Property transfers Dec. 7 - Jan. 11

The following real estate transfers from Dec. 7 to Jan. 11 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
David Shiers and Carol Shiers to Tracy Salmon and Wanda Salmon, L: 4, B: 3, Shiers Estates Third. TAV $22,000.01 to $23,000.
Mark Kottmeyer and Anna Kottmeyer to Cole Houchin and Rosalinda Houchin, 8725 17th Ave. TAV $197,000.01 to $198,000.
Kenneth Shields and Jolene Shields to Greggory Davis, 101 E. Monroe Ave., Amherst. TAV $85,000.01 to $86,000.
Lois Danielson to Allen Krohn, 3908 Ave. H. TAV $131,000.01 to $132,000.
Bowde Johnson and Regina Schaaf to Edwin Perez, 510 E. 26th St. TAV $134,000.01 to $135,000.
Carson Cobb, trustee, to Nathan Robertson and Kelsey Robertson, 6100 W. 85th St. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Edna Orellana and Jason Lazo Orellana to Santos Lazo, 501 Second St., Gibbon. NDT
Leisha Kohl, Michael Kohl, Corey Nellson, Linda Nellson, Brett Nellson and Lori Nellson to Gerald Nellson, part of S: 14 and 15, T: 9, R: 14. NDT
21st Investments LLC to Ronald Baack and Todd Kollars, 2115 Second Ave. TAV $285,000.01 to $286,000.
Taylor Fish to Cassie Fish, 3111 Ave. G. NDT
Gerald Nellson to Scott Benker and Corressa Benker, part of S: 14 and 15, T: 9, R: 14. TAV $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Gene and Deb McElhinny to Richard and Ardith Cantral, 815 Ave. G. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Shannon Grapes, successor trustee of the Ronald Grapes Revocable Trust, to Doug Anderson and Tonya Anderson, 1603 W. 16th St. TAV $384,000.01 to $385,000.
Darrin Larrington and Zoe Larrington to Trevor Staff and Carol Staff, 414 N. Mill St., Elm Creek. TAV $99,000.01 to $100,000.
Ridge View Apartments LLC to Jeffrey Overturf and Lisa Overturf, 5514 17th Ave. TAV $12,099,000.01 to $12.1 million.
Jeffrey Overturf and Lisa Overturf to Ridge View Apartments LLC, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 16. TAV $2,399,000.01 to $2.4 million.
Eleventh Avenue Holdings LLC to Weisco Properties LLC, 1010 Third Ave. TAV $3,399,000.01 to $3.4 million.
Hedwig Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC, 1214 Ninth Ave. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Ridge View Apartments LLC to TS Development LLC, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 16. TAV $2,399,000.01 to $2.4 million.
Penny Spellman to Estella Salinas, 203 B St., Shelton. TAV $90,000.01 to $91,000.
Lorin Downing, trustee, and Kay Downing, trustee, to Brian Downing, 224 W. 33rd St. TAV $99,000.01 to $100,000.
Jamie Kramer to Shannon Kramer, 210 W. 36th St. NDT
Red Clay LLC to Sydney Engel, 3102 Seventh Ave. TAV $178,000.01 to $179,000.
Marty Bachkora to RockIT Event Pros LLP, 2435 Sweetwater Ave. TAV $389,000.01 to $390,000.
Thelma Wise to Taylor and Ashley Carrier, part of S: 32, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $192,000.01 to $193,000.
Derra and Trevor Daly and Lydia Lusk to Derra and Trevor Daly, 4218 Fairacres Road. TAV $97,000.01 to $98,000.
Silverton Inc. to Charles DeWitt Jr. and Kristi DeWitt, 817 Remington Drive. TAV $272,000.01 to $273,000.
Great Western Bank to Ofelia Ortiz and Serafin Mendez, 1931 Ave. F. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Bryan and Jana Van Hook to Jared and Kylie Archer, L: 3, B: 2, Windy Meadows Second Subdivision. TAV $42,000.01 to $43,000.
