Letters Policy

Letters must include the author’s full name, address and phone number. Addresses and numbers are not published, but used only for verification. The Hub reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length and accuracy and to reject letters where accuracy is in question. Please limit letter length to 300 words. Email your letter to letters@kearneyhub.com; mail to Kearney Hub Letters, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848; or deliver to 13 E. 22nd St., Kearney NE, 68847.

Letters Policy

