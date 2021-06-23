Property transfers, May 10-June 7, 2021

The following real-estate transfers from May 10 to June 7 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
Diana Hill to Diana Hill, Bradley Talbert, Sarah Talbert, Wade Talbert, Corrina Whitney and Adam Talbert, 1420 W. 20th St. NDT
Daniel and Karen Saathoff to Robert Lambert, 3303 Lakeview Drive. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Scott and Veronica Willson to Derek and Dawna Payton, 7930 W. 100th St. TAV $404,000.01 to $405,000.
Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., L: 4, Northridge Estates of Kearney. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Norma Schutte to Kent and Amy Reinke, 3316 Ave. L. TAV $318,000.01 to $319,000.
Scott and Marlene Lentfer to Michaela O’Brien, 1925 15th Ave. TAV $160,000.01 to $161,000.
Getz Property Group LLC to Ricardo Pallares Acosta and Lucia Martinez Morales, 1506 Ave. C. TAV $57,000.01 to $58,000.
Joshua Helleberg and Brooke Dougherty-Helleberg to James Jonas and Yvonne Jonas, 2010 Third Ave. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Roland Faucett Jr. and Wendy Faucett to Justin Palser and Lenay Palser, 504 Alba Ave., Ravenna. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
David Huebner and Jennifer Huebner, co-trustees, to Rickey and Elizabeth Smith, 25 Rolling Hills Road. TAV $584,000.01 to $585,000.
W&V Hubbert Farms Limited Partnership to Kent and Robyn Hubbert, Kevin Hubbert and Keith Hubbert, part of S: 16, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $15,000.01 to $16,000.
Keith and Pamela Hubbert to Kent and Robyn Hubbert, part of S: 16, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $4,000.01 to $5,000.
Kevin Hubbert to Kent and Robyn Hubbert, part of S: 16, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $4,000.01 to $5,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Brent and Amanda Swift, 5305 17th Ave. Place. TAV $418,000.01 to $419,000.
Mark Schipporeit and Kimra Schipporeit, trustees, to Tyler Hitchler and Breanna Hitchler, 3912-3914 Fairacres Road. TAV $279,000.01 to $280,000.
Kent and Debra Adelung to Kenney Land Corporation, part of S: 30, T: 10, R: 17. TAV $474,000.01 to $475,000.
Scott Renken and Polla Renken to UDDUP LLC, 508 E. 31st St. TAV $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Rickey and Elizabeth Smith to Jason and Lori Tate, 3405 Country Club Lane. TAV $557,000.01 to $558,000.
Marcene Niedt, trustee of the Bernard and Marcene Niedt Family Trust, to Neal Muirhead and Joyce Muirhead, 110 E. 39th St., Unit F-7. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Douglas Gaunt, successor trustee of the Ramona Gaunt Revocable Trust, to Douglas Gaunt, trustee of the Arnold and Ramona Gaunt Bypass Trust, 1211 E. 48th St. NDT
Raymond Hervert, trustee of the James Ross and Evelyn Ross Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement, to Deanna Klintworth, 4612 Pony Express Road. TAV $294,000.01 to $295,000.
Larry Bressington and Cheryl Huttmann to Nelson and Adilene Salas, 411 E. 10th St. TAV $232,000.01 to $233,000.
Nathan Halliwell to Marc Swantek, 3205 10th Ave. TAV $208,000.01 to $209,000.
Richard Long to Ryan and Amy Long, 5411 Crown Road. TAV $48,000.01 to $49,000.
SG Leasing LLC to Jamie Becker and Tammera Becker, 315 E. 22nd St. TAV $176,000.01 to $177,000.
Kurt VenJohn and Penny VenJohn to Kyle Cruise and Lindsay Cruise, 21400 Clubhouse Drive, Pleasanton. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
John Lundy and Deloris Lundy to Gabriel Hahn and Sarah Hahn, 4710 Dove Hill Ave. TAV $719,000.01 to $720,000.