Brett Johnson and Shelby Johnson to UDDUP LLC, 1111 Ave. E. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Weldon and Naomi Bramer to Kerwin and Jane Bramer, part of S: 35, T: 11, R: 18. TAV $301,000.01 to $302,000.
Travis Mason and Heather Mason to Kendall Clark and Abby Clark, L: 4, B: 1, Prairie Acres Second Subdivision. TAV $33,000.01 to $34,000.
Juan Chavez to Maribel Chavez, 2004 12th Ave. NDT
Heidi Stogdill to Heidi and Kyle Stogdill, 3803 Ave. I. NDT
Richard King, trustee, to Matthew Waugh, 3618 Linden Drive. TAV $180,000.01 to $181,000.
Linda Fosler, trustee, to Patricia O’Brien and Barbara Berglund, 411 B St., Shelton. TAV $104,000.01 to $105,000.
Blaine Drozd to Brandon Drozd, 1706 Ave. B. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Deborah Fallon to Deborah Fallon and Jorge Torres, part of S: 24 and 25, T: 12, R: 15. TAV $151,000.01 to $152,000.
Sherry Zwink, trustee, to Leslie Zwink, trustee, and Sherry Zwink, trustee, 802 Second St., Gibbon. NDT
Nathan Bombeck to Michelle Bombeck, 1322 11th Ave. NDT
Winfield Solutions LLC to Wilkins and Maddux Investments LLC, 39560 39th Road, Gibbon. TAV $699,000.01 to $700,000.
Brent Bauer, trustee of the Alvin Bauer and Bernadene Bauer Family Trust, to Michael Bauer, part of S: 7, T: 12, R: 15. NDT
Brent Bauer, trustee of the Alvin Bauer and Bernadene Bauer Family Trust, to Paul Bauer, 37300 Cherry Road, Hazard. NDT
Ryan Klein and Rose Klein to Brett Johnson and Shelby Johnson. TAV $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Matt and Stacey Manary to Knaggs Construction Inc., 1406 Eighth Ave. TAV $89,000.01 to $90,000.
Richard Schnacker to Eric and Shannon Grierson, 3630 Ash Place. TAV $299,000.01 to $300,000.
Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to James Osborn and Stacy Osborn, 811 Ave. G Place. TAV $198,000.01 to $199,000.
Rodney Russell and Susan Russell to Dana Holman and Branddon Schoppa, 3320 Ave. I. TAV $289,000.01 to $290,000.
DT Development Inc. to Evin and Tanya Sandoval, L: 8, B: 2, Spruce Hollow Estates Fifth. TAV $54,000.01 to $55,000.
Erika Bellinder, Steve Bellinder, Billinda Elliott and Steve Lopez Jr. to city of Ravenna, 524 Milan Ave., Ravenna. NDT
Wise & Company to MSR Investments LLC, L: 2, B: 1, Sixth Street Second Addition. TAV $80,000.01 to $81,000.
Jeffrey Johnson and Rae Johnson to Rae Johnson, 15205 Sartoria Road, Amherst. NDT
Ryan and Amanda Hinds to Leonard and Beth Wilson, 90 W. Tyler Drive, Elm Creek. TAV $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Adam Cook and Staci Cook to James Watkins, 1420 E. 33rd Drive. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Sarah and Andrew Bartling to Jeremy Dillon, 414 W. 30th St. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Gary Clement to Daniel Clement, 2813 Ave. F. TAV $72,000.01 to $73,000.
Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Cinthia Arredondo, 1404 E. 17th St. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Keith McCaslin to Brian and Jennifer Keller, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Mary Stearley to Regional Development LLC, 1012-1014 Sixth Ave. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
Justin Ronning and Katrina Ronning to Jana Kallsen, 1680 W. 111th St. Place. TAV $226,000.01 to $227,000.
