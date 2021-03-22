Property Transfers - Feb. 8 to March 8

The following real-estate transfers from Feb. 8 to March 8 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
Gregory Galles, trustee, to Parr 5 Investments LLC, 310 Court St., Gibbon, $103,000.
Robert Brown and Carma Brown to DBBC Investments LLC, 811 C St., Shelton. NDT
Robert Holmstedt to RGH Apartments LLC, 2102½, 2026½, 2022½ and 2018½ W. 39th St. NDT
Michael Casper, personal representative of the Gaylord Sealing Estate, to Helga Sealing and Gaylord Fines, 5817 Sioux Road, Shelton; and part of S: 22, T: 9, R: 13. NDT
Charlene Hisey to Abigail and Zann King, 1120 Ave. E. TAV $123,000.01 to $124,000.
Steven Thiele and Erika Epley-Thiele to Scout Enterprises LLC, L: 4, Pollat Acres. TAV $49,000.01 to $50,000.
Schmitz Farms Inc. to Craig and Heather Schmitz and Matthew and Lori Mullen, part of S: 9, T: 10, R: 16. TAV $1,124,000.01 to $1,125,000.
Blake and Laura Wagahoff to Melea Walters, 1708 W. 12th St. Place. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Kyle Francis, personal representative of the Diana Francis Estate, to Joseph Francis, 4103 Ave. E. NDT
Amy Purnitun, personal representative of the Dorothy Fischer Estate, to Bradley Bourg and Taylor Bourg, 3100 Ave. F. TAV $322,000.01 to $323,000.
Amie Nabity to Timothy Ullman and Heather Ullman, 6 Centennial Lane. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Kent Schroeder and Linda Schroeder to Erin Schroeder, 3611 Ave. I. TAV $211,000.01 to $212,000.
CMV LLC to Carolyn Fairbanks, Marsha Fairbanks and Vicki Fairbanks, 714 Third Ave. NDT
Luis Jimenez to Leticia Palacios Jimenez, 302 Phelps St., Shelton. NDT
University of Nebraska Board of Regents to Jason Sharp and Bridget Sharp, L: 6, Westlake Acres Second Addition. NDT
Trapper Mitchell, personal representative of the Ersel J. Mitchell Estate, to Chase and Abby Pinckney, 825 N. Williams Drive, Elm Creek. TAV $184,000.01 to $185,000.
Jeffrey Stelling and Kandi Stelling to Saved by Grace II LLC, 514 E. 48th St. TAV $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Angela Bartlett to Dennis Bartlett, 140 N. McComb St., Elm Creek. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
Jacob Oran and Abbie Oran to UDDUP LLC, 10520 First Ave. TAV $53,000.01 to $54,000.
Douglas and Katherine Drew to Casey and Heidi Drew, part of S: 16, T: 10, R: 16. TAV $874,000.01 to $875,000.
Twin Hills LLC to Eric and Maureen McElhinny, 4111 10th Ave. Place. TAV $141,000.01 to $142,000.
Chandler and Carlyn Klute to Jenny Nuxoll, 1710 E. 58th St. TAV $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Erika Godfrey to Nathan Tye, 604 W. 27th St. TAV $185,000.01 to $186,000.
Joshua Benham and Ashley Schubert to Ashley Blausey, 1917 Ave. C. TAV $183,000.01 to $184,000.
William Truax III and Nancy von Grossmann to William Truax III, 49 Lakeside Drive. TAV $290,000.01 to $291,000.
Douglas Smith, trustee of the Marcia Smith Trust, to Shannon Linton, 4011 Ave. E. TAV $205,000.01 to $206,000.
Jessica Henderson-Byrd, personal representative of the Greg Henderson Estate, to Jessica Henderson-Byrd, 6335 46th Ave. NDT
Luke Frey, personal representative of the Donald Frey Estate, to Big Quack LLC, 2003 Ave. H. TAV $184,000.01 to $185,000.
