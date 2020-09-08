Legal notices: September 8, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAETZ PROPERTIES, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of Baetz Proper-
ties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liabil-
ity company (the "Company"), pur-
suant to a Certificate of Organiza-
tion filed on August 5, 2020. The
Company's initial designated office
is located at 8645 Dove Hill Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The name and address of the Com-
pany's registered agent for service
of process in the State of Nebraska
is Curtis Baetz, 8645 Dove Hill Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
ZNEZ Ag25,S1,8
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLINE HEATING & AIR, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Cline
Heating & Air, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 10010 Elm
Road, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Brent Cline, whose
street and mailing address is 10010
Elm Road, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ S8,15,22
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Hey
Mom Fitness LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 285 Star Lane,
Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered
agent of the Company is Regis-
tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th
Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska July 28 2020. Organizer
Name: Riley Park.
ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
KM ANESTHESIA, P.C.
Notice is hereby given that KM
Anesthesia, P.C., was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered agent be-
ing Kati R. Mahalek and its regis-
tered office located at 2416 West
34th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The corporation
shall be engaged in the practice of
the profession of a certified regis-
tered nurse and anesthetist. The
corporation is authorized to issue
Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000) of
capital stock divided into 10,000
shares at a par value of One Dollar
($1.00) each and shall be fully paid
when issued. Perpetual existence
commenced on August 27, 2020.
Kati R. Mahalek,
Sole Incorporator
ZNEZ S1,8,15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Lush Insurance, LLC.
2. The designated office of the
company is 12374 State Highway
4, Wilcox, NE 68982.
3. The name and address of the
initial registered agent of the com-
pany is Gale E. Lush, 12374 State
Highway 4, Wilcox, NE 68982.
Brett E. Ebert (Bar Id. # 25231)
Ball, Loudon, Ebert,
& Brostrom, LLC
5733 S. 34th Street, Suite 500
Lincoln, NE 68516
Telephone: 402.420.6091
Facsimile: 402.495.5500
ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14
NOTICE
In accordance with Section 25
2505, Revised Statutes of Ne-
braska, a hearing will be held in the
Kearney County Courthouse, in the
Assembly Room located at 424 N
Colorado Street, Minden, Ne-
braska, Thursday, September 24,
2020 at 2:00 P.M.
The purpose of this hearing is to
inform the public and to hear any
comments on the proposed acqui-
sition of the following tract of land
to wit:
Legal Description:
Government Lots One (1) and
Two (2), and all accretions thereto,
located in Section Twenty-Two
(22), Township Eight (8) North,
Range Fifteen (15) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Kearney
County, Nebraska containing ap-
proximately 58.08 acres.
Interested persons or organiza-
tions may submit written comments
for the record prior to the hearing
by including the name and address
of the person or organization, and
submitting comments prior to 1:00
p.m. CDT, September 22, 2020 to
Charla Rasmussen (charla.rasmu-
ssen@nebraska.gov) at the Lincoln
office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lin-
coln, NE 68503-0370.
Charla Rasmussen
Realty Coordinator
Nebraska Game and
Parks Commission
ZNEZ S8,t1
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STROP'S CHOP SHOP, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that Stro-
p's Chop Shop, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 1307 E . 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on August
24, 2020, and will continue in per-
petuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Ryan
Strop, until such time as his suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
ZNEZ S1,8,15
