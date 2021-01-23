Property transfers Dec. 7 - Jan. 11

Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Edward McGowan and Nina McGowan, trustees, 1821 W. 51st St. Place. TAV $356,000.01 to $357,000.

Eugene Ortgiesen, trustee of the Eugene Ortgiesen and Jeanne Ortgiesen Revocable Trust, to Eugene Ortgiesen, 3708 25th Ave. Place. NDT

Travis and Heather Mason to Ryan Smith and Megan Smith, L: 3, B: 1, Prairie Acres Second Subdivision. TAV $32,000.01 to $33,000.

Matthew Nielsen and Jennifer Nielsen to Jennifer Nielsen, 2560 E. 103rd St. NDT

Steven Baker to Troy and Carrie Rasmussen, L: 5, Seven Hills 2nd Subdivision. TAV $43,000.01 to $44,000.

Samuel Robinson and Holly Robinson to Kristian Rennert and Rebecca Rennert, part of S: 20, T: 11, R: 18. TAV $499,000.01 to $500,000.

Dan and Jean Wurtz to Vandalay Industries LLC, 917 E. 25th St. TAV $504,000.01 to $505,000.

Charterhouse LLC to Dominion Real Estate Kearney LLC, part of L: 1-3, B: 2, Tony H. Addition; L: 1-3, B: 2, and L: 1, B: 1, Village Plaza Addition; L: 7 and 8, Kearney Plaza Second Subdivision; and L: 27 B: 3, L: 1-9 B: 4, L: 14-16 B: 3, and L: 8-19 B: 2, Kearney Plaza Third Subdivision. TAV $3,799,000.01 to $3.8 million.