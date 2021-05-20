Property transfers, April 5, 2021-May 10, 2021

Yellow River Real Estate LLC to Trent Stratman, 508 Lawn Ave., Gibbon. TAV $67,000.01 to $68,000.

Payton Properties LLC to Melinda Carroll, 713 W. 27th St. TAV $157,000.01 to $158,000.

Daniel Fong and Sandra Cook-Fong to Weldon Loewenstein II and Lydia Loewenstein, 1103 W. 31st St. TAV $319,000.01 to $320,000.

Dustin Newton to Daniel Fong and Sandra Cook-Fong, 4707 10th Ave. Place. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.

Kevin and Kelly Kreger to Jeanie Reese, 3220 Cottonwood Lane. TAV $744,000.01 to $745,000.

Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Linda Hood, 2108 E. 37th St. TAV $282,000.01 to $283,000.

LeAnne Lacey, personal representative of the Betty Willard Estate, to Daniel Roeder, 3111 Ave. H. TAV $167,000.01 to $168,000.

Carolyn Petersen and Ronald Petersen, trustees of the Carolyn Petersen Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to Jonn and Alissa Nebbe, 4504 Country Club Lane. TAV $409,000.01 to $410,000.

Roger and Shirley Adams to Darren and Charity Adams, part of S: 26, T: 12, R: 13. NDT

Brad Samuelson and Jennifer Samuelson to BZ LLC, 1925 Ninth Ave. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.