Property transfers, April 5, 2021-May 10, 2021

The following real-estate transfers from April 5 to May 10 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
Harry Muhlbach to Harry Muhlbach and Lois Muhlbach, part of S: 17, T: 12, R: 13; and part of S: 21, T: 12, R: 14. NDT
Thomas Sheldon to Thomas Sheldon and William Sheldon, 1503 Ave. C. NDT
Greeniron Real Estate LLC to Mitchell and Laura Coleman, 10510 First Ave. TAV $339,000.01 to $340,000.
Patrick Spellman and Catherine Spellman to Taryn Hawks and Carlie Hawks, 419 Third St., Shelton. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Clinton Stubbs to Jeffery Vollmer and Kristi Vollmer, 402 W. Church St., Pleasanton. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Richard Luth, Linda Luth, Peter Luth, Cynthia Luth, Melba Stafford, Charles Stafford, Bryce Luth, Victoria Luth and Celia Luth to Caleb Gross, 516 Buell Ave., Ravenna. TAV $134,000.01 to $135,000.
Philip Powers to Justin Shunkwiler and Kierstin Shunkwiler, 2300 Ave. B. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Cooper and Molly Rose to Derek Harris and Heather Harris, 1706 W. 41st St. TAV $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Kristin Larsen to Mark Wempen, 24430 Riverdale Road, Pleasanton; and part of S: 19, T: 11, R: 16. NDT
Brian and Amanda Johnson to Colton Stuhr and Alexis Stockton, 826 C St., Shelton. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Sheri Bussell to Norma Schutte, 4710 10th Ave. Place. TAV $316,000.01 to $317,000.
Dylan and Alexandra Kellner to Brian and Stephanie Leisinger, 108 West Ave., Gibbon. TAV $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Rodney and Kathleen Nielsen to Lyle and Linda Burwell, 32 Redwood Drive. TAV $257,000.01 to $258,000.
Ronnie Reese and Kimberly Reese to Garrett Reese, part of S: 8 and 9, T: 12, R: 16. TAV $1,199,000.01 to $1.2 million.
Donald Ingram to Delroy Fischer, L: 6-9, B: 10, Pleasanton Original Town. TAV $27,000.01 to $28,000.
Jeremy Riddle to Donald Arrants, 818 W. 29th St., $130,000.
Jeffrey Burmood and Kristina Burmood to Paul Mingus and Caley Greer, 320 Verona Ave., Ravenna. TAV $17,000.01 to $18,000.
Daniel Dale and Kathryn Dale to Nicholas Petersen and Jessica Petersen, 809 N. Sycamore St., Pleasanton. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
City of Ravenna to Joshua Livingston, 524 Milan Ave., Ravenna. NDT
Long Construction LLC to Daniel Dale and Kathryn Dale, 721 N. Pine St., Pleasanton. TAV $305,000.01 to $306,000.
Domingo and Marcelina Galavez to Domingo Galavez, Marcelina Galavez, Troy Galavez and Ryan Galavez, 913 Court St., Gibbon. NDT
Irene Shiers, trustee, to James Shiers, 4303 Central Ave. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
Dale and Susan Janssen to Goldenrod Properties LLC, 1032 W. 23rd St. TAV $79,000.01 to $80,000.
Scott and Kelli Biddlecome to Douglas Duda, 4019 Palamino Road, No. 4. TAV $148,000.01 to $149,000.
Longo Properties LLC to Great Western Properties LLC, L: 2, B: 2, Whispering Pines Addition. TAV $132,000.01 to $133,000.
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society to Peter and Danielle Longo, L: 3, B: 4, Good Samaritan Society Kearney Village Subdivision. TAV $82,000.01 to $83,000.
Keith Paitz and Linda Kohlscheen, co-personal representatives of the Joseph Paitz Estate, to Gary Paitz, part of S: 19, T: 12, R: 15. TAV $148,000.01 to $149,000.
Lurlie Campbell to Rhonda Campbell, trustee, part of S: 4, T: 12, R: 13. TAV $33,000.01 to $34,000.
Dallas Wymore and Sheryl Wymore to Eric Moats and Brooke Moats, L: 5, B: 1, Aspen Meadows Second. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Keith Paitz and Linda Kohlscheen, co-personal representatives of the Joseph Paitz Estate, to Patrick Paitz, Roberta Paitz, Scott Lammers and Vickie Lammers, part of S: 19, T: 12, R: 15. TAV $767,000.01 to $768,000.
