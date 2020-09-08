 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 8, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BAETZ PROPERTIES, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of Baetz Proper-

ties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liabil-

ity company (the "Company"), pur-

suant to a Certificate of Organiza-

tion filed on August 5, 2020. The

Company's initial designated office

is located at 8645 Dove Hill Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The name and address of the Com-

pany's registered agent for service

of process in the State of Nebraska

is Curtis Baetz, 8645 Dove Hill Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

ZNEZ Ag25,S1,8

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLINE HEATING & AIR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Cline

Heating & Air, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 10010 Elm

Road, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brent Cline, whose

street and mailing address is 10010

Elm Road, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ S8,15,22

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Hey

Mom Fitness LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 285 Star Lane,

Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered

agent of the Company is Regis-

tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th

Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska July 28 2020. Organizer

Name: Riley Park.

ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

KM ANESTHESIA, P.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that KM

Anesthesia, P.C., was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered agent be-

ing Kati R. Mahalek and its regis-

tered office located at 2416 West

34th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The corporation

shall be engaged in the practice of

the profession of a certified regis-

tered nurse and anesthetist. The

corporation is authorized to issue

Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000) of

capital stock divided into 10,000

shares at a par value of One Dollar

($1.00) each and shall be fully paid

when issued. Perpetual existence

commenced on August 27, 2020.

Kati R. Mahalek,

Sole Incorporator

ZNEZ S1,8,15

<addr:BALL, LOUDON, EBERT, & BROSTROM, LLC,4024206091,5733 S. 34TH STREET, SUITE 500,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Lush Insurance, LLC.

2. The designated office of the

company is 12374 State Highway

4, Wilcox, NE 68982.

3. The name and address of the

initial registered agent of the com-

pany is Gale E. Lush, 12374 State

Highway 4, Wilcox, NE 68982.

Brett E. Ebert (Bar Id. # 25231)

Ball, Loudon, Ebert,

& Brostrom, LLC

5733 S. 34th Street, Suite 500

Lincoln, NE 68516

Telephone: 402.420.6091

Facsimile: 402.495.5500

bebert@bllawgroup.com

ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14

NOTICE

 

In accordance with Section 25

2505, Revised Statutes of Ne-

braska, a hearing will be held in the

Kearney County Courthouse, in the

Assembly Room located at 424 N

Colorado Street, Minden, Ne-

braska, Thursday, September 24,

2020 at 2:00 P.M.

The purpose of this hearing is to

inform the public and to hear any

comments on the proposed acqui-

sition of the following tract of land

to wit:

Legal Description:

Government Lots One (1) and

Two (2), and all accretions thereto,

located in Section Twenty-Two

(22), Township Eight (8) North,

Range Fifteen (15) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Kearney

County, Nebraska containing ap-

proximately 58.08 acres.

Interested persons or organiza-

tions may submit written comments

for the record prior to the hearing

by including the name and address

of the person or organization, and

submitting comments prior to 1:00

p.m. CDT, September 22, 2020 to

Charla Rasmussen (charla.rasmu-

ssen@nebraska.gov) at the Lincoln

office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lin-

coln, NE 68503-0370.

Charla Rasmussen

Realty Coordinator

Nebraska Game and

Parks Commission

ZNEZ S8,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STROP'S CHOP SHOP, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Stro-

p's Chop Shop, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 1307 E . 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on August

24, 2020, and will continue in per-

petuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Ryan

Strop, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ S1,8,15

