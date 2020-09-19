Property transfers: Aug 3 - Sept. 8

The following real-estate transfers from Aug. 3 to Sept. 8 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
Joseph Sajevic, successor trustee of the Ruth Sajevic Trust, to Brett and Stephanie Kowalski, 3511 13th Ave. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Greg Ellenwood and Julie Ellenwood to Grant Suchanek, 103 Glenn Drive, Gibbon. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Michael Johnson and Mandy Johnson to Jason Dahl and Karolyn Fox-Dahl, 12550 Evergreen Road, Riverdale. TAV $484,000.01 to $485,000.
Lyle Brown to Geraldine Downing, trustee, 4 Elm Drive. TAV $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Larry Zimmer to David Kirschner and Judith Kirschner, trustees of the David Kirschner Living Trust, part of S: 33, T: 12, R: 16. TAV $709,000.01 to $710,000.
GGR LLC to Jason and Katharine Mundorf, 2811 W. 36th St. Place. TAV $377,000.01 to $378,000.
Bradley Olson to Envision Enterprises Inc., 217 W. 27th St. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Patrick Halpin and Susan Halpin to Randa May, 5903 Ave. P. TAV $295,000.01 to $296,000.
Dustin and Lacey Rogers to Collin Marks and Paige Kearney, 3912 Ave. F. TAV $176,000.01 to $177,000.
Brian Uber and Debra Uber to Rossen Rentals LLC, 7030 W. 43rd St. TAV $429,000.01 to $430,000.
David Bult and Brook Bult to Brad Canoyer and Geri Canoyer, 3803 Linden Drive. TAV $196,000.01 to $197,000.
Carleen Reeder, Brian and Jocelyn Reeder, Kirk and DeAnna Reeder and Gregory Reeder and Jessica Meyer to Braydon Finecy, 612 B St., Shelton. TAV $107,000.01 to $108,000.
Jimi Bolin to James Mills and Teri Pokorny, 615 Sixth St., Gibbon. TAV $191,000.01 to $192,000.
Wayne and Sara Bock to Johnathan Lietschuck, 407 Alba Ave., Ravenna. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
DIG Inc. to William Gibbons, 19880 Antelope Road, Riverdale. TAV $22,000.01 to $23,000.
Julie and Dale Johnson to Carlos Marquez Zamora, 1202 E. 16th St. TAV $166,000.01 to $167,000.
Derek and Brittany Gruntorad to Grady Lamphiear and Kallie Welch, 335 N. Church St., Elm Creek. TAV $193,000.01 to $194,000.
Nicholas Sutton and April Sutton to Mark Tramp and Shawntel Tramp, 1615 Ave. K. TAV $166,000.01 to $167,000.
Dennis and Sandra Day to Sandra Day, 825 Highway 10, Gibbon. NDT
Oscar Gomez and Teresa Gomez, DBA AG Flooring, to Ryan Wiles and Amber Wiles, 162 A St., Shelton. NDT
Connie Scott to David and Cindy Brown, L: 1, Scott Second Administrative Subdivision, $3,600.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Celia Reid, 3407 Ave. W. TAV $256,000.01 to $257,000.
Vicki Coster, personal representative of the estate of Francois Coster, to Shirley Stombaugh, 110 E. 39th St., Unit C-5. TAV $134,000.01 to $135,000.
Eli Fichtner and Mindy Fichtner to Nicholas Sutton and April Sutton, 1819 W. 50th St. TAV $283,000.01 to $284,000.
Alan Cornelius and Lori Cornelius to Hannah Horak, 613 Coady St., Shelton. TAV $170,000.01 to $171,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., 5806 Ave. K. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Nathan Husak and Stephanie Crace, 5806 Ave. K. TAV $351,000.01 to $352,000.
Janice Pollat, trustee of the Roger Pollat Revocable Trust, to Chad White and Tessa White, L: 2, Pollat Acres. TAV $49,000.01 to $50,000.
USA Outdoors LLC to Center for Psychological Services PC, 3814 Ave. A. TAV $755,000.01 to $756,000.