Alicia Berglund, personal representative of the Chad Berglund Estate, to Brody Focken and Alivia Focken, 4503 Pony Express Road. TAV $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Keith Paitz and Linda Kohlscheen, co-personal representatives of the Joseph Paitz Estate, to Scott Paitz and Heather Paitz, 31625 340th Road, Hazard. TAV $574,000.01 to $575,000.
Virginia Oman, trustee of the Oman Family Trust, to Jason and Marissa Davala and Steven Ahlvin, 2607 W. 43rd St. TAV $394,000.01 to $395,000.
City of Kearney to Compute North NE05 LLC, L: 1, Tech One Third Subdivision, $90,000.
Cody and Steffanie Oxford to Liam Mendoza Dalling and Lisa Mendoza Klingelhoefer, L: 1, B: 2, Woodward Estates. TAV $58,000.01 to $59,000.
Bruners’ Sand and Gravel Inc. to Martin Wissing and Karman Wissing, L: 9, B: 1, Bruner Lakeside Estates Second. TAV $63,000.01 to $64,000.
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society to Lindsey Connot, L: 7, B: 4, Good Samaritan Society Kearney Village Subdivision. TAV $90,000.01 to $91,000.
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society to Lindsey Connot, L: 8, B: 4, Good Samaritan Society Kearney Village Subdivision. TAV $63,000.01 to $64,000.
Jennifer Cady to Chad Grassmeyer, part of L: 5, Fountain Hills Fourth Addition. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
Justin Palser and Lenay Palser to Matthew Lance and Heather Schmidt, 712 Milan Ave., Ravenna. TAV $108,000.01 to $109,000.
James Riley and Sharon Riley, trustees, to Lynden Farms LLC, part of S: 12, T: 12, R: 17. TAV $776,000.01 to $777,000.
Jerry Grossart, Donna Grossart, Damon Bahensky, Beth Bahensky, Larry Beucke and Maria Beucke to Curtis Mayo and Lorri Mayo, Outlot A, Golfside No. 4 Subdivision. NDT
Larry Taylor and Lorena Taylor to Shad Getz and Ceann Getz, 3109 Ave. E. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Prairie Hills Golf & Ski Club Inc. to Curtis Mayo and Lorri Mayo, Outlot B, Golfside No. 4 Subdivision. TAV 1 cent to $1,000.
Prairie Hills Golf & Ski Club Inc. to Jerry Grossart, Damon Bahensky and Larry Beucke, Outlot A, Golfside No. 4 Subdivision. TAV 1 cent to $1,000.
Jerry Grossart, trustee, Damon Bahensky, trustee, and Larry Beucke, trustee, to Curtis and Lorri Mayo, L: 3, Golfside No. 4 Subdivision. TAV $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Lanaya Turek; and Nicole Bock and Kevin Turek, co-trustees of the Turek Family Irrevocable Trust, to Kelly Bock and Nicole Bock, L: 1, Bock Administrative Subdivision, $5,937.
George and Wendy Chavez to Ronald and Margaret Lane, 6907 Ave. K. TAV $359,000.01 to $360,000.
Melinda Carroll and Frank Cifani Jr. to James Loughran, 110 E. 39th St., E-6. TAV $152,000.01 to $153,000.
Marvion Reichert Sr. to Naomi Brown, 4210 Ave. P. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Bob Hand and Jon Hand, co-trustees of the June Hand Administration Trust, to Norman Hand, 106 S. Pine St., Pleasanton. NDT
Norman Hand to Bob Hand and Jon Hand, co-trustees of the Norman Hand Revocable Trust, 106 S. Pine St., Pleasanton. NDT
Ronald Christensen to James and Jan Fruhling, 1006 W. 48th St. TAV $319,000.01 to $320,000.
Galen Killion and Debra Killion to Erin Schnase and Matthew Schnase, 5292 Eagle Road. TAV $534,000.01 to $535,000.
James and JoAnn Kendrick to Brett and Kylee Delehant, L: 3, O’Brien Country Estates. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
James Wiltgen, trustee, to JBWS Property Group IV LLC, 810 Third Ave. TAV $765,000.01 to $766,000.