JTS Rental Investments LLC to Tracy Thorell and Tabatha Thorell, 720 W. 26th St. TAV $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Christopher Welsh and Kristan Welsh to Wei Jie Chin and Yen Ning Ho, 1813 W. 51st St. Place. TAV $389,000.01 to $390,000.
Brenda and Jeffrey Lindstrom to Daniel and Sharon Strecker, 3114 Ave. G. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Andrew Kern to Hunter and Jeslynn Love, 65 La Platte Road. TAV $225,000.01 to $226,000.
Berry Enterprises LLC and Fries Enterprises LLC to Rodney Thorell and Wanda Thorell, trustees of the Thorell Revocable Trust, 419 W. 24th St. TAV $187,000.01 to $188,000.
Ronald Woitaszewski and Kathy Woitaszewski to National Audubon Society Inc., part of S: 2, 10 and 11, T: 8, R: 14. TAV $162,000.01 to $163,000.
Jarrod and Jordan Daake to Ephraim and Dana Valenzuela, 6007 Ave. U. TAV $369,000.01 to $370,000.
Stephan and Iris Luth to I-Topp Boer Goats LLC, 45655 295th Road, Ravenna. NDT
Julie and Arthur Bralick to Lane and Chassi Zimbelman, 2001 Fourth Ave. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
Nuttelman Brothers LLP to Gary Nuttelman, Lonnie Nuttelman and Clark Nuttelman, 14720 Amherst Road, Amherst. NDT
Tiffanie Pinkal to Aman Miller, 2802 Ave. F. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
Christopher and Kate Roehrich to Andrew Perry, 3014 Ave. F. TAV $171,000.01 to $172,000.
Sorensen Acres LLC to TC Accommodator 219 LLC, L: 1, Oak Park Center Second. TAV $1,479,000.01 to $1.48 million.
Randall and Deborah Erickson to Steven and Daralane Griffiths, part of S: 18, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Enid Hansen, conservator of the Gary Hansen Estate, to Rodney Bear and Amy Bear, 4112 Ave. F. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Zim Family Farm LLC to Kelli Meier, part of S: 10, T: 10, R: 16. NDT
Zim Family Farm LLC to Terry Hadwiger, part of S: 10, T: 10, R: 16. TAV $444,000.01 to $445,000.
Kelli Meier to Terry Hadwiger, part of S: 10, T: 10, R: 16. TAV $444,000.01 to $445,000.
Craig Wietjes and Heidi Wietjes to Bryan Wietjes, 9840 Rio Madera Road. TAV $114,000.01 to $115,000.
Chad Klein and Aaron Klein to Jeffrey Klein, 208 N. Pine St., Pleasanton. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Clyde Riggs to Michael and Jenifer Brown, 208 S. Tyler St., Elm Creek. TAV $22,000.01 to $23,000.
DCC LLC to Patrick and Lynnea Schuster, 1510 Ave. C. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
Amanda Vyvlecka to Mary Cherry-Banas and Michael Ellis, 903 E. 14th St. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Marjorie Stutzman to Courtney Callahan, 816 Ave. B. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Donna McLaughlin to Raymond McLaughlin and Donna McLaughlin, co-trustees, 811 Front St., Gibbon. NDT
Jimmie Rasmussen and Faye Rasmussen, co-trustees of the Faye Rasmussen Revocable Trust, to Donald Blaschko and Marilyn Bohn, part of S: 8, T: 11, R: 14. TAV $499,000.01 to $500,000.
Donald and Jean Blaschko and Marilyn and Lonnie Bohn to Daniel Mercer, part of S: 16, T: 9, R: 14. TAV $519,000.01 to $520,000.
Skala Inc. to Brock Ekhoff and Renee’ Ekhoff, doing business as Ekhoff Cattle Co., part of S: 32, T: 12, R: 13. NDT
Jason Arrants, personal representative of the Joann Arrants Estate, to Jason and Kathryn Arrants, 2510 Fourth Ave. NDT
Luke Frey, personal representative of the Donald Frey Estate, to TJ Nelson Inc., 2018 Ave. N. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Christopher and Katrina Browne to Tena Koch-McDiarmid and Daniel Nickel, 1 Elm Drive. TAV $185,000.01 to $186,000.
