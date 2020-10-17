Property transfers: Sept. 8 - Oct. 10

The following real-estate transfers from Sept. 8 to Oct. 10 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
Vollmer’s Payway Farms Inc. to Middle C LLC, 618 W. 24th St. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Humberto Gonzalez and Elizabeth Gonzalez, 3408 Ave. W. TAV $217,000.01 to $218,000.
Travis and Marci Shipley to Adam and Jessica Schapmann, 2408 W. 37th St. TAV $359,000.01 to $360,000.
Kevin and Rani Coenen to Josiah Smith, 1320 Ave. B. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Ravenna Medical Clinic PC to Matthew Fread, 404 Grand Ave., Ravenna, $5,000.
Terry Pfeiffer, personal representative of the Janice Pfeiffer Estate, to Terry Pfeiffer, part of S: 32, T: 12, R: 17. NDT
Phyllis Broadfoot to RBJB LLC, part of S: 15 and 16, S: 8, R: 16. NDT
Terry Pfeiffer, trustee of the Timothy Pfeiffer Trust, to Terry Pfeiffer, part of S: 32, T: 12, R: 17. NDT
Terry and Rhonda Pfeiffer to Pamela Wempen, 30815 Daykin Road, Amherst. NDT
Pamela and Terry Wempen to Terry Pfeiffer, part of S: 32, T: 12, R: 17. NDT
Connie Beisner Warling, personal representative of the Harold Loschen Estate, to Jordon Pearson and Morgan Lewis, 407 E. 30th St. TAV $181,000.01 to $182,000.
John Brammer to Ricki Turner and Kimberly Turner, 8180 Imperial Ave. TAV $304,000.01 to $305,000.
Jason Smith and Angela Smith to John Brammer, 407 E. 10th St. TAV $224,000.01 to $225,000.
Helen Kinnaman, trustee, to Charles Kinnaman, trustee, part of S: 16, T: 10, R: 17. NDT
Jason Combs and Gayle Combs to Jacob Himmelman and Elisabeth Himmelman, 501 W. 28th St. TAV $281,000.01 to $282,000.
Cheryl Refior, trustee of the Refior Living Trust, to Thomas Hernandez and Emilia Hernandez, 1007 W. 11th St. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Daniel Caruthers, trustee of the Jodene Caruthers Revocable Trust, to Daniel Caruthers, 1216 Ave. G. NDT
Luke & JB Investments LLC to Brian Maher and Peggy Maher, L: 4, Camelot Fourth Addition. TAV $84,000.01 to $85,000.
David Haupt and Denise Haupt to Jerry Van Winkle and Denise Sammons, 212 E. 52nd St. TAV $330,000.01 to $331,000.
Steve Rockefeller, personal representative of the Carl Rockefeller Estate, to Cynthia Resh and Vanessa Resh, 3119 Ave. I. TAV $148,000.01 to $149,000.
Tami Fleshman to Robert Swanson and Norma Swanson, co-trustees, 330 Rainbow Lane, Gibbon. TAV $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Earnest Platt and Carol Platt to Verlene Hisey, 2117 E. 32nd St. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
Susan Tonniges to Township 11 Investments LLC, 102 W. 13th St. NDT
Roger Kaiser to Township 11 Investments LLC, 102 W. 13th St. NDT
Ronnie and Mary Frederick to Gerald and Carrie Stithem, 690 Sartoria Road. TAV $414,000.01 to $415,000.
Patrick and Emily Farrell to Brandon Marshall, 2118 W. 37th St. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
Joshua and Leslie Underwood to Soren and Samantha Brunken, 38 La Platte Road. TAV $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Alissa Kern-Pierce and Ryan Pierce to Alissa Kern-Pierce, trustee, 1832 W. 50th St. NDT
Dave and Shelly Carroll to Todd McElhinny, 6010 Bison St. TAV $211,000.01 to $212,000.
John and Kathleen Gallagher to Steven Hobbs and Raquel Kemm, 603 W. 21st St. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Sonya Bachman to Jill Batie and Melanie Sanders, 1117 10th Ave. TAV $217,000.01 to $218,000.
Jake and Lyndsey Rossen to Austin Rupp, 1407 Ave. D. TAV $181,000.01 to $182,000.
Brent Tejcka and Crystal Tejcka to Sonya Bachman, 1117 10th Ave. NDT
Ronald Larsen, trustee of the Nancy Larsen Revocable Trust, to John Reagan and Nicole Herden Reagan, L: 1, B: 2 and 3; L: 2, 3, 4 and 8, B: 3; and L: 2 and 3, B: 4, Country Club Estates Addition, $200,000.