Patricia Danice, personal representative of the Kathryn Bedke Estate, to Linda Wilke Heil and John Heil Jr., 824 Verona Ave., Ravenna. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
TS Development LLC to Trenton Talbitzer and Sarah Talbitzer, L: 14, B: 2, The Arbor Hills. TAV $78,000.01 to $79,000.
James Hehnke and Karla Hehnke to Travis Bruce and Shannon Bruce, 408 Milan Ave., Ravenna. TAV $10,000.01 to $11,000.
Tom Sommerfeld to Green Brick LLC, 210 Murnen Ave., Gibbon. TAV $4,000.01 to $5,000.
Jill Shannon, trustee of the Esther Shannon Revocable Trust, to Edward Spencer and Sarah Spencer, 10511 First Ave. TAV $403,000.01 to $404,000.
Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., 5307 17th Ave. Place. TAV $62,000.01 to $63,000.
Joshua Stoiber and Tiffany Stoiber to Rebecca Godfrey, 410 W. 26th St. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Nathaniel Sego and Janine Sego, 5307 17th Ave. Place. TAV $435,000.01 to $436,000.
Joshua Shadduck to Jennifer Shadduck, 3615 Sixth Ave. NDT
Roger Swearingen and Renee Swearingen to Shorty Wendell Ventures LLC, 2550 Lowell Road, Gibbon. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
William Walters and Cathy Walters to Central States Safety & Driver Training LLC, L: 548, Original Town of Kearney Junction. TAV $22,000.01 to $23,000.
Vernetta Svanda to Chad Nelson and Sherry Nelson, 224 North St., Ravenna. TAV $196,000.01 to $197,000.
Jolene Osburn to Patrick Bonczynski, 702 Verona Ave., Ravenna. TAV $67,000.01 to $68,000.
Double R Irrigation and Construction Inc. to Jordan Axmann and Megan Axmann, L: 2, Westridge Estates Second. TAV $11,000.01 to $12,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Kevin Donohue and Tana Donohue, 3602 Ave. V. TAV $316,000.01 to $317,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Joshua Stoiber and Tiffany Stoiber, 2117 E. 36th St. TAV $256,000.01 to $257,000.
Samuel Pearse, trustee, to Karen Schall, 5618 Ave. N. TAV $258,000.01 to $259,000.
Jerald and Cristina Ellis to Kenneth Carlson and Molly Carlson, 4123 Fairacres Road. TAV $273,000.01 to $274,000.
Kearney LLC to Ahrens Real Estate Holdings LLC, 3915 Fourth Ave. TAV $649,000.01 to $650,000.
Elliot and Joy Kruger to Cheryl Huttmann, 302 E. 28th St. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Kent and Amy Reinke to Rodney and Judy Howland, 816 W. 27th St. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Donald Jr. and Marion Richmond to Kyle and Terri Nunn, 3708 Fourth Ave. TAV $290,000.01 to $291,000.
Keith McCaslin to Kooper and Julie Ott, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $74,000.01 to $75,000.
Big Boy LLC to Timothy Norwood Sr. and Nancy Norwood, 2014 Ave. N. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Elias Younes and Maha Younes, 1904 W. 51st St. Place. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Jason and Sheila Schneider to Mac Land & Cattle LLC, part of S: 7, 8 and 17, T: 10, R: 18. NDT
Sandra Ash to Chad Grassmeyer, 2109 13th Ave. TAV $109,000.01 to $110,000.
Anthony and Erin Finke to A&E Investments LLC, 1020 W. 22nd St. NDT
Kelly Rapp and Darlene Stern-Rapp to T James Enterprises Inc., L: 1 and 2, B: 1, Park View Estates Seventh Addition. TAV $74,000.01 to $75,000.
Christopher and Mary Huryta to Cody Wirth, 1311 Ave. B. TAV $163,000.01 to $164,000.
Marcy Nichols to Jesse Coffman, 1834 W. 49th St. Place, $45,000.
Donald and Jalene Davis to Stephen and Stacy Bebb, 1106 14th Ave. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
DJ & DK Properties LLC to Hoover’s Realty Investments LLC, 2402-2404 Third Ave. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
Woolley Farms LLC to Lisa Chase, 820 E. 26th St. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Wyatt and Zana DeJong to Joshua and Jessica Treadway, 44090 375th Road, Ravenna. TAV $308,000.01 to $309,000.
