska, it was really fun,” she said. “People out there are very appreciative of interesting performances like this.”