Jo Lerch to Jeffrey Griesman, 1506 13th Ave. NDT
Marcile Woodward, trustee of the Josiah Woodward and Marcile Woodward Revocable Trust, to Lynden Hollander and Megan Hollander, L: 1, B: 2, Woodward Estates Third. TAV $46,000.01 to $47,000.
Gene and Deb McElhinny to Edward Quintana and Kirstina Kouma, 1115 Ave. D. TAV $268,000.01 to $269,000.
Jeffrey Pohl and Megan Pohl to Kyleen Hoops and Daniel Hoops, 3815 Ave. K. TAV $254,000.01 to $255,000.
Michael and Constance Kenton to James Rayburn, 222 Kelsey Ave., Gibbon. TAV $68,000.01 to $69,000.
Dundee Bank to JTS Rental Investments LLC, part of S: 36, T: 11, R: 18. TAV $529,000.01 to $530,000.
Monty Splitter and Brenda Splitter, co-trustees, to Cole Remmenga, 407 W. 24th St. TAV $155,000.01 to $156,000.
Brett Douglas and Kirstin Douglas to KBMJ LLC, part of S: 12, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $51,000.01 to $52,000.
Brooke Hough and Daniel Proskocil to Paul Farrell, 1322 10th Ave. TAV $244,000.01 to $245,000.
Gerry Loschen, personal representative of the Sharron Loschen Estate, to Carson Jaeger and Taylor Jaeger, 6 Meadow Lane. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
Rod Horsley, personal representative of the Mary Lou Burton Estate, to Gordon Schroll, trustee, and Glenda Schroll, trustee, 31725 Grand Island Road, Pleasanton. TAV $956,000.01 to $957,000.
Lindley Thatcher and Judy Thatcher, trustees, to Gordon Schroll, trustee, and Glenda Schroll, trustee, part of S: 9, T: 10, R: 15. TAV $959,000.01 to $960,000.
Dale Pohlmann, trustee of the Robert Burton Trust, to Gordon Schroll, trustee, and Glenda Schroll, trustee, part of S: 17, T: 11, R: 15. TAV $1,138,000.01 to $1,139,000.
21st Street Properties LLC to Scott Klone and Christine Klone, 14 E. 21st St. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Alan Sanger and Carol Sanger to Jason Jacobs and Melissa Jacobs, 4211 Pony Express Road. TAV $194,000.01 to $195,000.
David Shiers and Carol Shiers to Ingry Rivera de Barroso and Alberto Barroso, L: 2, Block 1, Shiers Estates Third. TAV $15,000.01 to $16,000.
Timothy and Stephanie Vogt to Bull & Barrel Saloon LLC, 15220 Highway 30, Odessa. NDT
Adrian Boykin and Susanne Boykin to TS Development LLC, 6302 40th Ave. TAV $291,000.01 to $292,000.
Finke Farms Inc. to Jimmie Rasmussen and Faye Rasmussen, co-trustees of the Faye Rasmussen Revocable Trust, 412 Alba Ave., Ravenna. TAV $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Michael Bedke and Karen Bedke to Carmela Hjetland and Jon Hjetland, 23460 Buckeye Road, Ravenna. NDT
Kyleen Hoops and Daniel Hoops to Jansen Jones, 2009 Third Ave. TAV $132,000.01 to $133,000.
Edward and Valerie Parzyck to Jeffrey and Kandi Stelling, 4506 11th Ave. TAV $359,000.01 to $360,000.
Justin DeBrie, personal representative of the William DeBrie Estate, to Justin DeBrie, 304 Center St., Gibbon. NDT
Michael Snyder, trustee, to Exchange Bank, 2803 Ave. N. NDT
William Engelhardt to William Engelhardt, Steven Lentell and Carol Lentell, 6112 Ave. M. TAV $146,000.01 to $147,000.
Rod Horsley, personal representative of the Mary Lou Burton Estate, to Garret Schroll, 31725 Grand Island Road, Pleasanton. TAV $860,000.01 to $861,000.