Michael Gangwish, personal representative of the Harold Skrdlant Estate, to Katriel Skrdlant, 802 Fourth St., Gibbon. TAV $152,000.01 to $153,000.
Jon and Trisha Olson to Brandon and Ann Adamson, 5607 Ave. Q. TAV $374,000.01 to $375,000.
Bettina Pafenberg Baker to Todd Russell and Kathryn Russell, 3109 Ninth Ave. TAV $167,000.01 to $168,000.
Travis Mason and Heather Mason to Theodore Eichholz and Dayna Eichholz, L: 1, B: 1, Pinecrest Subdivision, Pleasanton. TAV $24,000.01 to $25,000.
11T NE LLC to TFD Investments LLC, 1214 Ninth Ave. TAV $142,000.01 to $143,000.
Aaron Moseley and Rhonda Moseley to Lucas Choyeski and Kara Choyeski, L: 2, B: 2, Madison Way Estates. TAV $29,000.01 to $30,000.
Galen Killion and Debra Killion to Casey Buettner and Sarah Buettner, 5290 Eagle Road. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Daniel Follmer and Kristi Follmer to Richard Hansen and Dana Hansen, 3120 Sweetwater Ave. TAV $309,000.01 to $310,000.
Morrison Enterprises LLC to Dennis Nachtigal and Jolene Nachtigal, trustees, 4510 11th Ave. TAV $312,000.01 to $313,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Noah Rasmussen and Elizabeth Rasmussen, 2110 E. 37th St. TAV $280,000.01 to $281,000.
William Brennan and Cheryl Brennan to William Brennan, 712 E. 26th St. NDT
Angela Haussler to Jonathan Haussler, 5805 Ave. R. NDT
Kent Heisler and Stacy Heisler to Chad Grassmeyer, 6245 Yellow Rose Lane. TAV $314,000.01 to $315,000.
Julie Nelsen and Christopher Nelsen to Lacey Jones and Jacob Wetovick, 924 W. 22nd St. TAV $178,000.01 to $179,000.
Justin Jarecke and Holly Jarecke to Larry Trompke and Janet Trompke, L: 1, B: 5, Deerfield Subdivision. TAV $34,000.01 to $35,000.
Kent Edwards and Janine Edwards to Thomas Fortune and Mary Fortune, 2605 W. 48th St. TAV $494,000.01 to $495,000.
Alicia Berglund, personal representative of the Chad Berglund Estate, to Jennifer Lennemann, 2806 Ave. E. TAV $94,000.01 to $95,000.
Carlos Marquez and Lucila Zamora Vega to Chance Hersh, 521 C St., Shelton. TAV $94,000.01 to $95,000.
Michael Simmons to Christopher and Kristianne Warta, part of S: 17, T: 11, R: 18. TAV $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to Nellson Properties LLC, 807-809 Ave. G Place. TAV $376,000.01 to $377,000.
Kenton and Colette Sorensen, Boyd and Kim Sorensen and Russell and Maura Hendrickson to KOBOM Farms LLC, part of S: 2, T: 8, R: 13. NDT
Rockit Event Pros LLP to Joshua Weinberg and Rachel Weinberg, 546 Sweetwater Ave. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
That LLP to Pamela Stumpff, 2801 Eighth Ave. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
James Craig to Long Construction LLC, 316 W. Elm St., Pleasanton. TAV $24,000.01 to $25,000.
Diane Packett to William Push and Cindy Push, 4507 Linden Drive. TAV $221,000.01 to $222,000.
Dylan Wiesner and Madison Wiesner to Levi White and Abrielle White, 2122 Ave. C. TAV $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Jeffrey Thober and Amanda Thober to Richard Grell and Sharon Grell, trustees of the Grell Family Trust, 602 E. Ayres St., Shelton. TAV $114,000.01 to $115,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Brandon Pacheco and Raeliegh Pacheco, 2106 E. 37th St. TAV $254,000.01 to $255,000.
