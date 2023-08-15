Kearney Public Library

LIBRARY EVENTS

All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Aug. 24. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Poet Holly Peleski will lead the group in a writing workshop. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 24. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 B.Y.O.B Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Back to School: Middle Grade Reads.”

 Genealogy Bootcamp: The Basics — 7-8:30 p.m., Aug. 28. A class designed for beginners who wish to learn more bout genealogy but don’t know where to start. Participants should be comfortable using a computer and searching the internet. Advance registration required.

 Genealogy Bootcamp: The Basics — 10-11:30 p.m., Aug. 29. A class designed for beginners who wish to learn more bout genealogy but don’t know where to start. Participants should be comfortable using a computer and searching the internet. Advance registration required.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 31. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 5. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 The Pawnee at Fort Kearny — noon-1:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Ronnie O’Brien will present a program about the importance of Pawnee Scouts and the Pawnee people who were Nebraska’s first corn growers. Feel free to bring your lunch with you.

 Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9.m., Sept. 7. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Legal Forms.

 Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Sept. 7. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.