Omar and Cassandra Jimenez to Brian and Casey Bauer, 714 Lincoln Ave., Shelton. TAV $142,000.01 to $143,000.
Unal Alici to Joshua and Alicia Beetem, 175 Phelps St., Shelton. TAV $99,000.01 to $100,000.
Alan and Carol Sanger to Andrew Kemp and Frances Griscom, 2 Parklane Place. NDT
Douglas Horak and Elizabeth Horak to Maverick Widdowson, 513 C St., Shelton. TAV $46,000.01 to $47,000.
Knaggs Construction Inc. to Nathan Halliwell, L: 10, B: 1, Fountain Hills Fifth Addition. TAV $61,000.01 to $62,000.
Daniel Davis, successor trustee of the John C. Davis Trust, to John T. Davis, part of S: 32, T: 11, R: 13. NDT
Daniel Davis, successor trustee of the John C. Davis Trust, to Karen Moyer, part of S: 10, T: 10, R: 13. NDT
Daniel Davis, successor trustee of the John C. Davis Trust, to Michael Davis, part of S: 36 and 25, T: 10, R: 13. NDT
B&G Investments LLC to Alan and Carol Sanger, 6606 Ave. L Place. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Jason Schievelbein to Total Package Properties LLC, 1521 W. 40th St. TAV $150,000.01 to $151,000.
CFG Investments LLC to Nathan Lefeber and Julie Lefeber, 421 W. 29th St. TAV $162,000.01 to $163,000.
Richard and Marilyn Jussel to Kole Kluver and Samantha Menard, 1510 W. 38th St. TAV $242,000.01 to $243,000.
Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to A&D Rentals LLC, 621 and 703 E. Eighth St., $381,000.
Dorothy Duerfeldt, trustee, to Melinda Carroll, 110 E. 39th St., E-6. TAV $94,000.01 to $95,000.
JoAnn Conover to Maxine Lawson and Donna Rae, co-trustees of the Lawson/Rae Trust, 1903 W. 41st St. NDT
MJ Shultz and Janis Shultz to Michael Shultz and Tiffany Shultz, 510-514 W. 98th St. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
Realty Income Corp. to KNE2 LLC, 5001 Second Ave. TAV $749,000.01 to $750,000.
Janet Irlmeier to Joel and Mary Beth Wochner, 306 E. 27th St. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Nick and Kellie Reed to Bradley and Katie Ackermann, 5809 Ave. O Place. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Natalie Danner to Tyler Grant, 1026 W. 22nd St. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Matthew Kenny and Casey Kenny to Nicholas Reed and Kellie Reed, 5903 Ave. Q. TAV $329,000.01 to $330,000.
William and Sherry Schaffnitt to William Schaffnitt, Sherry Schaffnitt, Amanda King and William Schaffnitt, 5314 Ave. S. NDT
Marcile Woodward, trustee of the Josiah Woodward and Marcile Woodward Revocable Trust, to James O’Connor and Annemarie O’Connor, L: 2, B: 2, Woodward Estates Third. TAV $46,000.01 to $47,000.
Dennis Abels and Cathleen Abels, co-trustees, to Roc-A-Dent, part of S: 25, T: 11, R: 18. TAV $141,000.01 to $142,000.
Ricky and Kimberly Reiners to Derek and Brittany Gruntorad, 6045 24th Road, Elm Creek. TAV $364,000.01 to $365,000.
Luke & JB Investments LLC to Dale and Kathleen Arp, co-trustees, L: 6, Brandt’s Hillside Estates. TAV $84,000.01 to $85,000.
Colby Hayes and Taylor Hayes to Elaine Pinzenscham and Robert Pinzenscham, 702 D St., Shelton. TAV $151,000.01 to $152,000.
Michael Petersen to Chase Forrester and Tori Ryan, 714 W. 10th St. TAV $190,000.01 to $191,000.
Paul Walker to Diego Mendez Molina and Sorayda Alvarado, 182 Phelps St., Shelton. TAV $89,000.01 to $90,000.
