Legal notices: September 9, 2020

General de Comunicación
Pública
Se hace saber que RYDE
Tránsito está solicitando ayuda fin-
anciera de la Autoridad Federal de
Transporte, de conformidad con la
Ley Federal de Transporte, que se
describe generalmente por debajo.
Descripción del Proyecto:
El propósito del proyecto es
comprar dos - Autobuses
pequeños para el transporte
público en general y la operación
del transporte público en general
en el condado de Dawson, Ne-
braska, incluida la ciudad de Lex-
ington.
2 (dos) - 12 + 2 pequeños auto-
buses
Costo Total Estimado:
$ 176,000.00 dólares.
Compartir federal =
$ 132,400.00 dólares
Compartir Estado =
$ 17,600.00 Dólares
Acciones locales =
$ 26,000.00 dólares (incluye -
radio, señalización, montajes)
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para la inspección pública
en las oficinas de Tránsito Ryde
ubicadas en 715 calle 11 Este, en
Kearney, Nebraska. Llame para
una cita 308.865.5677.
Los comentarios por escrito para
su examen por RYDE tránsito serán
aceptados en:
RYDE tránsito
director de transporte
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ S9,t1
General de Comunicación
Pública
Se hace saber que RYDE
Tránsito está solicitando ayuda fin-
anciera de la Autoridad Federal de
Transporte, de conformidad con la
Ley Federal de Transporte, que se
describe generalmente por debajo.
Descripción del Proyecto:
El propósito del proyecto es
comprar dos - Autobuses
pequeños para el transporte
público en general y la operación
del transporte público en general
en el condado de Dawson, Ne-
braska, incluida la ciudad de Lex-
ington.
1 (Uno) - 12 + 2 autobuses
pequeños
1 (Uno) - Minivan del piso inferior
Costo total estimado:
$133,000.00 dólares - (incluye - ra-
dio, señalización, cámaras, so-
portes)
Financiamiento = 100% Ley CA-
RES de la Administración Federal
de Tránsito
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para la inspección pública
en las oficinas de Tránsito Ryde
ubicadas en 715 calle 11 Este, en
Kearney, Nebraska. Llame para
una cita 308.865.5677.
Los comentarios por escrito para
su examen por RYDE tránsito serán
aceptados en:
RYDE tránsito
director de transporte
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ S9,t1
General Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit is requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Au-
thority, pursuant to the Federal
Transit Act, generally described be-
low.
Description of the Project:
Purpose of the project is to pur-
chase one - Small Bus, and one
Lower Floor Mini Van for general
public transportation and operation
of general public transportation in
the RYDE Transit Service Area.
1 (One) - 12 + 2 Small Buses
1 (One) - Lower Floor Mini Van
Estimated Total Cost:
$133,000.00 dollars - (includes -
radio, signage, cameras, mounts)
Funding = 100% Federal Transit
Administration CARES Act
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Please Call for an appointment
308.865.5677.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at:
RYDE Transit
Attention: Charles McGraw,
Transportation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ S9,t1
General Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit is requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Au-
thority, pursuant to the Federal
Transit Act, generally described be-
low.
Description of the Project:
Purpose of the project is to pur-
chase two - Small Buses for gen-
eral public transportation and oper-
ation of general public transporta-
tion in Dawson County, Nebraska,
including the City of Lexington.
2 (Two) - 12 + 2 Small Buses
Estimated Total Cost:
$176,000.00 dollars.
Federal Share =
$132,400.00 dollars
State Share = $17,600.00 Dollars
Local Share = $26,000.00 dollars
(includes - radio, signage,
cameras, mounts)
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Please Call for an appointment
308.865.5677.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at:
RYDE Transit
Attention: Charles McGraw,
Transportation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ S9,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
GUERILLA WEAR, LLC.
Notice is hereby given that Gue-
rilla Wear LLC., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 5052 Buffalo Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Registered Agents
Inc., 530 S. 13th St., Ste. 100, Lin-
coln, NE 68508. The company is
member-managed. Nature of the
Company is apparel/clothing.
ZNEZ S2,9,16
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Laurel
Dodrill the contents of unit #C49.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Thurs-
day September 17, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S9,10,11,12,14,15,16
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ris-
ing Tide Leadership Develop-
ment, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 305 Coady Street, Shel-
ton, NE 68876. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is USCA, Inc. 1603 Farnam
Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. Nature
of the Company is Professional
Training, Coaching, and Public
Speaking.
ZNEZ Ag26,S2,9
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
A Certificate of Organization was
filed with the Nebraska Secretary of
State for Scout Contracting, LLC,
with its principal place of business
and initial designated office at 3015
8th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
The registered agent and address
for service of process is: Heidi
Hornung-Scherr, 411 S. 13th Street
#200, Lincoln, NE 68508.
ZNEZ S2,9,16
