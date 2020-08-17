The following real-estate transfers from July 8 to Aug. 3 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of. “NDT” is no documentary tax.
Hilary Reichert to Todd McElhinny, 1407 W. 36th St., $30,000.
TS Development to Adam Akerson and Mollie Akerson, L: 5, B: 2, The Arbor Hills. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Donald Parsons III and Paris Parsons to Jason Arens and Jacqueline Arens, 7425 Larson Lane. TAV $382,000.01 to $383,000.
Lawrence Webb and Charlotte Webb to Alfalfa Center Farm LLC, L: 1, Webb Family Farm Administrative Subdivision. NDT
Helen McNulty to Alfalfa Center Farm LLC, L: 1, Webb Family Farm Administrative Subdivision. NDT
Kearney Public Schools to Adam Vosika and Summer Vosika, 4706 16th Ave. Place. NDT
Grachek Properties LLC to Jessica Berst, 2601 Ave. G. TAV $151,000.01 to $152,000.
Gene and Connie Koepke to Camil and Nadia Saadi, L: 2, B: 1, Spruce Hollow Estates Second. TAV $81,000.01 to $82,000.
Paul and Joyce Sears to Dennis and Linda Boucher, 48910 375th Road, Ravenna, $80,850.
Pedro Martinez Hernandez and Erica Martinez to Allen Miller and Cynthia Miller, 1202 10th Ave. TAV $168,000.01 to $169,000.
Adam and Karrie Banks to Kory and Crissy Brennan, 7605 56th Ave. TAV $465,000.01 to $466,000.
Kirby Christensen and Kathleen Christensen to Greg Mummert and Trisa Schroll, 524 W. Genoa St., Ravenna. TAV $184,000.01 to $185,000.
Todd Sawicki and Michelle Sawicki to Ryan Wheeler and Corita Steinkruger Wheeler, 4806 Linden Drive Place. TAV $391,000.01 to $392,000.
Kory and Crissy Brennan to Bradley and Bernadette Jones, 703 W. 10th St. TAV $178,000.01 to $179,000.
NML Land LLC to Matthew Arens and Beth Arens, L: 2, B: 2, 85th Street Deer Country Estates Second. TAV $44,000.01 to $45,000.
Lawrence Webb, trustee of the Thomas Webb Testamentary Trust, to Lawrence Webb and Helen McNulty, L: 1, Webb Family Farm Administrative Subdivision. NDT
NML Land LLC to Jared and Kirsti Schack, L: 2, B: 3, 85th Street Deer Country Estates Second. TAV $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Snommis LLC to RNDC LLC, 4203 Ave. F. TAV $176,000.01 to $177,000.
John Wilson and Laura Wilson to Kyle Guthard, 21252 Antelope Road, Pleasanton. TAV $109,000.01 to $110,000.
NML Land LLC to Donald Parsons III and Paris Parsons, L: 1, B: 2, 85th Street Deer Country Estates Second. TAV $46,000.01 to $47,000.
TS Development LLC to Anthony Purvis and Whitney Purvis, L: 6, B: 2, The Arbor Hills. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Jane Woolley to Shannon Schroeder, 300 S. Fourth St., Miller. TAV $13,000.01 to $14,000.
Shannon Schroeder to Shannon Schroeder and Bonnie Schroeder, 300 S. Fourth St., Miller. NDT
OCOA LLC to Jayne Meyer and Lindsay Kroll, 2210 Central Ave. TAV $247,000.01 to $248,000.
J.H. Schroeder, trustee of Restoration Evangelizing Trust, to Shannon Schroeder, 300 S. Fourth St., Miller. TAV $13,000.01 to $14,000.
F. Lean Brandt, trustee, and Ardythe Brandt, trustee, to Richard Clark and Nicole Clark, 1112 W. 40th St. TAV $306,000.01 to $307,000.
Thomas Tye II, trustee of the Nancy Barney Revocable Trust, to Jean Douglas, 4811 Parklane Drive. TAV $375,000.01 to $376,000.
Tommy Hansen, trustee, and Marlene Hansen, trustee, to Kathleen Dillon, 1004 E. 35th St. TAV $177,000.01 to $178,000.
Matthew Graham to Pamela Beauchamp, 670 Sartoria Road. TAV $289,000.01 to $290,000.