Ronald Larsen, trustee of the Nancy Larsen Revocable Trust, to John Reagan and Nicole Herden Reagan, 3014 Country Club Lane, $450,000.
Jamie Bollwitt and Megan Adkins to Ruby Carnal, 530 E. 47th St. Place. TAV $318,000.01 to $319,000.
Gaylyn Longfellow to Gaylyn Longfellow, trustee of the Stan and Gay Longfellow Joint Revocable Trust, 2411 W. 36th St. Place. NDT
Brian Baer, personal representative of the Billy Joe Baer Estate, to Jennifer Eurek, 4407 Linden Drive. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Jason Arrants, personal representative of the Joann Arrants Estate, to Jason Arrants, 2510 Fourth Ave. NDT
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., L: 6, B: 4, Windsor Estates Seventh Addition. TAV $62,000.01 to $63,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Patrick Farrell and Emily Farrell, 703 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $282,000.01 to $283,000.
Jay Helmick and Miranda Helmick to Levi Wicks and Megan Wicks, 916 11th Ave. TAV $211,000.01 to $212,000.
Marius Vander Merwe and Este Vander Merwe to Tyler Douglas and Brett Douglas, L: 2, B: 2, Bridle Acres Second Subdivision. TAV $134,000.01 to $135,000.
LBK Investments LLC to Scott Prickett, Kirsten Prickett and Kathryn Moomey, L: 1, Estates at Hidden Creek. TAV $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Larry Vogt to Jeffrey Coulter and Elizabeth Coulter, 704 Padua Ave., Ravenna. TAV $19,000.01 to $20,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Kevin Hynes and Kimberly Hynes, 1818 W. 51st St. Place. TAV $354,000.01 to $355,000.
Robert Hervert to Brandi Hervert, 33467 340th Road, Hazard. NDT
Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., L: 8, Northridge Estates of Kearney. TAV $62,000.01 to $63,000.
Paul and Neleigh Bolin to Delehant Construction LLC, 3316 Ave. G. TAV $124,000.01 to $125,000.
Gene and Deb McElhinny to Patrick and Diane Budler, 705 E. Eighth St. TAV $224,000.01 to $225,000.
Lenny and Marcia Lovitt to Terri Lovitt, 2316 Ave. I. NDT
T&J Investing LLC to Scott Sole and Kristine Sole, 2804 W. 35th St. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
David and Carol Shiers to Hugo and Sonia Ledesma, L: 2, B: 3, Shiers Estates Third. TAV $22,000.01 to $23,000.
Sharolyn Foley, trustee, to Douglas Ockinga and Kathleen Ockinga, L: 2, Austin Dean Addition. TAV $38,000.01 to $39,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Michael and Kylie Burnett, 5308 17th Ave. Place. TAV $361,000.01 to $362,000.
Rebecca Levell, personal representative of the Steven Watkins Estate, to Robert Watkins, 6235 Evergreen Road. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
David and Ana Post to Dryden Downey, 2211 Seventh Ave. TAV $125,000.01 to $126,000.
Connor and Kylee Fish to Austin and Southern Boller, 1419 W. 37th St. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
Eastbrooke Homeowners’ Association to Jerry and Marlene Bader, B: 2, Eastbrooke Eighth. TAV 1 cent to $1,000.
Ashley McGee to Richard McGee, 7535 46th Ave. NDT
Margie Roesler, trustee, to Lee Wells and Phyllis Wells, 1512 E. 43rd St. TAV $233,000.01 to $234,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Kayleigh Dawson, 2106 E. 36th St. TAV $293,000.01 to $294,000.
Larry Schulte and Alan Zimmerman to John Schulte, trustee, part of S: 36, T: 11, R: 16. TAV $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Marcile Woodward, trustee of the Josiah Woodward and Marcile Woodward Revocable Trust, to Parker James, L: 4, B: 1, Woodward Estates Third. TAV $47,000.01 to $48,000.
Jeffrey Orr and Cinda Orr to Christopher Lundquist and Jessie Harris, 302 W. 37th St. TAV $201,000.01 to $202,000.
Vaughn Wright and Tina Wright to David Hayes and Andrea Hayes, 4015 Palamino Road, No. 6. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Benjamin Shimmin and Chrystal Shimmin to DT Development Inc., 3412 Fourth Ave. TAV $191,000.01 to $192,000.
TS Development LLC to Adam Fehringer and Sarah Fehringer, L: 7, B: 1, The Arbor Hills. TAV $84,000.01 to $85,000.