Christopher and Sara Hatch to Abigail Uhlir, 1210 Ave. K. NDT
Aleida and Angel Contreras to Mindy Miner and Paul White Jr., 311 E. Railroad St., Shelton. TAV $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Mark and Kimberly Panowicz to Jayne Brunke-Keen, 904 E. 35th St. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Michael and Tiffany Shultz to Christopher Refior and Jennie Billinger, 2915 Ave. K. TAV $173,000.01 to $174,000.
Davis Family Limited Partnership to Karen Moyer, part of S: 10, T: 10, R: 13. NDT
Davis Family Limited Partnership to Michael Davis, part of S: 25 and 36, T: 10, R: 13. NDT
Jonathan Rasmussen and Ashley Rasmussen to Diane Packett, 4507 Linden Drive. TAV $183,000.01 to $184,000.
Roger Dennis and Linda Dennis to Justin and Kristina Landis, 5020 Buffalo Creek Road, Elm Creek. TAV $580,000.01 to $581,000.
Robert Speicher and Lois Speicher to Donivan Lee Jr. and Lori Lee, 1015 E. 34th St. TAV $102,000.01 to $103,000.
Jan Jensen, trustee, to Valerie Caldwell, 3206 20th Ave. TAV $359,000.01 to $360,000.
Andrea Scheuffele to Justin Scheuffele, 5720 W. 67th St. NDT
Patrick Green and Casseah Warren to Theoren Two LLC, 428 E. 31st St. NDT
Roan and Kristin Howard to Kristin Howard, 4018 21st Ave. Place. NDT
Kegley Vineyards LLC to MBW Daniels LLC, L: 1 and 2, Wood River Bend. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
Robert Irvine to 56 Land & Cattle Co. LLC, part of S: 14, T: 11, R: 14. NDT
Robert Irvine to 68 Circles LLC, part of S: 1, 2 and 36, T: 12, R: 13; and part of S: 26, T: 9, R: 13. NDT
Adeline and Tom Hansen to Alan and Pamela Bennett, 43060 Kilgore Road, Gibbon TAV $33,000.01 to $34,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to Jarrod Schmoker and Tammi Ohmstede-Schmoker, part of L: 3 and 4, B: 2, Stoneridge Eighth Addition. TAV $125,000.01 to $126,000.
Kimberly Taylor and Christina Follett, co-personal representatives of the estate of Loretta Randolph, to John Jochum, 208 W. 22nd St. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Blackhill Creek Ranch LLC to Jessica and Cameron Lambert, part of S: 8, T: 12, R: 17. NDT
Town & Country Bank to Jamie Morse and Veronica Morse, 301 Grand Ave., Ravenna. TAV $39,000.01 to $40,000.
Gina Kaiser and Kent Kaiser to Arthemis Fields and Rochel Fields, 3715 Ave. I. TAV $198,000.01 to $199,000.
Johnny and Renate Stewart to Susan Worthing, 9015 17th Ave. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Lonnie and Heather Jurgens to Peggy Mason, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 14. TAV $101,000.01 to $102,000.
MJ Developments LLC to Peanut Butter & Jelly LLC, part of L: 6, Younes Center Fifth. NDT
Pamela Dethlefs to John and Nancy Klimek, 416 Pavia Ave., Ravenna. TAV $39,000.01 to $40,000.
John and Shayla Moore to Nicholas and Kylee Wendt, 195 Ave. M. TAV $266,000.01 to $267,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., 611 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $62,000.01 to $63,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Kegan Macfee, 2107 E. 36th St. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Jordon Potthoff and Lindsay Potthoff, 611 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $325,000.01 to $326,000.
Annette Murphy, trustee of the Annette Levander Revocable Trust, to Brian Levander, trustee, 2807 Ave. N. NDT
City of Kearney to Nebraska Public Power District, part of S: 29, T: 9, R: 15, $302,253.
William Lindsey and Mary Lindsey to Molly Klinginsmith, 810 W. 30th St. TAV $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Kevin and Karen Russell to Jacob Ott, 414 Padua Ave., Ravenna. TAV $94,000.01 to $95,000.
