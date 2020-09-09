 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: September 9, 2020

Legal notices: September 9, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

General de Comunicación

Pública

 

Se hace saber que RYDE

Tránsito está solicitando ayuda fin-

anciera de la Autoridad Federal de

Transporte, de conformidad con la

Ley Federal de Transporte, que se

describe generalmente por debajo.

Descripción del Proyecto:

El propósito del proyecto es

comprar dos - Autobuses

pequeños para el transporte

público en general y la operación

del transporte público en general

en el condado de Dawson, Ne-

braska, incluida la ciudad de Lex-

ington.

2 (dos) - 12 + 2 pequeños auto-

buses

Costo Total Estimado:

$ 176,000.00 dólares.

Compartir federal =

$ 132,400.00 dólares

Compartir Estado =

$ 17,600.00 Dólares

Acciones locales =

$ 26,000.00 dólares (incluye -

radio, señalización, montajes)

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para la inspección pública

en las oficinas de Tránsito Ryde

ubicadas en 715 calle 11 Este, en

Kearney, Nebraska. Llame para

una cita 308.865.5677.

Los comentarios por escrito para

su examen por RYDE tránsito serán

aceptados en:

RYDE tránsito

director de transporte

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ S9,t1

General de Comunicación

Pública

 

Se hace saber que RYDE

Tránsito está solicitando ayuda fin-

anciera de la Autoridad Federal de

Transporte, de conformidad con la

Ley Federal de Transporte, que se

describe generalmente por debajo.

Descripción del Proyecto:

El propósito del proyecto es

comprar dos - Autobuses

pequeños para el transporte

público en general y la operación

del transporte público en general

en el condado de Dawson, Ne-

braska, incluida la ciudad de Lex-

ington.

1 (Uno) - 12 + 2 autobuses

pequeños

1 (Uno) - Minivan del piso inferior

Costo total estimado:

$133,000.00 dólares - (incluye - ra-

dio, señalización, cámaras, so-

portes)

Financiamiento = 100% Ley CA-

RES de la Administración Federal

de Tránsito

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para la inspección pública

en las oficinas de Tránsito Ryde

ubicadas en 715 calle 11 Este, en

Kearney, Nebraska. Llame para

una cita 308.865.5677.

Los comentarios por escrito para

su examen por RYDE tránsito serán

aceptados en:

RYDE tránsito

director de transporte

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ S9,t1

General Public Notice

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit is requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Au-

thority, pursuant to the Federal

Transit Act, generally described be-

low.

Description of the Project:

Purpose of the project is to pur-

chase one - Small Bus, and one

Lower Floor Mini Van for general

public transportation and operation

of general public transportation in

the RYDE Transit Service Area.

1 (One) - 12 + 2 Small Buses

1 (One) - Lower Floor Mini Van

Estimated Total Cost:

$133,000.00 dollars - (includes -

radio, signage, cameras, mounts)

Funding = 100% Federal Transit

Administration CARES Act

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Please Call for an appointment

308.865.5677.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at:

RYDE Transit

Attention: Charles McGraw,

Transportation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ S9,t1

General Public Notice

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit is requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Au-

thority, pursuant to the Federal

Transit Act, generally described be-

low.

Description of the Project:

Purpose of the project is to pur-

chase two - Small Buses for gen-

eral public transportation and oper-

ation of general public transporta-

tion in Dawson County, Nebraska,

including the City of Lexington.

2 (Two) - 12 + 2 Small Buses

Estimated Total Cost:

$176,000.00 dollars.

Federal Share =

$132,400.00 dollars

State Share = $17,600.00 Dollars

Local Share = $26,000.00 dollars

(includes - radio, signage,

cameras, mounts)

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Please Call for an appointment

308.865.5677.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at:

RYDE Transit

Attention: Charles McGraw,

Transportation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ S9,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

GUERILLA WEAR, LLC.

 

Notice is hereby given that Gue-

rilla Wear LLC., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 5052 Buffalo Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Registered Agents

Inc., 530 S. 13th St., Ste. 100, Lin-

coln, NE 68508. The company is

member-managed. Nature of the

Company is apparel/clothing.

ZNEZ S2,9,16

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Laurel

Dodrill the contents of unit #C49.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Thurs-

day September 17, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S9,10,11,12,14,15,16

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ris-

ing Tide Leadership Develop-

ment, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 305 Coady Street, Shel-

ton, NE 68876. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is USCA, Inc. 1603 Farnam

Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. Nature

of the Company is Professional

Training, Coaching, and Public

Speaking.

 

ZNEZ Ag26,S2,9

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

A Certificate of Organization was

filed with the Nebraska Secretary of

State for Scout Contracting, LLC,

with its principal place of business

and initial designated office at 3015

8th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

The registered agent and address

for service of process is: Heidi

Hornung-Scherr, 411 S. 13th Street

#200, Lincoln, NE 68508.

ZNEZ S2,9,16

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News