James Fruhling and Jan Fruhling, co-trustees, to Erick and Jeana Peterson, 1310 11th Ave. TAV $190,000.01 to $191,000.
Ronald Herter and Monalee Herter to Shawn Herter, 10080 Range Road, Gibbon. NDT
Richard Garrelts and Mary Garrelts to Galen Killion, part of S: 27, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $4,000.01 to $5,000.
Galen Killion and Debra Killion to Erin Schnase and Matthew Schnase, part of S: 27, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $4,000.01 to $5,000.
Sandra Day and Dennis Day to Tad Geiser and Kim Geiser, 825 Highway 10, Gibbon. TAV $409,000.01 to $410,000.
Scout Enterprises LLC to Keith Geluso and Mary Harner, 3015 Eighth Ave. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Lindsie Thiems and Tyler Thiems to James and Megan Chamberlain, 1406 11th Ave. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Aaron and Rhonda Moseley to Emmett Hoover, 2120 Ninth Ave. TAV $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Barbara Damratowski to Tucker and Heather Gruntorad, 4720 29th Ave. TAV $419,000.01 to $420,000.
Brock Miller to ETK LLC, 821 Alba Ave., Ravenna. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Kevin Yabsley to Brett Hoffman and Stephanie Morosic Hoffman, 617 W. 22nd St. TAV $291,000.01 to $292,000.
Cassie Fish, Howard Dondlinger and Sandra Dondlinger to McKenzie Smith, 3111 Ave. G. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
Dylan Evans to Laura Hodgin and Shawn Bristow, 7 Parklane Place. TAV $240,000.01 to $241,000.
James Farris and Dustin Cash to C&S Project Services LLC, 16 W. 23rd St. TAV $81,000.01 to $82,000.
Anne Ostermeyer, personal representative of the Larry Ostermeyer Estate, to Anne Ostermeyer, Anna Stapleton, John Ostermeyer, Robyn Bruning, Craig Ostermeyer, Amy Ostermeyer and Laura Taylor, 24600 Sodtown Road, Shelton. NDT
Sandra Day and Dennis Day to Tad Geiser and Kim Geiser, 825 Highway 10, Gibbon. NDT
Michael Pavel to Torry and Allison Seiler, 6111 Ave. P. TAV $289,000.01 to $290,000.
Benjamin Crackel and Danielle Crackel to Luis Mendez, 2907 Central Ave. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
F&A Investments LLC to Frank and Amy Kuchera, 601 Central Ave. NDT
Frank and Amy Kuchera to The Sunflower Group LLC, 601 Central Ave. NDT
Stuart and Marci Gilbertson to Tyler and Jordan Cretacci, 3605 W. 70th St. NDT
April Roggasch, personal representative of the Lee Rodehorst Estate, to Sandra Day, 5503 Parklane Drive. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Thomas Kelly and Susan Kelly to Benjamin Dostal and Kameran Ulferts, 4302 Indian Road. TAV $241,000.01 to $242,000.
Tyler and Erin Swarm to Swarm Investments LLC, 1315 W. 21st St.; and 1302 and 1304 W. 40th St. NDT
Nathan Klinginsmith and Mindy Klinginsmith to Talmadge Jam LLC, 30 and 40 10th Ave. TAV $624,000.01 to $625,000.
Paul Londer to Yauheni and Alena Prystupa, 1705 Ave. E. TAV $135,000.01 to $136,000.
Wilkinson Sandblasting LLC to Jesse and Josa Wilkinson, 19540 Shelton Road, Shelton. NDT
Michael Cornelius and Colleen Cornelius to John Zechmann, 37525 Maple Road, Ravenna, $25,000.
Brian and Hallie Hagan to Swarm Investments LLC, 2905 Kimler Ave. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., 5610 Eastbrooke Drive No. 9. TAV $56,000.01 to $57,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Wendell Springer and Susan Springer, 5610 Eastbrooke Drive No. 9. TAV $315,000.01 to $316,000.
Gina McCoy to John Zechmann, 518 Grand Ave., Ravenna. TAV $61,000.01 to $62,000.
Michael Bedke and Dennis Bedke, co-personal representatives of the Margaret Bedke Estate, to Garret Bedke, 606 N. Pine St., Pleasanton. TAV $114,000.01 to $115,000.