Tyler Seamons and Courtney Seamons to BGRS LLC, 1502 12th Ave. TAV $181,000.01 to $182,000.
BGRS LLC to Macy Sears and Collin Sears, 1502 12th Ave. TAV $181,000.01 to $182,000.
Jerome III and Jeanne Rash to Hugo Rodriguez Vazquez, 710 W. Ninth St. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
John Sage Jr. and Kata Anderson to Alisa Grimes, 523 Padua Ave., Ravenna. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., 5208 17th Ave. Place. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Connie McKeon, personal representative of the Wilma Barton Estate, to Connie McKeon, 701 Kufus Ave., Ravenna. NDT
Marci Wiseman to Bruce Wiseman, 2219 and 2219½ Ave. B, 618 W. 27th St., 2621 Ninth Ave. and 1210 W. 22nd St. NDT
Bruce Wiseman to Beckford Group LLC, 2219 and 2219½ Ave. B, 618 W. 27th St., 2621 Ninth Ave. and 1210 W. 22nd St. NDT
NP Construction Inc. to Tiaan van Loggerenberg and Jackie van Loggerenberg, 5208 17th Ave. Place. TAV $369,000.01 to $370,000.
Sixth Street Development LLC to Heath and Serena Phillips, L: 2, B: 2, Sixth Street Second Addition. TAV $115,000.01 to $116,000.
Corliss Sullwold and Christa Britton to TD Ventures LLC, part of S: 19, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $245,000.01 to $246,000.
Nielsen Contracting LLC to Brent Hofferber, Carolyn Hofferber, Craig Capellen and Kimberly Capellen, part of S: 8, T: 9, R: 15. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
TS Development LLC to Adam Liess and Paige Liess, L: 2, B: 2, The Arbor Hills. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Jay Bruegman and Carlie Bruegman to Carlos Rodriguez Arambulet and Lisvey Rivera de Rodriguez, 3012 Ave. L. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Wyatt Hoagland and Corin Hoagland to Kathryn Hoagland, L: 4, B: 2, Spruce Hollow Estates Fifth Addition. TAV $61,000.01 to $62,000.
Don and Cheryl Trew to Brian and Rebecca Schippert, 5905 Ave. K. TAV $371,000.01 to $372,000.
Heath Rouse and RaeLynne Rouse to K. Dane Tobey, 911 E. 13th St. TAV $166,000.01 to $167,000.
Flat Water Investments LLC to Regional Office Properties LLC, 3321 Ave. A. TAV $723,000.01 to $724,000.
Kearney Gateway Group LLC to Regional Office Properties LLC, 3712 28th Ave. TAV $1,409,000.01 to $1.41 million.
Barney Building & Land Company LLC to 3 Diamonds Inc., part of S: 31, T: 9, R: 15. TAV $2,000.01 to $3,000.
Anchor Ridge LLC to Yellow River Real Estate LLC, 508 Lawn Ave., Gibbon. TAV $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Anchor Ridge LLC to Yellow River Real Estate LLC, 1006 Ave. E. TAV $24,000.01 to $25,000.
Linda Anderson to Andrew Kern and Jessica Shiers, 5007 Ave. G Place. TAV $286,000.01 to $287,000.
Melvin Anderson to Donald and Marion Richmond, 110 E. 39th St. F-3. TAV $109,000,01 to $110,000.
Michael and Patrese O’Brien to James and JoAnn Kendrick, L: 3, O’Brien Country Estates. TAV $44,000.01 to $45,000.
Michael and Sabrina Rowe to Adam Starr and Adeline Hand, 207 W. Cedar St., Pleasanton. TAV $74,000.01 to $75,000.
John Sahling and Sonia Sahling to Bryan Sahling, 2630 Cottonmill Ave., $170,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Edward McGowan and Nina McGowan, trustees, 1821 W. 51st St. Place. TAV $356,000.01 to $357,000.