MAMIMA LLC to Sola Acres LLC, part of S: 5, T: 8, R: 16; and part of S: 32, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Gregory Dinkel and Deborah Dinkel to Gregory Dinkel and Deborah Dinkel, co-trustees of the 3D Family Trust, 1516 Ninth Ave. NDT
Pawnee Valley Investments LLC to Ihouse LLC, 316 W. 28th St. TAV $145,000.01 to $146,000.
Douglas and Heather Brummels to Joshua Benham and Ashley Schubert, 6012 Ave. P. TAV $349,000.01 to $350,000.
USA-VA to Jaime McCann, 6575 Odessa Road. NDT
PIE Management LLC to Ricky Trammell III and Emma Trammell, 206 E. 28th St. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Darin Deke, trustee of the Lavern Deke Living Trust, to The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Foundation, 1903-1905 Ninth Ave. NDT
Rod Horsley, personal representative of the Mary Lou Burton Estate, to Grant Schroll and Jena Schroll, part of S: 18, T: 11, R: 15. TAV $479,000.01 to $480,000.
Glen and Teresa Miller to Brock Miller, 821 Alba Ave., Ravenna. NDT
Jonathan Cook to Christopher and Regen Lux, 1301 Sixth Ave. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
LBK Investments LLC to Matt Gordon and Luciana Gordon, 4 Hidden Creek Road, Amherst. TAV $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Heath Phillips and Serena Phillips to Phillips Storage LLC, L: 2, B: 2, Sixth Street Second Addition. NDT
John and Lilies Claussen to Rhonda Adler, 1504 E. 44th St. TAV $160,000.01 to $161,000.
Michael and Patrese O’Brien to Lucas and Meghann Frey, 5500 W. 62nd St. TAV $629,000.01 to $630,000.
Eric Tappan and Casandra Tappan to Larry Gydesen and Michelle Thaden-Gydesen, 435 N. Mill St., Elm Creek. TAV $157,000.01 to $158,000.
Robert Groeteke and Kathryn Groeteke to Mike Miigerl and Candlynn Miigerl, 624 Padua Ave., Ravenna. TAV $29,000.01 to $30,000.
Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., 5310 17th Ave. Place. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
Raymond O’Connor and Jennifer O’Connor to Pacbon Properties LLC, 5816 Second Ave. W. TAV $2,599,000.01 to $2.6 million.
Carol Simmons to Martin Nissen and Jody Nissen, 1512 17th Ave. TAV $255,000.01 to $256,000.
Michael and Patricia Heins to Douglas and Heather Brummels, L: 1, Austin Estates Second. NDT
NP Construction Inc. to Timothy Holt and Jodi Holt, 5310 17th Ave. Place. TAV $383,000.01 to $384,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Garrett Vetter and Lakin Forden, 2201 E. 36th St. TAV $264,000.01 to $265,000.
BK Development LLC to TSB Enterprises LLC, 1407 W. 17th St. Place. TAV $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Scott and Kelli Biddlecome to Carrie Pflaster, 1517 W. 40th St. TAV $162,000.01 to $163,000.
Joel and Kimberly Atchison to Donald and Janet Broeker, 5108 Linden Drive Place. TAV $394,000.01 to $395,000.
Santos Lazo to Juan Chihuahua and Hugo Lazalde Miranda, 212 Second St., Gibbon. TAV $279,000.01 to $280,000.
Nancy Garringer to Timothy Price and Pamela Price, 2110 30th Ave. Unit 16. TAV $146,000.01 to $147,000.
Nicholas Shada to Briar Jensen and Wade Jensen, 4307 Central Ave. TAV $243,000.01 to $244,000.
JoAnn Hoffman to Katie Lienert, 5817 Fourth Ave. TAV $208,000.01 to $209,000.