Kyle and Aleisha Schnacker to Laura Gormley, 301 E. 28th St. TAV $171,000.01 to $172,000.
Dan Knipping and Jenny Knipping to Vincent and Cynthia Luhn, 807 15th Ave. TAV $319,000.01 to $320,000.
Garrett and Monique Pohlman to Steven and Daralane Griffiths, 1106 W. 61st St. TAV $449,000.01 to $450,000.
Steven and Rebecca Lush to Matthew and Anna Cote, 3402 Ave. I. TAV $198,000.01 to $199,000.
Daniel Roeder to Ricky Reiners and Kimberly Reiners, 1512 Sherwood Circle. TAV $330,000.01 to $331,000.
Jeremy and Melanie Wieseler to John Moore, 704 A St., Shelton. TAV $269,000.01 to $270,000.
Theador Asay and Sylvia Asay to Ronald Larsen, trustee of the Ronald Larsen and Nancy Larsen revocable trusts, 4212 Sixth Ave. TAV $380,000.01 to $381,000.
Cynthia Pawloski and Matthew Pawloski to Christian Dale and Marci Dale, part of S: 12, T: 11, R: 16. TAV $53,000.01 to $54,000.
Terry and Christina Carr to Phillip and Brittany Sulu, 6106 Ave. T. TAV $295,000.01 to $296,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Nicole Stewart, 3412 Ave. W. TAV $233,000.01 to $234,000.
Lizabeth Buxton to Marcus Bernt, 611 W. 46th St. NDT
US Bank to Karina Magana-Ruiz and Charles Lorimer, 604 Court St., Gibbon, $90,000.
Blake Holtmeier and Brady Holtmeier to Eli Fichtner, 3506 Linden Drive. TAV $200,000.01 to $201,000.
Andrew Baker and Jordan Baker to Kamfam Kearney LLC, 2920 and 2922 Ave. K. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Joseph Aquilano to Joseph Aquilano and Julie Robertson, 2714 Seventh Ave. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
Nicholas and Kylee Wendt to Tregg and Brittany Reiss, 1216 E. 27th St. TAV $116,000.01 to $117,000.
Eric Lindquist, trustee, to West Gate Bank, 6575 Odessa Road, $183,145.
C&A Properties LLC to Roger and Emily Harrison, 3112 Fourth Ave. TAV $133,000.01 to $134,000.
Michael Bohn and Jessica Bohn to Kayla Scholtz, 1002 Grand Ave., Ravenna. TAV $142,000.01 to $143,000.
Corey Marker to Michael Schuster and Jennifer Knipping, 5815 Ave. P Place. TAV $326,000.01 to $327,000.
Valerie Cordova to Tammy Cooke and Steve Cooke, 802 W. 12th St. TAV $187,000.01 to $188,000.
David Shiers and Carol Shiers to Sandy Barrios Maldonado and Jose de Leon Gonzalez, L: 1, B: 1, Shiers Estates Third. TAV $15.000.01 to $16,000.
NP Land Development to NP Construction Inc., L: 11A, B: Unit, Eastbrooke Condominiums Second. TAV $56,000.01 to $57,000.
Florence Lienemann to Del Lienemann, trustee of the Florence Lienemann Family Trust, 45515 Coal Chute Road, Gibbon. NDT
Austin Stamp to Mara Stamp, 1015 E. 15th St. NDT
Eugene Svec and Kristi Svec to Hilary Reichert, 1102 E. 52nd St. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Clark and Cindy Kinnison to Timothy and Laura Moulton, 1518 16th Ave. TAV $276,000.01 to $277,000.
DT Development Inc. to Wendell Wessels and Cindy Wessels, L: 4, B: 1, Spruce Hollow Estates Eighth Addition. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Thomas and Vonda Lundell to Joshua and Kasha Johnson, 6810 W. 29th St. TAV $48,000.01 to $49,000.
Bryan Corder, trustee of the Samuel Corder and Doris Corder Revocable Trust, to Paul and Julie Green, 1003 Ave. C. TAV $246,000.01 to $247,000.