Joshua and Jessica Treadway to Casey and Sarah Ledbetter, 202 E. 27th St. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
William and Roxann Olson to Jon and Trisha Olson, 6700 E. 39th St. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Grant Suchanek to Justin Teeters, 103 Glenn Drive, Gibbon. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
William and Lisa Nelson to Christopher and Mary Huryta, 2002 Ninth Ave. TAV $187,000.01 to $188,000.
Brandon Pacheco and Raeliegh Pacheco to Anthony Cain and Ciara Cain, 804 C St., Shelton. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Trevor and Brittani Gregg to Lacie Lindner, 3117 Ave. E. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Laurie Riessland to Lance Fox, 1310 14th Ave. TAV $202,000.01 to $203,000.
Pawnee Valley Investments LLC to Boyer Rentals LLC, 2223 14th Ave. TAV $292,000.01 to $293,000.
Scott and Alicia Bauer to John Gangwish, 3212 Ave. E. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Mary Ann Ellison, trustee of the James Ellison and Mary Ann Ellison Living Trust, to Stephen Gaasch and Paula Estrada Gaasch, 6609 Ave. M Place. TAV $359,000.01 to $360,000.
Billy and Donna Maul to Terry and Catherine Maul, 2185 29 Road. TAV $230,000.01 to $231,000.
Daniel Saathoff and Karen Saathoff to Michael and Teresa Saathoff, co-trustees, 201 S. Third St., Miller. NDT
Roger Slack and Debra Slack to Kirschner Family Farms LLC, 46950 70th Road, Gibbon. TAV $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Rembert Investment LLC to Luke White and Alexandria White, 10250 190th Road, Amherst. TAV $264,000.01 to $265,000.
Yong Zhao and Yu Guang Guo to Teran Boyer, 820 W. 13th St. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Norm’s Plumbing Heating & A/C Inc. to Double J Plumbing & Contracting LLC, 1206 Ave. A. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Michael Saathoff and Teresa Saathoff, co-trustees, to Daniel Saathoff and Karen Saathoff, L: 3 and 4, B: 34, Original Town of Miller. NDT
Yellow River Real Estate LLC to Douglas Gaunt and Carol Gaunt, 1006 Ave. E. TAV $123,000.01 to $124,000.
Floyd Beins to City of Kearney, 4755 and 4805 Ave. N. NDT
Travis Mason and Heather Mason to Trotter Incorporated, L: 5, Pinecrest Second Subdivision. TAV $34,000.01 to $35,000.
Curtis and Linda Knispel to John Knispel, trustee of the Knispel Residence Trust, 15145 Grove Road. NDT
Bridgett Eloe, trustee, to Bridgett Eloe and John Vidal, co-trustees of the Edwin Eloe Revocable Trust, 7017 46th Ave. NDT
First National Bank Omaha, successor trustee of the James Lane Revocable Living Trust, to First National Bank Omaha, successor trustee of the Nancy Lane Trust, and Whom It May Concern, 1104 E. 56th St. No. 26. NDT
Jeffrey Kreycik and Paige Kreycik to Alfred Spain and Sandra Spain, 2716 W. 48th St. TAV $564,000.01 to $565,000.
Blessing Premier Property LLC to Prairie View Properties LLC, part of S: 27, T: 9, R: 15. TAV $469,000.01 to $470,000.
Edward and Linnita Warrington to James Warrington and Candice Warrington, part of S: 2, T: 8, R: 14. TAV $24,000.01 to $25,000.
Jia Wei and Weston Svoboda to Tyler Kuester and Kendra Staab, 306 W. 25th St. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., 5610 Eastbrooke Drive No. 6. TAV $56,000.01 to $57,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Celesta Weise, trustee, 5610 Eastbrooke Drive No. 6. TAV $319,000.01 to $320,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., 5610 Eastbrooke Drive No. 10. TAV $56,000.01 to $57,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Roy Helms and Gaylene Helms, trustees of the Helms Revocable Living Trust, 5610 Eastbrooke Drive No. 10. TAV $318,000.01 to $319,000.
Cynthia Riley to Cynthia and Karl Riley, 908 Ave. E Place. NDT.