Dick Day and Sandra Day to George Day, 7815 310th Road, Miller. TAV $79,000.01 to $80,000.
Douglas Simmons and Darcie Simmons to Steven Brodine and Renee Brodine, 6107 Ave. Q Place. TAV $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Don Green, Charlotte Green, Brandon Green and Claire Green to Candace Green, 3216 Ave. B. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.
TS Development LLC to Jeffrey Gove and Alyssa Gove, L: 4, B: 2, The Arbor Hills. TAV $84,000.01 to $85,000.
Gillian Hogeland to Brittany Holt, 1403 14th Ave. TAV $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Richard and Nicole Clark to Matthew Bailey and Jade Williamson-Bailey, 4107 Fairacres Road. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Michael McGowen and Katie McGowen to NP Land Development Inc., part of L: 4, B: 2, and L: 5, B: 2, Stoneridge Eighth Addition. TAV $134,000.01 to $135,000.
David and Erin Brinegar to Michael and Katie McGowen, 3003 Country Club Lane. TAV $414,000.01 to $415,000.
Dillon Whitcomb to Kara Fiala, 325 W. 28th St. NDT
Tamara Brandt, trustee, to Luke and JB Investments LLC, L: 4, Camelot Fourth Addition. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Tamara Brandt, trustee, to Luke and JB Investments LLC, L: 6, Brandt’s Hillside Estates. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Gary and Janice Howard to Carlos Mendez, 420 E. Ayres St., Shelton. TAV $67,000.01 to $68,000.
James Muthart and Janet Muthart to Travis Shipley and Marci Shipley, 570 Sartoria Road. TAV $424,000.01 to $425,000.
James Muthart and Janet Muthart to Darrell Andersen and Patricia Andersen, co-trustees, part of S: 10, T: 8, R: 17. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Rasmussen Drywall & Construction Inc. to Clay Weber and Jenna Weber, 311 Oak St. Place, Pleasanton. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
US-VA to Pallas Rentals LLC, 2209 Sixth Ave. NDT
Jessica Doolittle to Jonathan Parlier, 15 E. 27th St. TAV $135,000.01 to $136,000.
John and Kerri Gibbs to Brian and Alisha Weaver, 1327 13th Ave. TAV $184,000.01 to $185,000.
Angie Andrews, David Sklenar and Pearl Sklenar to Shawn Lyions, 619 Sicily Ave., Ravenna. TAV $3,000.01 to $4,000.
Ross and Deborah Welton to Dennis and Logan Doherty, 4505 Loveland Drive. TAV $369,000.01 to $370,000.
Jimmie Rasmussen and Faye Rasmussen to Jamie Cronin and Stephanie Roberts, 911 Milan Ave., Ravenna. TAV $135,000.01 to $136,000.
Ivan Hansen to Kyle Brown and Janell Brown, part of S: 21, T: 8, R: 15. TAV $9,000.01 to $10,000.
Thomas Gillming and Angela Gillming to Taylor J. Gellerman and Taylor R. Gellerman, 501 Third St., Gibbon. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Jeffrey Warren, trustee, and Betty Warren, trustee, to Jamie Bollwitt and Megan Adkins, 3611 W. 56th St. TAV $165,000.01 to $166,000.
Jameson Morgan to BGRS Relocation Inc., 1006 E. 14th St. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Carrie and Devin Eighmey to Morgan Wachal, 512 W. 28th St. TAV $185,000.01 to $186,000.
Schuyler Day and Sheryl Day to George Day, 7815 310th Road, Miller. TAV $79,000.01 to $80,000.
BGRS Relocation Inc. to John Gibbs and Kerry Gibbs, 1006 E. 14th St. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Amy Schade, 2204 E. 36th St. TAV $282,000.01 to $283,000.
Kerry Allen, trustee of the Dorothy Stafford Trust, to Keith Stafford, part of S: 3, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $1,078,000.01 to $1,079,000.
Barbara Herter, trustee of the Barbara Herter and Dale Herter trusts, to Barbara Herter, 49015 39th Road, Gibbon. NDT
Barbara Herter to Ronald Chramosta, 49015 39th Road, Gibbon. TAV $60,000.01 to $61,000.