MJ Developments LLC to Peanut Butter & Jelly LLC, part of L: 6, Younes Center Fifth Addition. NDT
Rodney Keesee to Omar Ortega-Vargas and Griselda Deanda-Ramirez, 3922 Ave. M. TAV $190,000.01 to $191,000.
Charles and Andrea Melton, Kathryn and Darby Ellestad and Jeanene Melton to Ryen Miller, 41885 Syracuse Road, Ravenna. TAV $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Michael and Laurie Hendrickson to PJKAE LLC, 3715 29th Ave. TAV $674,000.01 to $675,000.
Leroy Mohr and Cheri Mohr to Roger Ramos, 604 E. Eighth St. TAV $253,000.01 to $254,000.
Irma Schroeder to Gary Jr. and Kelsey Tuma, 604 C St., Shelton. TAV $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Marilyn Fisher to Larry Fisher and Terry Fisher, 206 S. Maple St., Amherst. TAV $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Cindy Redding to James Reimers, 2110 30th Ave., No. 32. TAV $156,000.01 to $157,000.
Juanita Ruiz to Diana Salinas and Joe Salinas, 161 Phelps St., Shelton. TAV $89,000.01 to $90,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Clark and Cindy Kinnison, 5610 Eastbrooke Drive No. 3. TAV $304,000.01 to $305,000.
West Gate Bank to USA-VA, 6575 Odessa Road. NDT
DT Development Inc. to Jason Kruse and Jordan Henthorne, L: 1, B: 2, Spruce Hollow Estates. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Charles Keep Jr., William Keep and Jenny Spaulding, co-personal representatives of the estate of Meredith Keep, to Pablo Barajas, 330 N. Church St., Elm Creek, $50,000.
Gene and Deb McElhinny to Silvestre Varela and Minerva Mendoza, 1107 Ave. D. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
Verlene Hisey to Kira Hancock, 1619 Ave. F. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
Judy DeJonge to Ellen Bluel, 2110 30th Ave., No. 1. TAV $147,000.01 to $148,000.
Charles Richter, Pamela Richter and Chelsey Richter to Cathy Stankovic and Ruth Shutter, 6 E. 48th St. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Beverly Larson to David Bult and Brook Bult, 31400 Gibbon Road, Ravenna. TAV 1 cent to $1,000.
Hilltop Pet Clinic LLC to Beebout Holdings LLC, 4507 First Ave. Place and 6920 30th Ave. TAV $511,000.01 to $512,000.
Laurence Darby and Heidi Darby to Garett Kreutzer, 115 Walnut St., Riverdale, $10,000.
Roger Neil, trustee, and Marla Bouton, trustee, to Beebout Holdings LLC, part of S: 21, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $48,000.01 to $49,000.
Cruise Farms to Sweetwater Hemp Co. LLC, part of S: 3, T: 11, R: 15. TAV $99,000.01 to $100,000.
Joshua Niemeyer and Krystal Niemeyer to Joseph Decker, 2113 Ave. B. TAV $127,000.01 to $128,000.
Cindy Sayler, Dave Sayler and Kyle Sayler to Rachel Jack, 16 W. 28th St. TAV $179,000.01 to $180,000.
L. Wayne and Cynthia Johnson to Lori Utemark, 5610 Eastbrooke Drive, No. 17. TAV $296,000.01 to $297,000.
Bruners’ Sand and Gravel Inc. to D&K Woodman, L: 12, B: 1, Bruner Lakeside Estates Second. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
T Period S Period Construction Inc. to Travis and Morgan Walker, 5005 15th Ave. Place. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Scott O’Rourke and McKenna Regenos, 2209 E. 36th St. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
Wendell Stevens and Joan Stevens, trustees, to Austin Miller and Glen Miller, 1405 Ave. B. TAV $89,000.01 to $90,000.
Matthew Thomas and Heather Thomas, trustees of the Thomas 2013 Trust, to Scott and Jean Anderson, 55 La Vista Road. TAV $122,000.01 to $123,000.