David Oshlo and Peggy Oshlo to John Lee and Josie Lee, 6004 Ave. L Place. TAV $335,000.01 to $336,000.
Janet Mitchell to Benjamin Shimmin and Chrystal Shimmin, 3915 W. Fifth St. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Ronald Taylor to Ethan McMinn, 1006 W. 22nd St. TAV $153,000.01 to $154,000.
Jason and Linda Clark to Alexandria Hoatson, 803 E. 31st St. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Great Plains Asbestos Control Inc. to TBK Transmissions Inc., 2710 E. 39th St. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Debra Straka, 3409 Ave. W. TAV $232,000.01 to $233,000.
Keith Kucera to Ruth Rosenzweig, 110 E. 39th St. TAV $117,000.01 to $118,000.
Donald and Laura McHugh to William and Mary Grant, 5315 Ave. S. TAV $379,000.01 to $380,000.
Old Towne Enterprises LLC to Boyer Rentals LLC, 2802 Ave. N. TAV $173,000.01 to $174,000.
Dennis and Logan Doherty to Joel and Lynda Cates, 4019 Palamino Road, No. 2. TAV $156,000.01 to $157,000.
Stephanie Vavra and Michael Vavra to Alicia Lyon and Nedko Oreshkov, 305-309 W. 26th St. TAV $251,000.01 to $252,000.
Donald Axmann and Diana Axmann, co-trustees, to Kyle Pritchard and Jenna Pritchard, 108 N. Sycamore St., Pleasanton. TAV $22,000.01 to $23,000.
Kenneth Roth Jr. and Nancy Roth, trustees, to GG&R Properties LLC, 1804 Fourth Ave. TAV $127,000.01 to $128,000.
Perry Adelung and Jo Dee Adelung to Leslie Adelung and Jacqueline Adelung, part of S: 29, T: 10, R: 17. TAV $141,000.01 to $142,000.
Jerry VanWinkle and Denise Sammons to Traci Bossert, 21 Redwood Drive. TAV $246,000.01 to $247,000.
Hernan Montanez and Zulma Chihuahua to Ty Carter and Abigail Carter, 309 B St., Shelton. TAV $95,000.01 to $96,000.
Lane and Chassi Zimbelman and Greg and Leta Zimbelman to Maggie Nelson, 1621 Third Ave. TAV $138,000.01 to $139,000.
Johnny Hunt, personal representative of the Jannette Hunt Estate, to Adam Klingelhoefer and Elizabeth Klingelhoefer, 103 W. Washington Ave., Amherst. TAV $289,000.01 to $290,000.
Gayle Resh, personal representative of the Judith Resh Estate, to Gayle Resh and Shelly Wolfe, 421 A St., Shelton, $20,487.
Martin Pierson, Laurel Gill and Kevin Gill, co-trustees of the Martin Pierson Trust, to Laurel Gill, 504 Lincoln Ave., Shelton. TAV $79,000.01 to $80,000.
Gayle Resh, personal representative of the Judith Resh Estate, to Gayle Resh and Shelly Wolfe, 421 A St., Shelton, NDT
John and Leera Dutton to Donyel Isaac and Nevada Zimniak, 1009 Ave. D. TAV $154,000.01 to $155,000.
Grand West LLC to Jennifer Cady, L: 5, Fountain Hills Fourth Addition. TAV $53,000.01 to $54,000.
Chief Davidson and Angelina Davidson to Kirschner Family Farms LLC, 5215 Ave. E. TAV $564,000.01 to $565,000.
Joe Almazan and Caleesha Almazan to Jose Montanez Velazquez and Angelica Aldaba Gomez, 204 E. Third St., Gibbon. TAV $167,000.01 to $168,000.
Kevin Wood and Tiffany Wood to Michael Yendra and Lacee Yendra, 804 16th Ave. TAV $354,000.01 to $355,000.
Michael Horky and Crystal Horky to Old Towne Enterprises LLC, 1219 Ave. H. TAV $109,000.01 to $110,000.
Erik O’Brien and Megan O’Brien to Tu Quang Tran and Shayla Nguyen, 115 E. 19th St. TAV $135,000.01 to $136,000.
Adam Klingelhoefer and Elizabeth Klingelhoefer to Margaret Kring, trustee, 304 E. Jefferson Ave., Amherst. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Todd McElhinny to Todd and Jeanette Marcy, 1407 W. 36th St. TAV $294,000.01 to $295,000.
Aaron Pfeiffer and Krista Pfeiffer to Maximilian Fellman and Mallory Fellman, 810 16th Ave. TAV $339,000.01 to $340,000.
