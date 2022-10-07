 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenore

Lenore

Hey there! My name is Lenore and I am a sweet little kitty looking for my forever home! I came... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

You shouldn't high-five a child

You shouldn't high-five a child

Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I'm not an emotionally hyperactive person. I'm talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News