Chase and Summer Orender to Tyler and Lindsie Thiems, 4508 11th Ave. TAV $314,000.01 to $315,000.
Joseph Schmitz and Anna Ash to Nicholas and Jordyn Bratton, 51520 100th Road, Shelton. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Tucker and Heather Gruntorad to Teresa Winberg, 905 W. 13th St. TAV $222,000.01 to $223,000.
William Stauffer and Julie Stauffer to Morrison Enterprises LLC, part of S: 36, T: 9, R: 18. TAV $1,567,000.01 to $1,568,000.
Nolan Kegley and Shelby Kegley to Luke Minturn and Hannah Minturn, 1585 W. 111th St. Place. TAV $267,000.01 to $268,000.
Catherine DeFreece to Elliot and Joy Kruger, 518 E. 47th St. Place. TAV $294,000.01 to $295,000.
Beth McNeil to LOTL LLC, 221 W. 29th St. TAV $134,000.01 to $135,000.
Keith McCaslin to Brett and Kirstin Douglas, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $109,000.01 to $110,000.
JoAnn and Randy Sear to Tim and Pamela O’Dey, 705 W. 28th St. TAV $171,000.01 to $172,000.
NML Land LLC to Neil and Gailene Benson, L: 1, B: 1, 85th Street Deer Country Estates Second. TAV $18,000.01 to $19,000.
Yellow River Real Estate LLC to Trent Stratman, 508 Lawn Ave., Gibbon. TAV $67,000.01 to $68,000.
Payton Properties LLC to Melinda Carroll, 713 W. 27th St. TAV $157,000.01 to $158,000.
Daniel Fong and Sandra Cook-Fong to Weldon Loewenstein II and Lydia Loewenstein, 1103 W. 31st St. TAV $319,000.01 to $320,000.
Dustin Newton to Daniel Fong and Sandra Cook-Fong, 4707 10th Ave. Place. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Kevin and Kelly Kreger to Jeanie Reese, 3220 Cottonwood Lane. TAV $744,000.01 to $745,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Linda Hood, 2108 E. 37th St. TAV $282,000.01 to $283,000.
LeAnne Lacey, personal representative of the Betty Willard Estate, to Daniel Roeder, 3111 Ave. H. TAV $167,000.01 to $168,000.
Carolyn Petersen and Ronald Petersen, trustees of the Carolyn Petersen Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to Jonn and Alissa Nebbe, 4504 Country Club Lane. TAV $409,000.01 to $410,000.
Roger and Shirley Adams to Darren and Charity Adams, part of S: 26, T: 12, R: 13. NDT
Brad Samuelson and Jennifer Samuelson to BZ LLC, 1925 Ninth Ave. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Ashley Voet to Kenneth and Teresa Bushnell, 1620 Sixth Ave. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Greggory Davis and Denise Davis to Nolan Kegley and Shelby Kegley, 15270 Grove Road. TAV $319,000.01 to $320,000.
Danny Starostka and Janet Starostka to Todd McElhinny, L: 10, B: 1, Country Club Estates Addition. TAV $51,000.01 to $52,000.
Twin Hills LLC to Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny, 4105 10th Ave. Place. TAV $141,000.01 to $142,000.
Joshua and Stephanie Holden to Stephanie Webster, 2204 E. 35th St. Drive. NDT
NP Land Development Inc. to LPRB LLC, 5610 Eastbrooke Drive, Nos. 23 and 24. TAV $629,000.01 to $630,000.
David Hibberd to Karen Hibberd, 4208 11th Ave. NDT
Garret Schroll to Matthew Bebensee and Jennifer Bebensee, 1503 13th Ave. TAV $254,000.01 to $255,000.
Dennis Bartlett to Jacob Valentine, 140 N. McComb St., Elm Creek. TAV $142,000.01 to $143,000.
Timothy and Lauren O’Brien to Brody and Alexyss Huso, 2006 12th Ave. TAV $207,000.01 to $208,000.
Michael and Katie McGowen to Dirk and Amy Halvorsen, 23 Elm Drive. TAV $314,000.01 to $315,000.
Mary Jo Lowe and Richard Lowe, co-personal representatives of the Michael Lowe Estate, to Mary Jo Lowe and Richard Lowe, 2260 E. First St. NDT