Brett and Sara Kluever to Matthew Kromer and Andrea Slagle, 310 West Ave., Gibbon. TAV $176,000.01 to $177,000.
Neal and Monica Rothenberger and Gwendolyn Rothenberger to Ryan Tonniges, 3815 Ave. F. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Carrie Hanson to Roan Howard, 4515 Linden Drive. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Daniel Roeder to John Dutton and Leera Dutton, 1715 E. 48th St. TAV $389,000.01 to $390,000.
John Lee and Josie McCune Lee to Michael Abrams, 3604 Ave. E. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Janice Pollat, trustee of the Roger Pollat Revocable Trust, to Steven Thiele and Erika Epley-Thiele, L: 4, Pollat Acres. TAV $47,000.01 to $48,000.
Paul St. John and Laraine St. John, co-trustees, to Pamela and Jaime Webben, 615 W. Fifth St., Shelton. TAV $31,000.01 to $32,000.
Robert Soucie, trustee, and Carrie Soucie, trustee, to Paul Stachura and Madeleine Stachura, 806 W. 12th St. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Great Western Bank to Yellow Brick Road LLC, 1925 Ave. F. TAV $53,000.01 to $54,000.
Safe Harbour Eat - XXVIII LLC to Thad and Hillary Deets, 27390 Grove Road, Pleasanton. NDT
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., 607 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $62,000.01 to $63,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Carrie Hanson, 607 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $333,000.01 to $334,000.
Moore and O’Connor Construction Inc. to Robert Nicklasson and Sandra Trykowski, L: 15, Golfside #4 Subdivision. TAV $8,000.01 to $9,000.
Silverton Inc. to Akin Properties LLC, 811 Remington Drive. TAV $247,000.01 to $248,000.
Martha Stribling to Benjamin Pelissie and Marjorie Garcia-Kerboul, 3311 Lakeview Drive. TAV $215,000.01 to $216,000.
Ruth Rosenzweig to Moses Duop Kong and Nyaguek Kuothpal Dak, 3719 Ave. D. TAV $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Kelcee and Megan Green to Casey and Ceara Hollis, 130 E. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Sherri Marchman-Day to Mark Schierling, 3703 Sixth Ave. TAV $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Barbara and Steven Hoyt to Madison Sanford and Jared Sanford, 3018 Seventh Ave. TAV $131,000.01 to $132,000.
Benjamin Killin to James Rayburn, 212 Scout St., Gibbon. TAV $94,000.01 to $95,000.
Phyllis Pedersen to Ross Woods and Sherrilyn Woods, 4100 Country Club Lane Unit B1. TAV $241,000.01 to $242,000.
Geraldine Leibee to Rochelle Dimmitt, 417 E. 33rd St. TAV $224,000.01 to $225,000.
Justin Kosmicki, Brittany Kosmicki and Lonny and Kim Kosmicki to Dana and Beth Ernst, 1104 E. 39th St. TAV $142,000.01 to $143,000.
Claude Strope and Gay Strope to Erik O’Brien and Megan O’Brien, 3102 Ninth Ave. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Lake Mac Properties LLC to Erika Dimas, 2510 Sixth Ave. TAV $123,000.01 to $124,000.
Edward Quintana and Kirstina Quintana to Naoma Runyan, 811 E. 14th St. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Cassandra Harmoney to Benjamin and Deborah Schrader, 1914 Seventh Ave. TAV $113,000.01 to $114,000.
Gary Rasmus and Judy Rasmus to Steve Smith and Teal Smith, part of S: 1, T: 8, R: 14. TAV $269,000.01 to $270,000.
Ben Unick, trustee, and Susan Rasmussen, trustee, to Ben Unick, part of S: 6 and 7, T: 12, R: 16. NDT
Keith Morse to Clinch Property Management LLC, 2710-2712 Ave. H. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Susan Sidwell to Clinton McKean, 3600 Maple Road, Gibbon. NDT
DT Development Inc. to Wyatt Hoagland and Corin Hoagland, L: 4, B: 2, Spruce Hollow Estates. TAV $71,000.01 to $72,000.
Rochelle Dimmitt to Jesse Schifferns and Jewel Schifferns, 1650 111th St. Place. TAV $269,000.01 to $270,000.
Nathan Eckhout to GWR Bar LLC, 207 Grand Ave., Ravenna. TAV $115,000.01 to $116,000.
Brian Axmann, personal representative of the Otto Axmann Estate, to Brian Axmann and Ronald Axmann, co-personal representatives of the Vivian Axmann Estate, 3523 Ave. K. NDT
Kimberly Kennedy to Ryan Kennedy, 250 Star Lane, Gibbon. NDT