Stephanie and Rodney Karsten to Stephanie Karsten, trustee, part of S: 23 and 26, T: 11, R: 13. NDT
Calvin Roberts, personal representative of the Larry Huerta Estate, to Ryan Smith, 3401 Ave. A. TAV $124,000.01 to $125,000.
Ben Unick and Susan Rasmussen, trustees of the Eugene Unick Trust, to Christine Geisler, part of S: 6 and 19, T: 12, R: 16. TAV $1,191,000.01 to $1,192,000.
Ben Unick and Susan Rasmussen, trustees of the Eugene Unick Trust, to Schmitz Farms Inc., part of S: 34, T: 11, R: 16. TAV $698,000.01 to $699,000.
Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., L: 7, Northridge Estates of Kearney. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Corliss Sullwold and Christa Britton to Lindley Thatcher and Judy Thatcher, trustees, part of S: 19, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $490,000.01 to $491,000.
Grand West LLC to Fountain Hills Outlot Maintenance Association Inc., Outlot A, Fountain Hills Twelfth Addition. TAV $3,000.01 to $4,000.
Carolyn and David Fairbanks, Marsha and James Fairbanks and Vicki and Loren Fairbanks to Titan Machinery Inc., 714 Third Ave. TAV $2,196,000.01 to $2,197,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Zheng Yang and Sirinya Yang, 5306 17th Ave. Place. TAV $364,000.01 to $365,000.
Richard Widdowson, personal representative of the George Widdowson Estate, to Richard Widdowson, trustee of the George and Helen Widdowson Family Trust, part of S: 30 and 32, T: 10, R: 13. NDT
Peggy Jones to Shawn Ryan and Cortney Mahony, 3405 Fifth Ave. TAV $243,000.01 to $244,000.
Mark and Julie Lind to Michelle Engel, 4102 11th Ave. TAV $293,000.01 to $294,000.
Judy and David Altmaier to David Altmaier and Judy Altmaier, trustees of the David Altmaier Living Trust, 2704 W. 46th St. Place. NDT
Alex Johnson to Jacob Sikes, 720 W. 24th St. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Lonnie Jurgens Company to Austin and Michelle Hellman, 615 Third St., Gibbon. TAV $190,000.01 to $191,000.
Fredrick Thatcher and Julie Thatcher, co-trustees of the Thatcher Living Trust, to Lindley Thatcher and Judy Thatcher, trustees, part of S: 30, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $335,000.01 to $336,000.
Monte Drew, trustee of the Kenneth Drew Trust and the Marilyn Drew Revocable Trust Agreement, to Douglas Drew, part of S: 3, T: 10, R: 16. TAV $2,367,000.01 to $2,368,000.
Evangelical Free Church of Kearney Nebraska to Kearney Family Young Men’s Christian Association, part of L: 1, Windsor Estates Third Addition. TAV $74,000.01 to $75,000.
Jeff and Carrie Eurek to Stephanie Goodwin, 819 12th Ave. TAV $287,000.01 to $288,000.
Tina Stoetzel to Mark Stoetzel, 613 Fifth St., Gibbon. NDT
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to John Eddy and Connie Eddy, 3504 Ave. V. TAV $284,000.01 to $285,000.
Bolin Farms Inc. to MX3 LLC, part of S: 29 and 30, T: 10, R: 13. TAV $2,161,000.01 to $2,162,000.
Rebecca Eckhout personal representative of the Ricky Epley Estate, to Rebecca Eckhout and Ronald Epley, 207 W. Elm St., Pleasanton. NDT
Thomas Tye II, trustee of the Nancy Barney Revocable Trust, to James Riley and Sharon Riley, trustees, part of S: 17, T: 9, R: 14. TAV $643,000.01 to $644,000.
Twin Hills LLC to Kearney Family Young Men’s Christian Association, 4500 Sixth Ave. TAV $133,000.01 to $134,000.
William Diessner and Grace Rumina Diessner to Dwight Bishop and Tricia Bishop, 6640 Turkey Ridge Road. TAV $589,000.01 to $590,000.