Derrick Pulliam and Kesiah Pulliam to Ivin Hubbard and Natasha Hubbard, 9940 N. Landing Trail, Elm Creek. TAV $326,000.01 to $327,000.
Barbara Herter, trustee of the Barbara Herter and Dale Herter trusts, and Wayne and Kristine Keller to Wayne and Kristine Keller, 49455 39th Road, Gibbon. NDT
Frosty Ryan to Lindsey Connot, 206 W. 33rd St. TAV $38,000.01 to $39,000.
Daniel Roeder to Charley Pratt and Michelle Pratt, L: 11, B: 2, East 56th Street Estates Second. TAV $56,000.01 to $57,000.
Bruners’ Sand and Gravel Inc. to Chelsey Kennedy and Jamie Kennedy, L: 2, B: 1, Bruner Lakeside Estates Second. TAV $67,000.01 to $68,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., 604 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Derrick Pulliam and Kesiah Pulliam, 604 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $364,000.01 to $365,000.
Frosty Ryan, personal representative of the estate of Clifford Bragg, to Lindsey Connot, 206 W. 33rd St. TAV $77,000.01 to $78,000.
Vicki Bragg, personal representative of the estate of Clifford Bragg, to Lindsey Connot, 206 W. 33rd St. TAV $38,000.01 to $39,000.
Holz Construction LLC to Ishrat Saif and Imtiaz Islam, L: 1, B: 3, Spruce Hollow Estates Second, $120,000.
Sharri Miner, personal representative of the estate of Scott Miner, to Skyler Willis, 1602 Fifth Ave. TAV $127,000.01 to $128,000.
Nathaniel and Amanda Polacek to Jared and Jalin Gerdes, 4007 Ave. F. TAV $221,000.01 to $222,000.
Clara Hermann and Kasey Hermann to Connor Brown and Brittney Brown, 4104 Linden Drive. TAV $187,000.01 to $188,000.
Chad Hastings to Jason and Linda Clark, 1704 E. 59th St. TAV $289,000.01 to $290,000.
NML Land LLC to Brandon and Kelsey Ross, L: 1, B: 3, 85th Street Deer Country Estates Second. TAV $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Grand West LLC to David and Mary Riggs, L: 5, B: 2, Fountain Hills Fifth Addition. TAV $55,000.01 to $56,000.
Lindsey Connot to CM Squared Properties LLC, 206 W. 33rd St. TAV $155,000.01 to $156,000.
Loye and Lloyd Wolfe to Kermit and Linda Fees, part of S: 7. T: 12, R: 18. TAV $205,000.01 to $206,000.
Jeff Seyler and Lisa Seyler to Jeff Seyler, 2420 67th Ave. Place. NDT
Larry Morgan to Vance and Erin Jones, 9035 30th Ave. TAV $379,000.01 to $380,000.
Frances Crow to Thomas and Jody McQuillan, 911 E. 30th Drive. TAV $191,000.01 to $192,000.
Ivin and Natasha Hubbard to Ryan and Monica Hamilton, 505 W. Oak Ave., Elm Creek. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Gene and Deb McElhinny to James and Barbara Friedel, 909 Ave. G. TAV $198,000.01 to $199,000.
Z Gold LLC to Holly Green, 220 E. 26th St. TAV $114,000.01 to $115,000.
Kermit and Linda Fees to Loye and Lloyd Wolfe, part of S: 7, T: 12, R: 18. NDT
Loye and Lloyd Wolfe to Kermit and Linda Fees, part of S: 7, T: 12, R: 18. NDT
Jose Soria Estrada and Olga Bernal De Soria to Nathaniel and Amanda Polacek, 4512 11th Ave. TAV $330,000.01 to $331,000.
Gilbert Alvarado to Michele DeTurk, 305 E. Lincoln Ave., Amherst. TAV $47,000.01 to $48,000.
Wayne Wiemers to Ronald Vasquez, 1813 Second Ave. TAV $39,000.01 to $40,000.
Corey and Jody Marker to Corey Marker, 5815 Ave. P Place. NDT
Shena Booton to Nicholas Elsberry, 504 Court St., Gibbon. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
Darleen Farwell to Connor Beranek and Jensyn Beranek, 407 E. 26th St. TAV $151,000.01 to $152,000.