Eugene Ortgiesen, trustee of the Eugene Ortgiesen and Jeanne Ortgiesen Revocable Trust, to Eugene Ortgiesen, 3708 25th Ave. Place. NDT
Travis and Heather Mason to Ryan Smith and Megan Smith, L: 3, B: 1, Prairie Acres Second Subdivision. TAV $32,000.01 to $33,000.
Matthew Nielsen and Jennifer Nielsen to Jennifer Nielsen, 2560 E. 103rd St. NDT
Steven Baker to Troy and Carrie Rasmussen, L: 5, Seven Hills 2nd Subdivision. TAV $43,000.01 to $44,000.
Samuel Robinson and Holly Robinson to Kristian Rennert and Rebecca Rennert, part of S: 20, T: 11, R: 18. TAV $499,000.01 to $500,000.
Dan and Jean Wurtz to Vandalay Industries LLC, 917 E. 25th St. TAV $504,000.01 to $505,000.
Charterhouse LLC to Dominion Real Estate Kearney LLC, part of L: 1-3, B: 2, Tony H. Addition; L: 1-3, B: 2, and L: 1, B: 1, Village Plaza Addition; L: 7 and 8, Kearney Plaza Second Subdivision; and L: 27 B: 3, L: 1-9 B: 4, L: 14-16 B: 3, and L: 8-19 B: 2, Kearney Plaza Third Subdivision. TAV $3,799,000.01 to $3.8 million.
Buffalo County Treasurer to Red Tree LLC, 3610 Ave. D. NDT
Trevor Payne and Lindsay Payne to Big Quack LLC, 2008 Ave. I. TAV $114,000.01 to $115,000.
Jeffrey and Lisa Overturf to Ridgeview Holdings LLC, 5514 17th Ave. NDT
Steven and Renee Brodine to Joshua and Brooke Dougherty-Helleberg, 3106 12th Ave. TAV $331,000.01 to $332,000.
Keith McCaslin to Steven and Michalle Havranek, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $72,000.01 to $73,000.
Steven Myers and Michaela Hubbard-Myers to Jonathan and Reese Stewart, 230 E. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek. TAV $109,000.01 to $110,000.
Linda Nuttelman to Jason Parish, 1215 Ave. K. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Clyde Saunders to Gordon and Brooke Thiessen, 3002 Ave. I. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Lee Ann Purdy to John Lienert, 10 W. 46th St. TAV $218,000.01 to $219,000.
Roland Krueger to Timothy Vogt, 15220 Highway 30, Odessa, $60,000.
Nuttelman Brothers LLP to Heath and Tracy Schake, part of S: 15, T: 10, R: 16. TAV $359,000.01 to $360,000.
Monica Saalfeld to Fiddle Leaf Development LLC, 47625 Kilgore Road, Gibbon. TAV $79,000.01 to $80,000.
Russell Flamig and Karen Flamig to James Russell and Heather Russell, 4901 Ave. L Place. TAV $309,000.01 to $310,000.
Corey Swanson, personal representative of the Ted Swanson Estate, to Corey Swanson, 1225 E. First St. S. NDT
Barbara Richardson to Misty Richardson-Wright and Phillip Wright, L: 1-5 B: 1 and L: 1-5 and part of L: 6 B: 2, Scotts Addition, Elm Creek; and L: 1-5 B: 1, L: 1-6 B: 2, and L: 1-6 B: 3, Yoders Addition, Elm Creek. NDT
Kristi Moberg to James Rayburn, 207 Scout Ave., Gibbon. TAV $62,000.01 to $63,000.
Travis Petrick and Shannon Petrick to Cody Moran, 2734 Ave. G. TAV $122,000.01 to $123,000.
Chris Stahl and Lorie Stahl to Roger Miller, L: 9, B: 26, Original Town of Ravenna. TAV $7,000.01 to $8,000.