SKMA LLC to Jeff Thober and Amanda Thober, L: 1 and 2, B: 2, Keslar Estates, Shelton. TAV $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Kent and Mary Reynolds to Charles and Ann Shapiro, 6830 58th Ave. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Toby Badura and Laurel Badura to Payton Cudaback, 1206 E. 33rd Drive. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Cody Wiles to Curtis Nelson and Cameron Nelson, 812 Buell Ave., Ravenna. TAV $74,000.01 to $75,000.
Steen and Robyn Kendle to Steen Kendle, 3514 13th Ave. NDT
James Miller and Janet Miller to Fletcher Construction Inc., L: 1, B: 1, Jean Michel of Chateau Marteau. TAV $39,000.01 to $40,000.
Paul Walker to Erick Mendez Molina and Rosalia Jimenez Padilla, 502 E. Ayres St., Shelton. TAV $114,000.01 to $115,000.
Bradley Kaiser to Crystal Cochrane, 21 Elm Drive. TAV $241,000.01 to $242,000.
Robert and Beverly Edson to Travis and Lori Rodgers, 8555 Turkey Creek Road, Elm Creek. TAV $294,000.01 to $295,000.
TS Development LLC to Tyler Clay and Alyssa Clay, L: 7, B: 2, The Arbor Hills. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Marilyn Nelson to Ira Towell and Deanna Kreutzer, part of S: 29, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Alice Kegley to Gay Tillotson, 5815 Fourth Ave. TAV $218,000.01 to $219,000.
Clifford Meads and Linda Meads to Jennifer Reinders and Jeffery Meads, 5200 Turkey Creek Road, Elm Creek. NDT
Dennis and Sandra Day to Sandra Day, 825 Highway 10, Gibbon. NDT
Danny Muhlbach, Gary Muhlbach and Russell Muhlbach, successor trustees of the Lois Muhlbach Living Trust, to Gale Bly and Pamela Bly, 411 D St., Shelton. TAV $154,000.01 to $155,000.
Eric Fitzgerald, personal representative of the estate of Ronald Fitzgerald, to Mary Jo Freeze, 4407 Loveland Drive. TAV $133,000.01 to $134,000.
Cranewood Properties LLC to Sheryl Mitchell, 234 E. Front St., Elm Creek. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Brad Samuelson and Jennifer Samuelson to Willis Construction LLC, part of S: 24, T: 9, R: 14. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
Grand West LLC to Knaggs Construction Inc., L: 10, B: 1, Fountain Hills Fifth Addition. TAV $57,000.01 to $58,000.
Shirley Stombaugh to Kerry Wellmann and Kouper Griffin, 2 E. 36th St. TAV $173,000.01 to $174,000.
Steven Codner and Sharon Codner to Matthew Nickerson and Anna Queen, 318 E. 22nd St. TAV $130,000.01 to $131,000.
Dennis Bond to Dennis Bond and Denise Winslow, trustee of the Bond Family Trust, 9015 Pawnee Road, Gibbon. NDT
Jerald and Linda Woitaszewski to Michael Hutchinson, trustee of the Hutchinson Family Revocable Trust, part of S: 3 and 10, T: 8, R: 14. TAV $95,000.01 to $96,000.
Dora Day to LeAnna Leibrandt, 2110 30th Ave., No. 38. TAV $137,000.01 to $138,000.
Thomas O’Meara to CJHC Properties LLC, 902 Ave. C. TAV $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Darian Pike and Rebekah Pike to David Beisner and Jessica Beisner, 214 W. 32nd St. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Chad Lydiatt and Amy Schade to Lacy Mitchell, 3515 Sixth Ave. TAV $294,000.01 to $295,000.
Wayne Anderbery to Michael Gilbreath and Holly Gilbreath, L: 2, B: 2, Turkey Creek Second Subdivision. TAV $70,000.01 to $71,000.
Douglas Holmes and Marcelyn Holmes to Stacy Schmitz Reece DDS LLC, 3610 Second Ave. TAV $414,000.01 to $415,000.
Dee Burton and Christina Burton to Jose Soria Estrada and Olga Bernal De Soria, 1911 W. 42nd St. TAV $254,000.01 to $255,000.